Press Releases
More Press Releases
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is engaged in the exploration of uranium, nickel, and diamond properties. Its project portfolio includes West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, Athabasca Diamond, Waterbury, Moon, Collins Bay Extension, Mouse Mountain Cu-Au, Patterson, McTavish, Key Lake, Thompson Nickel Belt, Kasmere, and Ruttan area Cu-Zn Project.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.