CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is engaged in the exploration of uranium, nickel, and diamond properties. Its project portfolio includes West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, Athabasca Diamond, Waterbury, Moon, Collins Bay Extension, Mouse Mountain Cu-Au, Patterson, McTavish, Key Lake, Thompson Nickel Belt, Kasmere, and Ruttan area Cu-Zn Project.

