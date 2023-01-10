South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Energy Investing News

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery

Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes

Multiple Eastern Athabasca Basin Drill Programs Ongoing for Winter 2023

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce its mobilization of drill crews and equipment as part of the $10 million 2023 program on the West McArthur Joint Venture project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The 2023 West McArthur drill program will focus on advancing the Company's new high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corporation, is operated by CanAlaska that currently holds a 79.4% ownership in the project (Figure 1). With cash of approximately $18 million the Company is fully funded to complete its 2023 exploration programs. CanAlaska will fund the 2023 West McArthur program entirely, further increasing its majority ownership in the project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_canalaskafigure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 – West McArthur Project Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_canalaskafigure1.jpg

Scheduled for this month, two drills will focus on the new high-grade Pike Zone discovery. The primary goals of the 2023 winter drill program are drill testing the Pike Zone unconformity target and continued definition of the dimensions and controls of the Pike Zone basement mineralization. The first drillholes of the season will target where the controlling-structure, hosted within a 40- to 50-metre-wide graphitic horizon, intersects the ideal target at the unconformity (Figure 2). This target has not been drill-tested and will be the main priority for the start of the program. In addition, during the winter 2023 drilling program, the Company will begin to step out along strike from the Pike Zone to test the unconformity and basement potential near the known mineralization (Figure 3). The first step-out target will under-cut WMA073 which intersected a 40 metre wide strongly altered sandstone-hosted structure 200 metres above the ideal unconformity target approximately 160 metres northeast of the Pike Zone. The Company expects to complete the winter portion of the 2023 exploration program in early April.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_e13f7cdc74d33831_004.jpg

Figure 2 – Three-Dimensional Interpretation of Mineralized Envelope at Pike Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_e13f7cdc74d33831_004full.jpg

The Pike Zone discovery is located 20 kilometres southwest of Cameco's and Orano's McArthur River uranium mine. The Pike Zone, discovered in July of 2022, lies along a structural corridor that hosts the Company's 42 Zone as well as the nearby Fox Lake uranium deposit (68 million pounds U3O8 @ 7.99%), immediately to the northeast, discovered by Cameco and Orano (Figure 1). During the 2022 drilling program, the Company reported multiple intersections of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The most significant drillholes in the Pike Zone are WMA067 and WMA072-3. WMA067 returned 2.4% U3O8 over 9.0 metres from 906.5 metres and WMA072-3 contained several high-grade intersections over a 12.6-metre-wide zone highlighted by 3.98% U3O8 over 2.3 metres from 845.9 metres which contained a sub-interval of 25.40% U3O8 over 0.3 metres from 846.4 metres (see news release dated November 16th, 2022). To date, uranium mineralization has been intersected between 20 and 100 metres vertically below the unconformity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_e13f7cdc74d33831_006.jpg

Figure 3 – 2023 West McArthur Project Work Areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_e13f7cdc74d33831_006full.jpg

Immediately following the winter drill program, the Company is planning a regional DCIP Resistivity survey over the C10S conductive corridor which hosts the Pike Zone. The corridor is interpreted to be over 15 kilometres in strike length and the Company believes there are multiple opportunities for discovery around the Pike Zone as well as along this new 15-kilometre corridor. The DCIP Resistivity program will map alteration and structure throughout the sandstone column along this trend and help prioritize drill testing along the C10S corridor and in the immediate Pike Zone area. The Company is planning additional drilling in the summer.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "I am very pleased the team can get back to drilling on the Pike Zone early in 2023 with a fully funded two-drill program. Continued definition of the high-grade Pike Zone discovery and drill testing of the associated unconformity target for the first time is a priority for the team. In addition, preparations are under way for the Company's first ever drilling program on the Key Extension project where drill targets have been identified that closely resemble those associated with basement hosted uranium mineralization such as NexGen's Arrow and Cameco's Eagle Point uranium deposits. The first quarter of 2023 will have a lot of news flow for CanAlaska and its shareholders from two diamond drilling programs in the eastern Athabasca Basin, one of which is focussed on high-grade uranium mineralization expansion."

Other News

The Company is preparing for its first drilling program on the Key Extension project, located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin region near the Key Lake mine and mill complex. The 2023 Key Extension drill program, planned to begin in February, will focus on exploration of newly defined targets generated through a series of geophysical programs completed in 2022. The Company is completing work on the Key Extension project under an option agreement with Durama Enterprises Limited ("Durama"), a private company, which has granted CanAlaska a right to earn up to 100% interest in the project.

The Company will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") on January 29th and 30th in Vancouver, BC and will have representatives at booth #435.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice-President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150769

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
TSXV:CVV

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces: Assays Confirm Nickel Mineralization in Ongoing Phase 2 Summer Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska Announces: Assays Confirm Nickel Mineralization in Ongoing Phase 2 Summer Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska at Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" Event From November 29th to December 1st

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results in the first 14 reported holes from the summer 2022 drill program have confirmed the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization on the Manibridge project. The ongoing drill program is focused along the northern extension of the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine, located in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba, which produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Extends Warrant Terms and Grants Options

CanAlaska Extends Warrant Terms and Grants Options

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 6,501,839 outstanding share purchase warrants by 6 months. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.40 - $0.55 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The exercise prices will remain unchanged with these proposed extensions. The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements completed between December 30, 2019 and December 23, 2020. The new expiration dates for the Warrants will be:

  • June 23, 2023 (with respect to 3,277,712 Warrants originally issued on December 23, 2020);

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

New Assays Confirm High-Grade Uranium in Several Drill Holes from Summer Program and Continuity of Discovery

Additional Highlights Include 3.98% U3O8over 2.3 metres and 0.84% U3O8over 5.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Continuation of 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska Announces Continuation of 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Manibridge

Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected in All Summer Drillholes to Date

CanAlaska at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Event, November 9th 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on October 6, 2022, as increased on October 7, 2022. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 13,173,212 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $6,850,070.24 and 4,499,900 charity flow-through units for gross proceeds of $3,149,930, for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000.24.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $594,362.58 and issued a total of 1,049,545 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.52 for three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed after the Christmas break on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Three holes were completed in December totaling 855.5 metres and 95 samples were collected for geochemical analysis at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Forum has budgeted for a further 3000 metres to be drilled during this drill campaign.

Gravity crews are on site to conduct surveys over priority targets identified by an airborne time domain electromagnetic survey completed last year (Figure 2). Approximately 3700 gravity stations are to be collected over the main conductive trends at a 100x100m station spacing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Senior Management and Board Changes

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management and Board Changes

Peter Dasler Retires as President, Remains as Non-Executive Director

Dr. Karl Schimann Retires as Director, Remains as Geological Consultant

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 5 and 19, 2022, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and raised an additional $668,005 through the issuance of 5,138,500 flow through units at a price of $0.13 per flow through unit. (the "Final Tranche"). Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 21, 2024. In total, Forum has raised $2,166,305.18 and issued 16,663,886 units of this financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Completes Fall 2022 Drill Program at Red Willow and Turnor Lake Projects

Purepoint Uranium Completes Fall 2022 Drill Program at Red Willow and Turnor Lake Projects

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of the Fall 2022 drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow and Turnor Lake projects within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 6 drill holes were completed on these two projects and one hole was lost for a total of 2,080 metres.

"To date, the Red Willow drilling has been advancing in large 400 metre step outs to define the extent of the known Osprey uranium mineralization. With the completion of this four-hole program, we are ready to conduct refined follow-up drill testing during the cost-effective winter months," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "Our first two holes along Turnor Lake's Serin conductor were designed to test for mineralization and understand the geologic setting of the uranium-rich LaRocque corridor as it extends across the northern portion of the property. Drilling this season confirmed our conductor is associated with favourable rock types and alteration and that more drilling is certainly warranted."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular and related meeting materials (the " Meeting Materials ") of the Company for use at the special meeting (the "Meeting ") of Virginia Energy shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium " or " CUR "), as previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Arrangement "). The Company has also mailed copies of the Meeting Materials to Shareholders entitled to vote on the Arrangement at the Meeting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 21, 2022 and increased on December 1, 2022 consisting of 1,381,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $138,100 . In total the Company issued 18,161,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,816,100 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

Resource Investing

Power Appoints Managing Director and Strengthens Technical Team

Lithium Investing

High Grade Lithium Assays Returned from McCombe and Drilling Resumed at Seymour and Root

Silver Investing

Abra Construction Complete – First Ore Feed To Plant

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Zinc in 2023

×