Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Hartzman will attend and be a panellist at the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference (the "Canaccord Conference") . The Canaccord Conference will be held virtually on March 8, 2022 and will focus on the emerging tech sectors of online lending, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Justin will be joining other industry leaders for the Reshaping of Exchanges by Digital Disruption panel, starting at 11:00am EST . Click here to register.

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.
CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a donation to Ukraine to aid with the urgent humanitarian crisis. The funds will help provide emergency relief to refugees, and to support logistics on the ground such as food and supplies for those that have been displaced.

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has announced the addition of three key new hires in its Toronto office as it expands its leadership team to accelerate company growth after a record year. Jodi Klein joins as Head of Growth, Pierre Soulard as Chief Legal Officer, and Nooreen Kanji as Head of People.

Despite market volatility, the platform saw significant increases in overall volumes and new users in Q4 2021 over Q3 2021

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that despite a sustained period of risk-off selling across the digital asset market over the past few months, the company has experienced large percentage increases in a number of key growth metrics in Q4 2021 compared to Q3 2021.

CoinSmart now the official crypto trading partner for the CHL; National partnership one of the first of its kind in Canada

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a long-term national sponsorship agreement with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to become the CHL's Official Crypto Trading Partner across its three member leagues, the OHL, WHL, and the QMJHL.

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) (" CoinSmart " or the " Company "), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Notice of Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " Share Buyback Program ") with the NEO Exchange which has been accepted for the purchase of up to 10% of the public float of its common shares (the " Shares ").

Banxa Holdings, Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry announced that it will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on March 8, 2022

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Banxa, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

  • Building on expertise of Company advisors, Codebase is actively acquiring assets within metaverse environments
  • Potential investments will include underlying metaverse currencies and property
  • Bloomberg Intelligence recently estimated that the metaverse's market size will reach USD 800bn by 20241

Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an overview of its proposed metaverse investment strategy

The Company's is contemplating an investment portfolio, focused upon accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with Company advisors in alignment with Codebase's blockchain, DeFi investment thesis.

digital coin tokens on top of US dollars

Blockchain Monthly Highlights: Crypto Prices Rocked by World Events, Expert Makes Bold Call

In the face of global conflict and inflation, cryptocurrency prices have faced difficulties so far in 2022.

Even so, sentiment surrounding these digital coins remains strong, especially for bitcoin, with one expert even making a bold prediction about the world's first cryptocurrency last month.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of what to know about the blockchain business and cryptocurrencies in the month of February.

Highlights:

  • $594 million AUD ($431 million USD) Total Transaction Value (TTV) up 461% year on year
  • Revenue of $28 million AUD ($21 million USD) up over 522% year on year
  • $26 million AUD ($19 million USD) in liquid assets (including cash and equivalents)
  • Adjusted Positive operating cashflow for the 6 months ending Dec21
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million AUD ($0.9 million USD)
  • Added 30 new coins/chains with current support for over 80

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its October to December 2021 quarter results. The full results including MD&A are available on Sedar

digital graphic showing volatility

How Can Investors Navigate Crypto Volatility?

Cryptocurrency investments have proven to be a mainstream success as more varied types of investors begin to explore, and perhaps even favor, opportunities in this growing space.

But that hasn’t changed the volatile nature of crypto investments. From digital coin prices to blockchain stocks with business ventures in the space and even a newly listed exchange-traded fund (ETF) geared at helping newcomers to the market, volatility has a strong presence in any type of crypto investment.

So what can investors do to better navigate this challenging aspect of such an enthralling marketplace?

  • Blockchain DeFi Investment Thesis Developed with Company Advisors
  • Early-stage investments identified to position Codebase with the ability to profit and participate in governance decisions within emerging DeFi protocols
  • Initial Investments include metaverse assets

Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that the Company's has launched an investment portfolio, accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with company advisors in alignment with Code's blockchain DeFi investment thesis

Blockchain Technology Decentralized Finance Investment Thesis

