/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US/

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's Q2 2022 Highlights 1 :

  • Q2 2022 Gross Revenue reached $3 .24MM decreasing 18% YoY
  • Over the Counter Trading volume reached $77MM Growing 72% YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 260,000 growing 115% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately $11 .2MM
  • No Long-Term Debt

Other CoinSmart Q2 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • CoinSmart's Gross Revenue and Net Revenue decreased by only 18% and 8% respectively YoY while spot trading volume across the top 10 exchanges decreased ~56 % and The Global Crypto Market Capitalization decreased by ~40% YoY 2 .
  • Acquired over 44,700 new registered users during the period.
  • CoinSmart was the first crypto platform to receive an Online Sports Wagering Vendor Permit from the state of Wyoming allowing CoinSmart to process cryptocurrency payments for legalized gaming companies licensed in Wyoming .
  • Partnership with Glenlivet hit shelves at the LCBO province wide.
  • Official go to market of SmartPay - Web, API, SDK

____________________

1 All figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.

2 Coingecko


CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"Q2 2022 was a challenging period for the overall cryptocurrency industry, including the decrease of the global market capitalization and the implosion of some of the industries' largest players. I am proud of what the CoinSmart team has accomplished during this turbulent time. We continued to innovate with new product launches and were able to optimize resources towards business lines that are less correlated to market sentiment. In Q3 2022 and beyond, our focus remains on scaling OTC trading and SmartPay – our proprietary crypto payments platform, while we maintain growth on the retail side of the business. We have been quick to adapt in a market that rapidly changes. We took actions to contain costs early in the cycle and now focus on revenue production. I am excited for what the future has in store for CoinSmart as we brave the inclement market conditions and use this time to build and prepare for the next bull run ahead."

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information, please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, CoinSmart has made certain assumptions. Although CoinSmart believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, CoinSmart disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S/

Just in time for Father's Day, the partnership kicks off with free crypto for Glenlivet purchasers in Ontario and British Columbia

CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed  interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's Q1 2022 Highlights 1 :

  • Q1 2022 Gross Revenue reached $4 .2MM growing 15% YoY
  • Over the Counter Trading volume reached $113MM Growing 89 % YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 216,000 growing 191% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached $74 .8MM Growing 99.5% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately $19MM
  • No Debt

Other CoinSmart Q1 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • Acquired over 33,700 new registered users
  • Outperformed overall crypto market by ~9% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 (Top 10 crypto exchange trading volume declined by ~37.7% 2 , CoinSmart retail trading volume declined by ~29%)
  • Expanded Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched an API for SmartPay as well as an SDK to make implementation easy for developers. SmartPay is a robust crypto payments processing and invoicing platform.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented :

"Q1 2022 saw continued year over year growth during a quarter that experienced high volatility. I am extremely proud that our team was able to execute and continue growing our user base, ship new products and help the crypto curious enter the market. The decision to not only focus on the retail platform growth but to diversify over a number of business lines has helped our continued YoY growth against the headwinds of a poor macroeconomic environment. Q1 was highlighted by growth in Over the Counter Trading as we acquired new HNWI and institutional clients. We're looking forward to further expansion in crypto payment products and geographies as we move into Q2 2022."

_____________________________

1 All figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.


2 Coingecko Q1 2022 Cryptocurrency Report


CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

Investment in Curate builds on CoinSmart's rapid expansion in digital asset sector

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced its strategic investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace, Curate . The partnership agreement includes an undisclosed investment from CoinSmart in Curate's NFT Marketplace, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the company later this year. CoinSmart expects to complete the first tranche of this investment around April 30, 2022 .

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements  for the year ended December  31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's 2021 Highlights :
  • 2021 Gross Revenue reached 16.7MM growing 357% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately 22MM growing 406% YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 183,000 growing 612 % YoY
  • Retail Trading Volume grew by 875% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a record $74MM
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately 2.1MM growing 216% YoY
  • No Debt
Other CoinSmart 2021 Corporate Highlights
  • 1 of only 2 crypto asset platforms to be granted status as a marketplace by the Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • The only crypto asset trading platform to not only be publicly listed in Canada and Europe but to also have its marketplace registrations
  • 1 of 5 crypto asset platforms approved as a restricted dealer by Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • Expanded its Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.
  • In February, issued $4.5 million of convertible debentures (which were converted into common shares on October 27, 2021
  • Completed listing on NEO exchange including a concurrent subscription receipt financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,642,900 .

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"2021 was a very exciting year for CoinSmart. Even though we were navigating a new 'normal' and COVID continued to play a big part in our everyday lives, we saw an increased demand for crypto and its adoption worldwide. Rather than taking a backseat and waiting for things to fall in place naturally, we embraced innovation head first. We quadrupled the business and strengthened our balance sheet. We received our restricted dealer and marketplace registrations and entered the public markets all while remaining profitable. It is a testament to the incredible team that I have built at CoinSmart, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming months. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and you will see much more coming from us in 2022. Let the trend be your friend!"

________________________________


1 Adjusted EBITDA includes Net Income(loss) before taxes, Interest, Depreciation, RTO Listing Fees (one time- expense) and
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Debt(one- time expense)

CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Hartzman will attend and be a panellist at the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference (the "Canaccord Conference") . The Canaccord Conference will be held virtually on March 8, 2022 and will focus on the emerging tech sectors of online lending, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

Justin will be joining other industry leaders for the Reshaping of Exchanges by Digital Disruption panel, starting at 11:00am EST . Click here to register.

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.
