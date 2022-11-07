Blockchain Investing News


  • Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) establishes a strategic crypto payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading crypto asset trading platform
  • CoinSmart provides crypto currency transaction settlement services for consumers and merchants on SoPa's fintech ecosystem through it's SmartPay crypto payment processing services
  • By incorporating SmartPay's crypto payment capabilities, SoPa expects a dramatic increase in the number of customers, user viscosity and revenue growth on its next generation digital ecosystem and loyalty platform in Southeast Asia

Via NewMediaWire Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa") (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's ("SEA") leading data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the establishment of a strategic crypto currency payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Toronto-headquartered crypto asset trading platform.

Under this paradigm shifting collaboration, SmartPay by CoinSmart provides transaction settlement services in crypto currency for consumers and merchants on SoPa's ecosystem. Leveraging CoinSmart's advanced technological solutions spanning crypto payments, invoicing, trading, auto-sell wallets and crypto withdrawals, SoPa now offers more diversified and cost-saving payment options. In particular, merchants on SoPa's loyalty platform are now enabled to enjoy new growth in customer base, low processing costs and quicker settlement processes.

Backed by the ever-increasing number of users worldwide, crypto has become the world's fastest-growing payment method. According to Allied Market Research , the global crypto currency market size was valued at US$1.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$4.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030. Along with the continuous expansion of the global market, according to a new survey by Deloitte , nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept crypto payments in the next 24 months.

CoinSmart's user-friendly platform features instant verification, enterprise-grade security, cold wallet storage and reporting tools for tax and audit purposes in the meantime. Currently, CoinSmart supports popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, etc. as well as fiat currencies including CAD, USD, EUR and AUD.

Dennis Nguyen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Society Pass , explained, "According to a report by White Star Capital , SEA is a hotbed for crypto adoption with over 23.5 million crypto owners alone or a 3.56% crypto ownership rate. In fact, Singapore has a higher percentage of crypto ownership than the United States. As a result, we see huge market potential and demand in crypto payments in the region and, combined with the synergistic effect created from the payment partnership with CoinSmart, SoPa's data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem will drive crypto payment adoption in SEA even higher."

"We are beyond excited to extend our partnership landscape to Canada and to welcome CoinSmart to the SoPa family as it perfectly aligns with our expansion and partnership strategy. After incorporating CoinSmart's blockchain capabilities, our ecosystem is expected to see an increase in the number of customers, user viscosity and revenue growth," added Mr. Nguyen.

Started in 2018, CoinSmart has been a secure and intuitive platform for trading digital assets. As a FINTRAC restricted dealer and marketplace through the Canadian Securities Association (CSA), CoinSmart breaks down the barriers of complex cryptocurrency transactions with an emphasis on educating the crypto curious. CoinSmart, in addition, offers simple solutions, learning tools for all levels, and 24/7 omni-channel client support.

Justin Hartzman, CEO of CoinSmart , commented "The vision of CoinSmart is to build a democratised crypto trading platform where consumers can easily access payments via email, user's business website and in-person at a click of a button. As crypto is the fastest-growing payment method across the globe, our SmartPay services eliminate chargebacks and significantly reduce costs of processing fees compared to other processing options. By joining forces with SoPa's extensive ecosystem and large user base in SEA, we are thrilled about the combined marketing capabilities we now bring collectively to our partners and customers."

Society Pass has been leveraging cutting edge technology to tailor an unprecedented purchase experience for the next generation customers with an aim to ultimately transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa makes continuous efforts in diversifying the Company's ecosystem and capturing growing opportunities in the market under new meta economy, by means of strategic acquisitions of market-leading companies and partnerships with visionary entrepreneurs in six distinct B2C e-commerce verticals: loyalty, lifestyle, food & beverage delivery, telecoms, digital marketing, and travel.

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( Nasdaq: SOPA ) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behavior. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

For more information on Society Pass, please check out:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/ .

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand. CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information, please visit www.coinsmart.com or smartpay.coinsmart.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:
PRecious Communications
sopa@preciouscomms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CoinSmart Financial IncNEO:SMRTEmerging Tech Investing
SMRT:AQN
coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Financial Inc


Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Acquisition by Coinsquare, Creating one of Canada's Largest Crypto Asset Trading Platforms

CoinSmart Announces Acquisition by Coinsquare, Creating one of Canada's Largest Crypto Asset Trading Platforms

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (" CoinSmart " or the " Company ") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated September 22, 2022 (the " Purchase Agreement ") with Coinsquare Ltd. (" Coinsquare "), a leading Canadian crypto asset trading platform, pursuant to which CoinSmart has agreed to sell to Coinsquare all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned operating subsidiary Simply Digital Technologies Inc. (" Simply Digital ") (the " Transaction ").

CoinSmart Financial Inc. Making Cryptocurrency Accessible. Buy, Sell and trade Bitcoin, Etherium, Solana, and more. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

The acquisition and integration of these two businesses will establish Coinsquare as one of Canada's largest crypto asset trading platforms with a diversified and compliant offering across various business lines, including both retail and institutional trading, crypto payment processing, and digital asset custody. CoinSmart will hold approximately 12% ownership in Coinsquare on a pro-forma basis. The combined company has transacted over $10 billion since January 2018 , and will have over $350 million in assets under custody with a combined user base in excess of 1 million.

Coinsquare is in the final stages of its approval to become Canada's first crypto asset trading platform regulated as an Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (" IIROC ") dealer and marketplace member.

"Today is an exciting day for all of us at CoinSmart," said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman . "We are thrilled to be working alongside the Coinsquare team to build one of the largest regulated crypto asset trading platforms in Canada and I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished so far. With a diversified product suite, exceptional crypto talent, and one of the largest user bases in Canada , the combined company will be well-positioned to pursue its aggressive expansion plans. While the crypto market is in the building phase of its life cycle, this transaction will provide the torque needed to be in a favourable position entering the next bull run."

"This acquisition represents a monumental and exciting milestone for both companies and brings together two industry leading management teams." said Coinsquare, CEO Martin Piszel . "We are excited to work together to shape how the crypto industry in Canada grows and evolves, and together we will be able to offer our clients the most innovative and secure products backed by the highest standards of regulation in the industry."

Key Transaction Benefits

  • One of Canada's Largest Crypto Asset Trading Platforms: combined company will have transacted over $10 billion in crypto transactions since January 2018 and will have over $350 million in assets under custody, together with a diversified and regulated platform across trading, payments, asset management, and digital asset custody.
  • Acquisition of Cash and Shares with Upside to Shareholders: consideration payable to CoinSmart at closing of $3 million in cash, and the issuance of 5,222,222 common shares of Coinsquare (" Coinsquare Shares "), with an aggregate deemed value of approximately $26,215,555 , plus the ability to receive up to approximately $20 million in additional cash consideration on the achievement of SmartPay business earn-out targets and 1,100,000 Coinsquare Shares on the achievement of over-the-counter (" OTC ") business earn-out targets. It is further anticipated that CoinSmart will hold cash (or crypto assets) of approximately $10 million on completion of the Transaction.
  • Investment in Canada's only Qualified Custodian for Digital Assets: backed by Coinsquare, Coinbase Ventures and other well-known financial institutions, Tetra Trust is Canada's only qualified custodian for digital assets, and represents significant potential upside for Coinsquare shareholders.
  • Exposure to Diversified Investment Portfolio: Coinsquare, through its subsidiary Coinsquare Investments Ltd., holds a diversified investment portfolio in assets, such as FRNT Financial (TSXV: FRNT) and two Blockchange Ventures funds.
  • Management Team to Join Coinsquare : CoinSmart Co-Founders Justin Hartzman, Jeremy Koven , and Michael Koral , amongst others, will join Coinsquare. Justin Hartzman will join the Coinsquare Executive Team and CoinSmart will be entitled to a nominee to join the Coinsquare Board of Directors upon completion of the Transaction.
  • Voting Support by Senior Officers and Directors of ~45%: each of the directors and certain senior officers of CoinSmart have entered into support and voting agreements with Coinsquare pursuant to which they have agreed to vote in favour of the Transaction.

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Coinsquare will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Simply Digital on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

The purchase price, which is subject to standard post-closing adjustments as set out in the Purchase Agreement, will be satisfied on closing by (i) the payment to CoinSmart of $3 million in cash, and (ii) the issuance of 5,222,222 Coinsquare Shares to CoinSmart. Coinsquare's largest shareholder, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO), disclosed in their most recent financials that they valued the Coinsquare Shares at approximately $5.02 per Coinsquare Share as of June 30 , 2022. There can be no assurance that such value per Coinsquare Share has not changed since June 30, 2022 .

Subject to the terms set forth in the Purchase Agreement, additional consideration will be payable to CoinSmart pursuant to the Transaction upon the achievement of certain revenue-based earn-out targets related to CoinSmart's SmartPay business and OTC trading business. Up to an additional $20 million in cash may be payable pursuant to the SmartPay earn-out (over a period of three years following closing of the Transaction) and up to an additional 1,100,000 Coinsquare Shares may be issuable pursuant to the OTC earn-out (over a period of one year following closing of the Transaction).

On completion of the Transaction, CoinSmart will hold approximately 12% of the issued and outstanding Coinsquare Shares. Coinsquare is a privately held company incorporated under the laws of Canada . Other than its interest in Coinsquare Shares and cash, CoinSmart will hold no other material assets immediately following the completion of the Transaction. The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ").

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Board may respond to an unsolicited bona fide written proposal that, having regard to all relevant terms and conditions of such proposal, constitutes or could reasonably be expected to constitute or lead to a Superior Proposal (as defined in the Purchase Agreement).

The Transaction will constitute the sale of all or substantially all of the undertaking of CoinSmart pursuant to the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) and, accordingly, will require approval by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast at a special meeting of the shareholders of CoinSmart (the " Meeting "). CoinSmart currently expects to mail the management information circular in connection with the Meeting to shareholders on or before October 29, 2022 , and to hold the Meeting on or before November 29, 2022 . Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of applicable closing conditions as set forth in the Purchase Agreement, the closing of the Transaction is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The management of CoinSmart will be employed by Coinsquare following the closing of the Transaction and will continue to play an active role in the ongoing and future business of Simply Digital (including the SmartPay business and the OTC business).

Board Recommendation

The Board has unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of CoinSmart. Accordingly, the Board approved the Purchase Agreement and recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to approve the Transaction at the Meeting.

Each of the directors and certain senior officers of the Company, collectively holding approximately 45% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, have entered into support and voting agreements with Coinsquare pursuant to which they have agreed to support and vote in favour of the Transaction. In making its determination, the Board considered, among other things, an opinion provided to the Board by Eight Capital to the effect that, based upon and subject to the limitations, assumptions and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by CoinSmart pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to CoinSmart.

Financial Advisors and Counsel

In connection with the Transaction, CoinSmart has engaged Eight Capital as its financial advisor and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP as its legal advisor. Coinsquare has engaged Origin Merchant Partners as its financial advisor and Goodmans LLP as its legal advisor.

Additional Information

Complete details of the terms and conditions of the Transaction are set out in the Purchase Agreement, which will be filed by CoinSmart under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

In addition, further information regarding the Transaction will be contained in the management information circular in respect of the Meeting which will be filed on SEDAR at the time that it is mailed to shareholders. All shareholders are urged to read the information circular once it becomes available, as it will contain additional important information concerning the Transaction.

ABOUT COINSMART

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand. CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information, please visit www.coinsmart.com .

ABOUT COINSQUARE

Founded in 2014, Coinsquare, a private company incorporated under the laws of Canada provides customers with a proprietary platform engineered to deliver a robust, secure, and intelligent interface for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other digital assets. Coinsquare has grown to become Canada's oldest operating digital asset firm, trading on behalf of over half a million Canadians. Coinsquare has raised over $100M in capital and has successfully executed trades in excess of $8 billion to date. For more information, please visit www.coinsquare.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, among other things, statements and information concerning: the anticipated benefits of the completion of the Transaction; the opportunities available to the combined company on completion of the Transaction; the consideration payable to the Company pursuant to the Transaction, including potential additional consideration payable upon the achievement of specified earn-out targets; the Company's pro-forma ownership of Coinsquare following completion of the Transaction; membership of the Company nominee on the board of Coinsquare following the completion of the Transaction; the requirement for the Company to obtain shareholder approval of the Transaction; the anticipated timing of the Meeting; the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; and the anticipated timing for completion of the Transaction.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks in respect of forward-looking information in this press release include: risks associated with the Transaction and with purchase and sale transactions generally, such as the failure to satisfy closing conditions contained in the Purchase Agreement, the failure to obtain shareholder or regulatory approvals, and the absence of material adverse changes or other events which may give the parties a basis on which to terminate the Purchase Agreement; and the risk that the Transaction may not close on the anticipated timeline, or at all. In addition there are business risks and uncertainties associated with the digital currency industry generally, including: adapting to technological change, new products and standards; increased competition that adversely affects business; additional competition from new or existing technologies that adversely affect business; software products and/or services may contain undetected errors or "bugs", vulnerabilities or defects; damage or failure of information technology; cybersecurity risks associated with data security and hacking; potential violations of applicable privacy laws; political, economic and other uncertainties in respect of digital currencies; and various other risks as set out in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2022 , in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2021 , a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

The Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder and regulatory approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The Transaction could be modified, restructured or terminated. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Purchase Agreement or management information circular to be delivered to shareholders in connection with the Transaction, copies of each of which are or will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The NEO Exchange Inc. has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c4337.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart announces new Chief Compliance Officer, AGM Voting Results and provides Corporate Update

CoinSmart announces new Chief Compliance Officer, AGM Voting Results and provides Corporate Update

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that Sheereen Khan has joined CoinSmart as Chief Compliance Officer.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. Making Cryptocurrency Accessible - Buy Bitcoin, Etherium, Solana, and more. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

Prior to joining CoinSmart Ms. Khan held senior compliance positions with Coinberry Ltd., Laurentian Bank Financial Group, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of Montreal.  She will replace Jeremy Koven who acted as Interim Chief Compliance Officer following the departure of Joe Tosti .

Annual General Meeting Results

CoinSmart also announced that all resolutions considered by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") previously held on June 29, 2022 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Director

For

%

Withheld

%

Alexa Abiscott

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


Jeffrey Haas

27,813,924

99.99 %


3,483

0.01 %


Justin Hartzman

27,813,124

99.98 %


4,283

0.02 %


Jeremy Koven

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


G. Scott Paterson

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


Please refer to the report of voting results filed under CFI's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

Corporate Update

CoinSmart recently launched SmartPay, the easiest way for businesses to send and accept crypto payments. This payment processing service guarantees no chargebacks, no holds, same day settlements, and up to 80% cost savings, compared to traditional payment methods like credit cards.  It is estimated that there are over 300 million crypto users worldwide. Also, over 75% of global retailers plan to accept crypto over the next 24 months, making crypto more mainstream than ever. Moreover, crypto payment processing eliminates chargebacks, which is currently a $125 billion problem in the world of payment processing.

CoinSmart also became the first crypto platform to receive an Online Sports Wagering Vendor Permit from the State of Wyoming , allowing CoinSmart to process cryptocurrency payments for legalized gaming companies licensed in Wyoming .

CoinSmart has terminated the previously disclosed investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace Curate due to repeated breaches and non-fulfillment by Curate Group Ltd. of its obligations pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement.  CoinSmart is in the process of evaluating any available recourse against Curate Group Ltd.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.CoinSmart.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c9067.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US/

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S/

Just in time for Father's Day, the partnership kicks off with free crypto for Glenlivet purchasers in Ontario and British Columbia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed  interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's Q1 2022 Highlights 1 :

  • Q1 2022 Gross Revenue reached $4 .2MM growing 15% YoY
  • Over the Counter Trading volume reached $113MM Growing 89 % YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 216,000 growing 191% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached $74 .8MM Growing 99.5% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately $19MM
  • No Debt

Other CoinSmart Q1 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • Acquired over 33,700 new registered users
  • Outperformed overall crypto market by ~9% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 (Top 10 crypto exchange trading volume declined by ~37.7% 2 , CoinSmart retail trading volume declined by ~29%)
  • Expanded Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched an API for SmartPay as well as an SDK to make implementation easy for developers. SmartPay is a robust crypto payments processing and invoicing platform.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented :

"Q1 2022 saw continued year over year growth during a quarter that experienced high volatility. I am extremely proud that our team was able to execute and continue growing our user base, ship new products and help the crypto curious enter the market. The decision to not only focus on the retail platform growth but to diversify over a number of business lines has helped our continued YoY growth against the headwinds of a poor macroeconomic environment. Q1 was highlighted by growth in Over the Counter Trading as we acquired new HNWI and institutional clients. We're looking forward to further expansion in crypto payment products and geographies as we move into Q2 2022."

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

_____________________________

1 All figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.


2 Coingecko Q1 2022 Cryptocurrency Report


SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c8355.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT's Pilot Programme Leads to Purchase of Additional HydraGEN Units for Fleet Vehicles of Alectra Utilities

dynaCERT's Pilot Programme Leads to Purchase of Additional HydraGEN Units for Fleet Vehicles of Alectra Utilities

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its successful pilot programme with Alectra Utilities Corporation ("Alectra") has resulted in the purchase of an additional seventy-three (73) dynaCERT flagship HydraGEN TM Technology Units. Alectra has now purchased a total of eighty-eight (88) HydraGEN™ Technology Units designed to reduce carbon emissions, reduce maintenance and reduce fuel costs on its fleet vehicles. See Press Release dated September 30, 2022.

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT , stated, "As global diesel prices soar, dynaCERT is very pleased to serve the private and public sector in Canada and internationally, including utilities, communities and governments as well as private sector users of internal combustion engines. Our products are designed for future Carbon Credits while users achieve sustainability and reduce global Greenhouse Gas Emissions."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Provides Details of 2022 AGM To Be Held Virtually

GMG Provides Details of 2022 AGM To Be Held Virtually

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Canadian Pacific Standard Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 8 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ). Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c2497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opens New Ghost Kitchens and Secures More Locations in Hong Kong

JustKitchen Opens New Ghost Kitchens and Secures More Locations in Hong Kong

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company has also Hired Foodpanda's Former Head of Kitchens & Concepts, Ryan Ching , to be the Managing Director of its Business in the Region

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey and Appoints Denis Geoffroy as Chief Commercialization Officer

Nano One Announces Closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey and Appoints Denis Geoffroy as Chief Commercialization Officer

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") a clean technology innovator in battery materials, is pleased to announce that, through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has successfully completed the acquisition ("Acquisition") of Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Ltd. ("JMBM Canada") previously announced on May 25, 2022. Net consideration for the Acquisition was C$10.25 million1, subject to customary closing adjustments and was fully funded from cash on hand. The Company held C$48 million cash on hand as of June 30, 2022, in addition to the Acquisition consideration

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prophecy DeFi Appoints New President and Head of Operations

Prophecy DeFi Appoints New President and Head of Operations

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi", "Prophecy", or the "Company"), a publicly traded investment firm focused on the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Rekai as President & Head of Operations.

Paul will lead the next chapter of Prophecy's operations and growth. In this position, Paul will complement Prophecy's existing leadership team of experienced traditional finance and crypto operators and look to expand revenue streams by providing essential financial services for DeFi projects and investors alike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×