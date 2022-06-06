Blockchain Investing News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S/

Just in time for Father's Day, the partnership kicks off with free crypto for Glenlivet purchasers in Ontario and British Columbia

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT); (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform, and The Glenlivet, an iconic single-malt Scotch whisky from the renowned distillery near Ballindalloch in Moray, Scotland have collaborated in a unique initiative to support the release of Glenlivet's 14-year-old whisky.

The collaboration will take place in both Ontario and British Columbia . To kick off the partnership, CoinSmart will be offering some cryptocurrency to Glenlivet's patrons by placing redemption codes on Glenlivet packaging.

The on-pack activity will enable consumers in British Columbia to enjoy a gift of cryptocurrency, with any purchase of a number of Glenlivet SKUs, including the new 14 year old special edition whisky, while customers in Ontario will get a similar offering when buying Glenlivet SKUs including Founders Reserve, 12-year old and 15-year-old whisky, and Caribbean Cask Single Malt.

By marrying the two powerful brands, CoinSmart and Glenlivet will allow purchasers to experience the union of tradition and innovation by appreciating the finest spirits and exploring the world of digital assets. After scanning the QR code on a Glenlivet bottle sleeve and entering their unique promo code on the CoinSmart website, consumers will receive an initial deposit of Bitcoin as a gift, which they will then be able to exchange to any of the other digital assets traded on the CoinSmart platform, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL), among others.

We are delighted to partner with such an iconic whisky known the world over," said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman . "This partnership -- a first of its kind in Canada -- celebrates Glenlivet's newest single malt while giving Glenlivet enthusiasts the gift of crypto. At CoinSmart we want to make cryptocurrencies accessible by providing a best-in-class and highly secure platform. Glenlivet provides quality scotch through its best-in-class distillery and has become one of the best-selling single malt brands in the world. It is a natural fit."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with CoinSmart for the launch of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old," said Giancarlo Gallucci , The Glenlivet Canada. "As The Glenlivet continues to break stereotypes in the single malt category, CoinSmart's platform unlocks the potential for innovative cryptocurrency offerings to our retail consumers."

More information on the promotional offer can be found at https://www.coinsmart.com/blog/glenlivet/

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada , including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario , and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed  interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

Investment in Curate builds on CoinSmart's rapid expansion in digital asset sector

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced its strategic investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace, Curate . The partnership agreement includes an undisclosed investment from CoinSmart in Curate's NFT Marketplace, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the company later this year. CoinSmart expects to complete the first tranche of this investment around April 30, 2022 .

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements  for the year ended December  31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Hartzman will attend and be a panellist at the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference (the "Canaccord Conference") . The Canaccord Conference will be held virtually on March 8, 2022 and will focus on the emerging tech sectors of online lending, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinsmart Announces Donation to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts; Encourages Crypto Community to Take Part

Coinsmart Announces Donation to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts; Encourages Crypto Community to Take Part

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a donation to Ukraine to aid with the urgent humanitarian crisis. The funds will help provide emergency relief to refugees, and to support logistics on the ground such as food and supplies for those that have been displaced.

Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Baker Tilly to Assess the Arcology Network

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE), (FSE:C5B), (OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has engaged Baker Tilly WM Advisory (Baker Tilly) to review the Arcology platform. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

blockchain graphic on a smartphone

Blockchain Operator Talks Impact of Crypto Market Volatility

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), Richard Baker, CEO of TAAL Distributed Information Technologies (CSE:TAAL,OTCQX:TAALF), explained how blockchain operators navigate crypto volatility.

As described by Baker, his company operates under two business models within the blockchain opportunity. First is the digital mining component and the infrastructure that comes along with it.

The second element he highlighted is the creation of digital wallet technologies for users across the world, including business-to-business software solutions.

Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency

In just over a decade, bitcoin has grown a cult-like following and surged to impressive heights. Now the digital asset of choice, bitcoin’s meteoric rise is unlike any other commodity, resource or asset.

Bitcoin has paved the way for the growing cryptocurrency asset class, surging to an all-time high of US$68,649.05 on November 10, 2021. Benefiting from excess cash in the market and investor interest, bitcoin rose more than 1,200 percent between March 2020 and November 2021. However, its bullish ascent came to a crashing end in 2022 as investors became more risk averse amid broad inflation and economic uncertainty.

What spurred bitcoin's price rise and where is it now? Read on to find out.

digital coin tokens with stock chart

Blockchain Monthly Highlights: Crypto Losses Mount, Bitcoin Hits Lowest in Over a Year

Cryptocurrency investments took a beating in May, and serious losses continue to mount.

Also during the past month, a crypto exchange reaffirmed its intentions to head out and pursue meaningful acquisitions as it attempts to use its recently raised capital.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of what to know about the blockchain business and cryptocurrencies in the month of May.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Prophecy DeFi Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI), a publicly traded investment firm focused on the decentralized finance sector, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1").

10 Blockchain Stocks in China (Updated 2022)

10 Blockchain Stocks in China (Updated 2022)

While the Chinese government has no qualms about banning cryptocurrencies, the country’s stance on blockchain technology is different, allowing blockchain stocks in China to flourish.

China wants to be an industry leader, and President Xi Jinping praised the technology in 2018. “The new generation of information technology represented by artificial intelligence (AI), quantum information, mobile communication, internet of things, and blockchain is accelerating breakthroughs in its range of applications,” he noted.

More recently, at the UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference in the fall of 2021, Xi spoke about the importance of blockchain technology to his country’s transport sector. “More should be done to develop smart transport and smart logistics and promote deep integration of new technologies like big data, the Internet, AI and blockchain with the transport sector, to ensure easier movement of people and smoother flow of goods,” he said.

