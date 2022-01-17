CoinSmart Financial Inc. a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million 1 . This represents a 460% increase compared to December 2020 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume. December 2021 Highlights: Record Monthly Revenue of $2 .15MM Record Quarterly Revenue of $5 .9MM Cash ...

SMRT:AQN