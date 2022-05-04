Blockchain Investing News

CoinAnalyst Corp. announces that, further to its April 26, 2022 news release, its application for a temporary management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission . The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Corporation.The Corporation announced on April ...

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its April 26, 2022 news release, its application for a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation announced on April 26, 2022 (the "DefaultAnnouncement") that it was filing an application seeking a MCTO from the BCSC because it was likely to miss its filing deadline of May 2, 2022 to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications (collectively, the "Documents"), as required under the applicable securities laws. The inability to file the Documents is due a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that the prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures. The Corporation continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Documents by June 30, 2022.

The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Corporation by management and certain other insiders of the Corporation until such time as the Documents have been filed by the Corporation and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities.

Until the Corporation has filed the Documents, members of the Corporation's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out as per its internal Insider Trading Policy. The Corporation confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the filing on December 24, 2021 of the Corporation's latest audited financial reports for the year ended August 31, 2021 and since the filing on November 26, 2021 of the interim financial reports for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 of the reverse takeover acquiror.

The Corporation is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Corporation becomes subject to any insolvency proceedings and provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which it is in default of filing the Documents, the Corporation confirms that it will also file material change reports on SEDAR containing such information as is required.

The Corporation confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Corporation is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203; (iv) the Corporation is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

About CoinAnalyst:

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging. A mobile version and professional terminal are in development with expected availability inQ1, 2022. The platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in prices depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. The platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit www.coinanalyst.tech.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@CoinAnalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forwardlooking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and includes statements with respect to the timing for the filing of the Documents. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Corporation, will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") provides this default announcement indicating the Corporation's anticipated failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements") before the prescribed filing deadlines.

The reasons for the default in filing of the Financial Statements prior to the required date is due to a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") effective April 25, 2022.

The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated April 1, 2022 with RockStock and all of the shareholders of RockStock (the "RockStock Shareholders").

As part of the closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per share (the "Consideration Shares") to the RockStock Shareholders.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock dated April 1, 2022, which is the definitive agreement governing its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of RockStock for aggregate consideration of $937,500 (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about April 6, 2022. Transaction details and remaining steps are described more fully below. All dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian Dollars.

About RockStock

physical cryptocurrency coin representations laying on top of US dollars

Blockchain Monthly Highlights: Investors Optimistic on Future of Crypto, Fort Worth Mines Bitcoin

In the blockchain space in April, Bitstamp released a new report investigating investor sentiment across the globe when it comes to future adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Also this past month, Fidelity Investments announced the creation of 12,000 new jobs as it tries to adapt to customer demand for new technology investment options.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of what to know about the blockchain business and cryptocurrencies in the month of April.

SNN Network presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place on May 3-5, 2022, where 88 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly gaining attention from a wide audience, and investors new to this technology may be wondering how these digital tokens are generated.

Most people are used to thinking about currency as tangible, so it can be tricky to understand how bitcoins are made. In simple terms, the process by which bitcoins are brought into circulation is known as bitcoin mining. It has been compared to mining for precious metals like gold, but because bitcoin isn’t held physically like gold or money, mining bitcoin is done via computer hardware through designated bitcoin-mining software programs.

Of course, the methodology of bitcoin mining is more complex than that. Here the Investing News Network breaks down the basics to better answer the question, “What is bitcoin mining?”

Highlights:

  • Q3 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $355 million (USD $274 million) up from AUD $207 million (USD $159 million) in Q3 2021
  • March 2022 TTV of AUD $81 million (USD $60 million)
  • Signed 9 new partners including Paxful, Pionex and 1Inch
  • Added 13 new coins including APE (ApeCoin), CAKE (PancakeSwap) and AXS (Axie Infinity)

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its March 2022 TTV, recording AUD $81 million (USD $60 million

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced it will be participating in the upcoming industry and investor conferences

  • Bitcoin 2022 - April 6th - 9th, 2022: Bitcoin 2022 is a four-day pilgrimage for those seeking greater freedom and individual sovereignty. The event is occurring in Miami Beach, FL
  • SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase - May 3rd - 5th, 2022: Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The Company's presentation will be held at 3pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. The presentation will be webcast at Planet Microcap Banxa Webcast. The event will be held in Las Vegas, NV.

The Company's latest investor presentation can be found here: Investor presentation.

As bitcoin and other digital stores of wealth gain popularity, cryptocurrency mining stocks offer another investment opportunity for those who believe in the future of this technology.

Although the cryptocurrency market is marked by high volatility, analysts such as Justin Hartzman, CEO and co-founder of CoinSmart Financial (NEO:SMRT,FSE:IIR), believe it can be a rewarding one for investors.

“There may be some bumps along the way, but the crypto market tends to reward investors who hold with conviction, and we expect this trend to continue in the future as the digital economy’s user base grows and new use cases continue to be built,” Hartzman told the Investing News Network.

