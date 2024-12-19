Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC)

CERENERGY Batteries, Silumina Anodes Hike Altech’s Share Valuation 341 percent: Analyst Report

Description:

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC) is well-placed to capitalise on the huge EV battery market growth over the next decade by advancing two groundbreaking battery projects, according to a report by East Coast Research.

The company’s CERENERGY Batteries and Silumina Anodes, which are currently being commersialised in Germany, have triggered an updated valuation of Altech’s share value at

AU$0.20, representing a 341 percent upside from its current share price of AU$0.046.

“As the world increasingly focuses on decarbonisation, the demand for these advancements continues to grow. We have raised our price target due to the progress Altech has made over the year moving towards commercialisation,” the report said.

“These valuations are based on assumptions from the respective DFS results of the projects, adjusted for minority interests. The modest increase in target prices since our May 2024 research note reflects Altech’s steady progress towards commercialisation, with key milestones such as the Silumina Anodes pilot plant construction and prototype shipments to end-line customers for testing significantly enhancing the likelihood of eventual commercialisation.”

Prototype 60 KWh battery being assembled and tested at Fraunhofer IKTS laboratory

Altech has completed its first CERENERGY ABS60 battery prototype unit, installed at Altech’s joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS’ test laboratory in Dresden, Germany, and integrated into a specially designed battery test station.

Highlights of the report:

  • Silumina Anodes – Altech poised to capitalise on huge EV battery market growth over the next decade
  • Altech has developed a lithium-ion battery anode by combining silicon particles with conventional graphite, achieving a 55 percent increase in energy capacity.
  • Altech has completed a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for an 8,000 tpa plant in Germany and has an operational pilot plant, positioning it for rapid commercialisation.
  • Financially, the project shows strong metrics: a pre-tax NPV10 of €684 million, an IRR of 34 percent, and an annual EBITDA of €105 million, indicating robust economic viability.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.


ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Altech Batteries Limited

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share.

Highlights

- Binding Commitments to raise $4 million

- Placement oversubscribed

- Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company's shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX:ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.

The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.

The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:

- Securing project finance and bank due diligence process

- Securing offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

- CERENERGY(R) environmental and project permitting

- Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY(R) project

- Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant

- Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)

- Corporate costs and working capital.

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.

This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation".

To view the intended use of funds for the $4M raised, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7B3ZY5B0



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough.

Highlights

- Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

- Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

- Stable battery with sound cycling performance

- Follows Altech previously cracking the "silicon barrier" by achieving 30% energy increase

- Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

- Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

- Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry

By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material, See Figure 1.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

Altech had previously declared a major achievement in the field of battery technology. The Company reported that it had overcome the "silicon barrier" and had manufactured and evaluated a range of lithiumion battery anode materials that exhibit a retention capacity of approximately 30% higher than the standard lithium-ion battery anode materials. Following this breakthrough, Altech's research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia has been striving to further enhance the technology beyond this initial success.

As the Company endeavoured to surpass the 30% retention capacity achieved in the previous generation of batteries by increasing the silicon content, it encountered challenges in dispersing the alumina-coated silicon particles. However, Altech managed to overcome these challenges by implementing improvements in organic binders, coating parameters, and several other innovative solutions. After persistent efforts, the final challenges were eventually resolved, allowing the Company to move forward with the development of the next generation of batteries.

Through laboratory testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries, Altech was able to substantially overcome previously unresolved impediments associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes.

These impediments include silicon particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's testing showed that the innovative composite graphite/silicon batteries were able to overcome these challenges, by spherification of the silicon particles. The spherical structure allows the distribution of alumina-coated silicon in graphite voids, hence minimises the electrode layer damaging due to expansion, see Figure 3, and 4. By doing so, via the alumina coating, the negative impact caused by the expansion of silicon is well managed in a lithium-ion battery.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised the introduction of silicon in battery anodes as a crucial step in achieving a significant increase in energy density, as well as reducing costs. This is because silicon has approximately ten times the energy retention capacity of graphite, making it an ideal anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, the use of silicon in commercial lithium-ion batteries has been limited due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, during battery charge, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume, leading to particle swelling, fracturing, and eventual battery failure.

Secondly, silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery, immediately reducing battery performance and lifespan. The industry has been in a race to overcome these obstacles and crack the silicon barrier to unlock the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction of an 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that included the following economics.

- Pre-tax NPV10 EUR684 million

- Low capital cost of EUR112 million

- Attractive Internal Rate of Return of 34%

- EBITDA EUR105 million p.a.

- Payback (full rate) 2.4 years

- Revenue per annum of EUR328 million

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. The Company has successfully completed the construction of the pilot plant and is now in the process of hot commissioning.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are thrilled with the significant progress we have made in overcoming the critical challenges associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Our breakthrough technology represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the battery industry. We are currently commissioning a pilot plant to further scale up our technology and bring it to market".

Watch Interview with Dr Jingyuan Liu
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/297I4J8A



Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association

- Offtake for 30MWh of 1MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPacks per annum

- For the first five years of production

- Agreement to also collaborate to convert industrial park from coal to renewable energy

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack storage solution integrated

- GridPack deliveries start by mid-2027 or when plant is ready

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

The LOI also highlights both parties' commitment to work together to change the energy landscape of the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park by transitioning it entirely to renewable energy. A combination of wind, solar, and Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will ensure continuous power supply, even during low energy generation or outages.

Partners and Project Overview

This initiative comes at a critical time for Lusatia, one of Germany's coal-reliant regions. ZISP, a crossborder municipal association between the states of Spremberg and Spreetal, oversees the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, managing its water, waste, road infrastructure, and energy needs. Meanwhile, Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG), a subsidiary of the globally active Altech Group, specialises in advanced battery technology. ABG's 8ha site within the park intends to manufacture the CERENERGY(R) solid-state sodium chloride batteries, developed with the Fraunhofer Institute, for industrial grid use.

Pioneering the Energy Transition in Lusatia

Germany's Energiewende is driving a nationwide shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. As coal use is phased out, especially in Lusatia, new energy solutions are critical. This partnership between ZISP and Altech is a key step in replacing coal with sustainable, renewable energy solutions that align with Germany's 2020 legislative mandate for the coal phase-out. The project also supports ZISP's goal of achieving certification under the EU's "Zero Valley" initiative, making Schwarze Pumpe a model for renewable energy storage and generation.

Developing an Energy Storage Strategy

To transition fully to renewable energy, wind and solar power, combined with Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries will be key to achieving this. This partnership between ZISP and Altech marks the transformation of Schwarze Pumpe from a coal-reliant industrial park to a renewable energy hub. By integrating CERENERGY(R) batteries, the project positions the park as a replicable model for industrial regions across Europe, fostering a new economic structure cantered on renewable energy. Altech's scalable BESS solution ensures renewable energy is stored efficiently, overcoming a key challenge in transitioning from coal.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of deliveries from the 120 MWh plant from mid-2027 or later as per project development

- Technical data and guarantees according to the attached data sheet

- Price per GridPack at standard market conditions

- Purchase volume 30MWh per annum for 5 years, being 2027 through 2031

- The parties intend to develop a detailed acceptance contract subject to the performance data and warranty to be met by Altech

- An option for additional delivery volumes at a later date is negotiable

- Both parties will jointly develop a business and technical partnership to deliver scalable energy solutions, with contracts to be finalised in early 2025

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"This Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our first offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. The interest shown by the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association (ZISP) in our technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy.

It's encouraging to see potential customers like ZISP recognise the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems. This LOI not only validates the commercial potential of our CERENERGY(R) technology but also supports our future growth strategy, as securing such agreements strengthens Altech's position for project financing and expansion.

We're excited to continue working closely with ZISP, and we believe this partnership will pave the way for future demand as the industrial park moves toward a green energy future. With the first delivery expected mid-2027, this agreement is just the beginning of what we expect will be a significant increase in battery demand."



Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.

The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.

The shares and options will be issued and allotted on 17 September 2024 and application for quotation of shares and options on the ASX will be made on 17 September 2024.

Altech's CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank all eligible shareholders that participated in the Entitlement Issue and for the support extended to Altech as it moves forward with both its CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project.

In addition, the partial underwriting of the Entitlement Issue for $5,000,000 by MAA Group Berhad, an existing shareholder associated with Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra, sends a strong message of support. With the positive Definitive Feasibility Study and excellent economics for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project having been released in March 2024, Altech is extremely focused on securing offtake as well as finance to commence plant construction".



Altech Batteries

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY® Gridpacks

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the execution of a third offtake Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Axsol GmbH (Axsol) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "FT Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,875,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") issued at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and one-half Warrant, each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.12 per Share for a period of 5 years from the closing date of the FT Offering.

Keep reading...Show less

Canada Growth Fund announces first transaction in critical minerals sector with investment in Quebec-based Nouveau Monde Graphite

Canada Growth Fund Inc. ("CGF") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with respect to a ~C$35.6 million private placement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) ("NMG"), a Québec-based integrated graphite mining and processing company. With operations in Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Bécancour, NMG is developing an integrated value chain to transform natural graphite into active anode material, a critical component of lithium-ion batteries. NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant represent one of the most advanced integrated critical minerals opportunities in Canada and will support North America's efforts to build more resilient supply chains to the benefit of their domestic economies.

NMG Announces US$50-Million Equity Investment from Canada Growth Fund and the Government of Québec to Support its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

  • US$50-million subscription into NMG marking the first direct investment from Canada Growth Fund and the renewed support from the Government of Québec via its agent Investissement Québec
  • Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant through detailed engineering and orders of long-lead items
  • NMG's integrated Phase-2 production of active anode material is destined to the North American battery and EV markets
  • NMG's business model and recognized ESG profile align with the critical mineral strategy and battery value chain actively promoted by both levels of governments

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Closeup of electric vehicle charging lithium-ion battery, which requires minerals such as graphite.

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks in 2024

Graphite prices have experienced volatility recently due to bottlenecks in demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

One major factor experts are watching right now is the trade war between China and the United States. China's export restrictions on certain graphite products took effect on December 1, 2023, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets.

In May 2024, the US under the Biden administration announced it would raise tariffs on foreign EVs and batteries. “The tariff rate on natural graphite and permanent magnets will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2026,” the statement reads. “The tariff rate for certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2024.” With tariff-loving President Donald Trump set to take the reins in January 2025, market watchers believe those tariffs could become even harsher.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Appoints Chantal Sorel to Its Board of Directors

  • Sorel, an accomplished executive and corporate director with 35 years of experience, has held key project management and financing roles at Aéroports de Montréal, AtkinsRéalis and ABB.
  • Sorel's multidisciplinary profile complements NMG's Board of Directors with a vast exposure to projects and markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, among others.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces the appointment of Chantal Sorel to its Board of Directors in replacement of Dr. Jürgen Köhler, effective immediately. An accomplished executive and corporate director, Sorel's proficiency in project management, financing, construction, and operations, arrives at a turning point in NMG's development as the Company finalizes its updated feasibility study and execution plans ahead of a final investment decision on its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

Latest News

Altech Batteries
