CanAlaska Grants Options

Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery
Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,375,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to CanAlaska's omnibus equity incentive plan. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.425 per share.
Other News
The Company will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") on January 29th and 30th in Vancouver, BC and will have representatives at booth #435.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice-President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Click here to connect with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N), to receive an Investor Presentation
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV, OTCQX: CVVUF) is a Canadian exploration company developing a portfolio of high-grade uranium and nickel projects located across the country. The company follows a project generator model, with properties in both the Athabasca and the Thompson Nickel Belt region.
CanAlaska Uranium collectively holds one of the largest land positions in the Athabasca Basin with approximately 1.2 million acres in land claims. In total, the company holds 12 uranium projects. The company’s strategic investments have attracted the interest of major mining companies including Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), Denison (TSX:DML,NYSE:DNN). Prior activities have been with KORES, KEPCO, Mitsubishi and De Beers.
CanAlaska Uranium’s flagship West McArthur project is a joint venture in partnership with Cameco, with CanAlaska serving as operator. Results from the 2019 drill program at West McArthur returned 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8. This drilling extended earlier 5 percent U3O8 drill intersections, and confirmed an extensive mineralizing event. The 2019 results contained high-grade uranium as well as base metal mineralization, similar in character to the nearby high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit.
In May 2020 CanAlaska Uranium announced the company had staked a further 29,671 hectares of land in four large blocks northeast of the Athabasca Basin. While the project areas lie outside the current boundaries of the Basin, the sandstone remnants described in the Pinkham Lake area reflect an extension of Athabasca mineralization.
CanAlaska Uranium has also entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project. According to the agreement, Fjordland has an opportunity to earn an 80 percent interest in the North Thompson Nickel Project by contributing exploration expenditures of $9M, 8.5M common Fjordland Exploration shares and other considerations.
The West McArthur project is located in the Athabasca Basin approximately six kilometers away from the producing McArthur River mine owned by Cameco. Between 2002 and 2012, McArthur river produced 225.5 million pounds U3O8 grading 13.5 percent U3O8 per tonne. The project was consolidated by CanAlaska Uranium in 2016, giving the company 100 percent ownership of the property following a deal with Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd.
Under an option agreement signed with Cameco, CanAlaska Uranium conducted drilling on the West McArthur property that returned a new zone of high-grade uranium mineralization at Grid 5. In 2018, the company resumed operatorship of the West McArthur property with Cameco signed on as a 30 percent joint venture partner. Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, both CanAlaska and Cameco agreed to focus on expanding Grid 5 with a 2019 drill program.
In October of 2019, CanAlaska Uranium announced the results from its 2019 drill program in partnership with Cameco. Highlights of the drill results included 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8.
The Cree East uranium project is located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 kilometers west of Cameco’s Key Lake Mine and uranium mill. The project comprises 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 55,935 hectares. The project is wholly-owned by CanAlaska Uranium, which has established nine target areas across the property, with the prior assistance of KEPCO and KORES.
Exploration
CanAlaska first began exploring Cree East in 2005, conducting VTEM airborne surveys across the property to determine priority targets. In 2006 the company collected over 2,000 surface rock samples and over 400 lake sediment samples, defining three large areas of dravite and clay alteration on the surface, with localized boulder samples containing anomalous uranium. CanAlaska later conducted additional IP-Resistivity and Audio Magneto Telluric geophysical surveys to further define the targets.
In 2008 CanAlaska Uranium conducted a $1.6 million exploration program at Cree East, returning strong fracturing and alteration in most drill holes with faulting in many of the drill holes as well. Geochemical enrichment of uranium and other elements was found in both the basement and sandstone.
Exploration work including additional geophysical surveys was conducted on Grid 7 at Cree East between 2009 and 2012 in order to improve the drill targets on the property. In total, 91 holes were drilled covering 34,638 meters resulting in nine target zones. All nine zones have shown indications of hydrothermal alteration or uranium mineralization.
In May 2020 CanAlaska announced it had staked four large blocks of land just outside of the Athabasca Basin totaling 114 square miles. The staked area focused on regional structures similar to those hosting the nearby high-grade Collins Bay-Eagle Point uranium deposits.
The targets on the four land claims are basement-hosted large uranium deposits similar to those found at Eagle Point, Arrow and Millennium. CanAlaska Uranium believes the sandstone remnants described in the nearby Pinkham Lake area reflect the possibility that the area could be a continuation of the Athabasca Basin.
CanAlaska Uranium owns three properties in the Thompson Nickel Belt: Strong, Hunter and Manibridge. The Thompson Nickel Belt is home to over 18 nickel deposits. Since 1959, the region has produced an estimated 5 billion pounds of nickel.
The Hunter Property is located 20 kilometers north of Thompson, Manitoba. The property consists of 11 land claims totaling 12,520 hectares and has been approved for a mineral exploration license. CanAlaska Uranium believes the property is underlain by the same series of formations that host the nickel deposits along the Thompson Nickel Belt and considers the property to be an extension of the belt. Using historical exploration data, a number of exploration targets have been defined surrounding the Mel deposit, which was first located in the 1970s.
From 2000 through 2005 CanAlaska Uranium conducted extensive UTEM and AMT surveys, resulting in a high number of drill targets. A number of these targets are expected to require follow-up work.
The Strong project is comprised of 6,140 hectares of land approximately 26 kilometers away from Thompson, Manitoba including one mineral exploration license. The Strong property was explored by a number of companies during the 1950s and 1970s, leading to the discovery of the Mel deposit located to the east of the Hunter property. Falconbridge and Crowflight Minerals Inc. were previously active on the Strong Property between 1998 and 2005.
CanAlaska Uranium has established significant exploration targets that have been defined on both properties based on historical data. A VTEM survey completed in 2007 provided the company with a series of targets, none of which have been drilled. Several of these targets are in the same structural position as the Mel deposit.
The Manibridge Property, acquired by CanAlaska Uranium in 2018, consists of 19 land claims totaling 4,368 hectares. The property is located 125 kilometers southwest of Thompson and is accessible by road via Highway 6. The claims held by CanAlaska Uranium also include the site of the reclaimed Manibridge Mine, which operated between 1971 and 1977 based on an initial resource of 1.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.25 percent nickel and 0.27 percent copper.
In May 2020 CanAlaska Uranium announced the company had entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fjordland has an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in the North Thompson Nickel Project by contributing exploration expenditures of $9M, 8.5M common Fjordland Exploration shares and other considerations. The North Thompson Nickel Project consists of the Strong, Hunter and Hunter Claims for a combined total of 18,685 hectares located approximately 25 kilometers from Thompson, Manitoba.
Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr. is one of the world’s leading experts in nuclear non-proliferation. Amb. Graham has served under four successive U.S. Presidents as a senior U.S. diplomat involved in the negotiation of every major international arms control and non-proliferation agreement for the past 35 years. This includes the SALT, START, ABM, INF, NPT, CFE and CTBT Treaties. Amb. Graham has served with the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and as the Special Representative of the President of the United States for Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament, in which role he successfully led U.S. government efforts to achieve the permanent extension of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Cory Belyk is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience working for major and junior mining companies in the Athabasca Basin and worldwide. Prior to joining CanAlaska in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, he was Director of Exploration for Cameco’s international operations including Mongolia and Australia. Mr. Belyk was also a member of Cameco’s exploration management team during the Fox Lake and West McArthur uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan. Mr. Belyk holds a Bachelor’s (1994) degree in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and a Certificate in Negotiation from Harvard Law School (2014). He is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.
Nathan Bridge has over a decade of experience managing exploration, delineation, and geotechnical drilling programs at Cameco Corporation. He was senior Geologist on Cameco’s Fox Lake discovery team that took the deposit from exploration stage, through discovery, and into resource definition. Nathan has spent the majority of his career exploring uranium and in 2017 he led the exploration program that discovered the 42 Zone on the Company’s West McArthur project.
Dr. Schimann possesses extensive experience in mineral exploration, spanning a career in exploration geology of over 30 years and across three continents. He has participated in significant discoveries for uranium and base metals and has also led various exploration and mining initiatives for gold and diamonds. Between 1977 and 1997, Dr. Schimann was employed by French uranium giant AREVA (previously COGEMA) as a Senior Geologist and Project Manager, where he was a key member of the team that undertook the discovery and development of the massive Cigar Lake uranium mine. In total, he spent twenty years with AREVA, ten of which were based in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to the world’s largest-richest uranium mines.
Harry Chan has over 20 years of experience working in several different industries ranging from public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and received his Certified General Accountant designation in BC in 1996.
Recognizing the favorable upturn of the uranium cycle in early 2004, Mr. Dasler positioned CanAlaska Uranium (then CanAlaska Ventures Ltd.) to become a significant presence in the field of Canadian uranium exploration by staking mineral claims in the most favorable districts of Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to the world’s largest-richest uranium mines. He has since assembled an expert geological team that has enabled CanAlaska to carry out over $50 million in exploration and advance multiple uranium projects towards discovery.
Mr. Roy is an independent Director of the Company (2007 — present). He has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. The majority of his experience has been in Africa for companies such as International Gold Resources, Ashanti Goldfields Inc., Senafo, and First Quantum Minerals. Mr. Roy has managed projects from exploration through to production in three different countries. As Managing Director for First Quantum Minerals, Jean Luc played a crucial role in securing extensive land positions and by successfully placing a mining operation into production in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of major unrest in the country. Mr. Roy is presently a resident of Burkina Faso where is COO of Ampella Mining Ltd an Australian listed company focused on gold exploration in West Africa with their flagship property Batie West.
Independent Director of the Company (2007-present); road maintenance supervisor for Athabasca Development Corporation (2009-present); mill training foreman and a mill process operator for Cameco Corporation; past Chief of the Fond Du Lac Denesuline First Nation (/2005–2007). Mr. Fern has lived in Fond du Lac all of his life, he is a traditional land user and still hunts and fish for food in the area. He is active in community development, and works with local committees. Mr. Fern has been involved in environmental monitoring in the Northern Athabasca area and is involved with various business interest in the Fond du Lac area.
Karen Lloyd comes from a strong and significant strategy and marketing background across five different industries including mining, telecommunications, online payments, executive training and banking. This depth of experience comes from her employment with Telus Communications, Hongkong Bank of Canada and Cameco Corporation. Between 2009 and 2020, Ms. Lloyd managed a team of contract and inventory specialists to seamlessly fulfill global uranium sales generating annual revenue of between $1.8 and $2.4 billion for Cameco Corporation as a Director in Cameco’s Marketing team. In April 2021, Ms. Lloyd joined Kreos Aviation as Chief Operating Officer where she oversees all aspects of the Kreos operations including asset management, strategic alliances, flight operations, maintenance, fuel operations, marketing and sales, and business development.
Geoff Gay is currently Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Basin Development, an Indigenous-owned investment company based in Saskatchewan. Mr. Gay has been its executive leader, and subsequent CEO, since the company’s inception nineteen years ago and was instrumental in establishing and growing the company to where it is today. As CEO, Mr. Gay is responsible to articulate the vision of the partnership with a focus on creating value for the unit holders and leading the company in long term strategic planning and implementation, evaluating new opportunities for investment, assessing and mitigating risk, and overseeing all financial aspects of the partnership. In 2017, Mr. Gay was named Business Leader of the Year by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce at its annual ABEX awards.
Shane Shircliff has over twenty years of experience in senior management and corporate director roles for both publicly traded and private companies, and has extensive experience with various publicly traded regulatory regimes. Mr. Shircliff’s breadth of expertise over his career includes negotiation, deal structure, due diligence and transacting mergers, acquisitions and divestitures totaling over one billion dollars in value. Industries of experience include logistics, finance, natural resources, exploration and mining, retail, real estate and construction. Mr. Shircliff has been directly involved with all aspects of developing resource projects encompassing lithium, uranium, gold, silver, industrial minerals, diamonds as well as oil and gas in a variety of countries. Mr. Shircliff is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clinworth Management Corp., a private company, which provides management, acquisition, divestiture and corporate development services to a wide range of clients.
Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery
Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes
Multiple Eastern Athabasca Basin Drill Programs Ongoing for Winter 2023
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce its mobilization of drill crews and equipment as part of the $10 million 2023 program on the West McArthur Joint Venture project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The 2023 West McArthur drill program will focus on advancing the Company's new high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corporation, is operated by CanAlaska that currently holds a 79.4% ownership in the project (Figure 1). With cash of approximately $18 million the Company is fully funded to complete its 2023 exploration programs. CanAlaska will fund the 2023 West McArthur program entirely, further increasing its majority ownership in the project.
Figure 1 – West McArthur Project Location
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_canalaskafigure1.jpg
Scheduled for this month, two drills will focus on the new high-grade Pike Zone discovery. The primary goals of the 2023 winter drill program are drill testing the Pike Zone unconformity target and continued definition of the dimensions and controls of the Pike Zone basement mineralization. The first drillholes of the season will target where the controlling-structure, hosted within a 40- to 50-metre-wide graphitic horizon, intersects the ideal target at the unconformity (Figure 2). This target has not been drill-tested and will be the main priority for the start of the program. In addition, during the winter 2023 drilling program, the Company will begin to step out along strike from the Pike Zone to test the unconformity and basement potential near the known mineralization (Figure 3). The first step-out target will under-cut WMA073 which intersected a 40 metre wide strongly altered sandstone-hosted structure 200 metres above the ideal unconformity target approximately 160 metres northeast of the Pike Zone. The Company expects to complete the winter portion of the 2023 exploration program in early April.
Figure 2 – Three-Dimensional Interpretation of Mineralized Envelope at Pike Zone
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_e13f7cdc74d33831_004full.jpg
The Pike Zone discovery is located 20 kilometres southwest of Cameco's and Orano's McArthur River uranium mine. The Pike Zone, discovered in July of 2022, lies along a structural corridor that hosts the Company's 42 Zone as well as the nearby Fox Lake uranium deposit (68 million pounds U3O8 @ 7.99%), immediately to the northeast, discovered by Cameco and Orano (Figure 1). During the 2022 drilling program, the Company reported multiple intersections of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The most significant drillholes in the Pike Zone are WMA067 and WMA072-3. WMA067 returned 2.4% U3O8 over 9.0 metres from 906.5 metres and WMA072-3 contained several high-grade intersections over a 12.6-metre-wide zone highlighted by 3.98% U3O8 over 2.3 metres from 845.9 metres which contained a sub-interval of 25.40% U3O8 over 0.3 metres from 846.4 metres (see news release dated November 16th, 2022). To date, uranium mineralization has been intersected between 20 and 100 metres vertically below the unconformity.
Figure 3 – 2023 West McArthur Project Work Areas
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/150769_e13f7cdc74d33831_006full.jpg
Immediately following the winter drill program, the Company is planning a regional DCIP Resistivity survey over the C10S conductive corridor which hosts the Pike Zone. The corridor is interpreted to be over 15 kilometres in strike length and the Company believes there are multiple opportunities for discovery around the Pike Zone as well as along this new 15-kilometre corridor. The DCIP Resistivity program will map alteration and structure throughout the sandstone column along this trend and help prioritize drill testing along the C10S corridor and in the immediate Pike Zone area. The Company is planning additional drilling in the summer.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "I am very pleased the team can get back to drilling on the Pike Zone early in 2023 with a fully funded two-drill program. Continued definition of the high-grade Pike Zone discovery and drill testing of the associated unconformity target for the first time is a priority for the team. In addition, preparations are under way for the Company's first ever drilling program on the Key Extension project where drill targets have been identified that closely resemble those associated with basement hosted uranium mineralization such as NexGen's Arrow and Cameco's Eagle Point uranium deposits. The first quarter of 2023 will have a lot of news flow for CanAlaska and its shareholders from two diamond drilling programs in the eastern Athabasca Basin, one of which is focussed on high-grade uranium mineralization expansion."
Other News
The Company is preparing for its first drilling program on the Key Extension project, located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin region near the Key Lake mine and mill complex. The 2023 Key Extension drill program, planned to begin in February, will focus on exploration of newly defined targets generated through a series of geophysical programs completed in 2022. The Company is completing work on the Key Extension project under an option agreement with Durama Enterprises Limited ("Durama"), a private company, which has granted CanAlaska a right to earn up to 100% interest in the project.
The Company will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") on January 29th and 30th in Vancouver, BC and will have representatives at booth #435.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice-President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150769
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska at Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" Event From November 29th to December 1st
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results in the first 14 reported holes from the summer 2022 drill program have confirmed the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization on the Manibridge project. The ongoing drill program is focused along the northern extension of the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine, located in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba, which produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Table 1).
Figure 1 – Manibridge Property Location
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/146145_picture1.jpg
Highlights from the drill program include:
MNB014, which intersected 0.8% Ni over 20.0 metres, from 268.5 metres, which includes multiple metre-scale high-grade intervals;
MNB021, which intersected 0.61% Ni over 25.0 metres, from 287.5 metres, which includes 1.42% Ni over 5.0 metres from 307.5 metres;
MNB 020, which intersected 0.6% Ni over 19.5 m, from 253.5 metres, which includes 1.26% Ni over 4.0 metres from 261.5 metres.
The sulphide mineralization, which contains nickel, copper, and trace cobalt occurs as either disseminations within the mafic to ultramafic host rocks, remobilizations along foliation and shears, vein-hosted, net-textured, or brecciated. Sulphide-mineralization from the 2022 summer drilling program is shallow, with true vertical depth to mineralization ranging from 100 metres to 350 metres below the surface.
Figure 2 – 2022 Drilling Program Results to Date and Planned Drill Holes
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/146145_picture2.jpg
The ongoing drill program is planned for 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in approximately 33 drill holes. During the first half of the program, operated between June 6 and July 28, 2022, a total of 5,331 metres were completed in 16 drill holes with 3 abandoned drill holes (Table 2). The completed drill hole collar locations were within 300 to 600 metres of the historic mine workings. The remaining planned drill holes will focus within 200 to 350 metres of the historic mine workings. The average planned drill hole depths are between 225 and 400 metres and all drill holes will be inclined between -45 and -85 degrees. Figure 2 shows the completed and planned drill hole locations with respect to the historic Manibridge Mine.
CanAlaska currently holds a 30% interest in the project, with the remaining 70% held by the operator, Metal Energy Corp. (TSX-V: MERG) who has provided the funding for the drill program.
Assay results for drill holes MNB024 and MNB025 are still pending.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "As this drilling program continues it is very encouraging to have nickel mineralization of significant width and grade continue to be intersected. This work is highlighting the likely untapped potential of the Thompson Nickel Belt to host additional resources of class 1 nickel mineralization which the world needs in order to help provide clean and affordable electricity to society. Battery storage will become increasingly important as part of this electrification and CanAlaska shareholders are well positioned to participate in this nickel market through our landholdings in Manitoba."
Table 1 - Manibridge Phase 2 Drill Hole Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Assay Results (MNB 007 to MNB022)
|DDH
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Nickel
(%)
|Copper
(%)
|Cobalt
(%)
|MNB007
|152.90
|153.90
|1.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.03
|155.90
|157.90
|2.00
|0.33
|0.00
|0.02
|167.50
|168.50
|1.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|171.50
|172.50
|1.00
|0.39
|0.01
|0.01
|174.90
|183.90
|9.00
|0.47
|0.03
|0.01
|233.50
|238.70
|5.20
|0.77
|0.03
|0.01
|includes
|235.50
|236.50
|1.00
|1.03
|0.06
|0.02
|241.20
|245.10
|3.90
|0.53
|0.02
|0.01
|Composite Summary
|23.10
|0.52
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB008
|177.50
|178.50
|1.00
|0.35
|0.01
|0.02
|185.50
|193.50
|8.00
|0.39
|0.01
|0.02
|213.00
|213.10
|0.10
|0.32
|0.00
|0.01
|217.00
|217.10
|0.10
|0.40
|0.03
|0.02
|224.50
|230.50
|6.00
|0.69
|0.06
|0.02
|includes
|225.50
|227.50
|2.00
|1.33
|0.16
|0.04
|233.00
|235.50
|2.50
|0.35
|0.00
|0.01
|238.50
|238.60
|0.10
|0.82
|0.04
|0.02
|266.50
|273.50
|7.00
|1.05
|0.07
|0.02
|includes
|268.50
|272.50
|4.00
|1.52
|0.11
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|24.80
|0.64
|0.04
|0.02
|MNB009
|196.60
|207.60
|11.00
|0.39
|0.01
|0.01
|215.70
|215.80
|0.10
|0.41
|0.01
|0.02
|218.70
|218.80
|0.10
|0.50
|0.01
|0.02
|238.60
|238.70
|0.10
|0.45
|0.00
|0.08
|246.50
|248.50
|2.00
|0.32
|0.00
|0.01
|251.50
|252.50
|1.00
|0.54
|0.00
|0.04
|256.50
|257.50
|1.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|261.50
|268.50
|7.00
|0.31
|0.00
|0.01
|272.50
|274.50
|2.00
|1.04
|0.03
|0.02
|includes
|272.50
|273.50
|1.00
|1.21
|0.02
|0.02
|280.80
|290.80
|10.00
|0.92
|0.04
|0.01
|includes
|281.80
|282.80
|1.00
|1.00
|0.06
|0.02
|and includes
|285.80
|290.80
|5.00
|1.06
|0.04
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|34.30
|0.56
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB010
|245.80
|245.90
|0.10
|0.35
|0.03
|0.02
|254.10
|254.20
|0.10
|0.39
|0.01
|0.01
|256.00
|256.10
|0.10
|0.48
|0.03
|0.02
|265.50
|267.50
|2.00
|0.35
|0.02
|0.01
|274.50
|282.00
|7.50
|0.60
|0.04
|0.02
|includes
|277.50
|278.50
|1.00
|1.00
|0.07
|0.04
|288.50
|292.50
|4.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|302.50
|314.50
|12.00
|0.72
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|305.50
|310.50
|5.00
|1.06
|0.03
|0.02
|322.00
|324.50
|2.50
|0.40
|0.01
|0.01
|328.60
|328.70
|0.10
|0.51
|0.01
|0.01
|Composite Summary
|28.40
|0.57
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB011
|219.90
|220.90
|1.00
|0.67
|0.02
|0.03
|246.80
|246.90
|0.10
|0.31
|0.00
|0.01
|286.90
|287.00
|0.10
|0.44
|0.01
|0.02
|308.50
|311.50
|3.00
|0.42
|0.01
|0.01
|317.50
|325.50
|8.00
|0.53
|0.01
|0.01
|335.50
|336.00
|0.50
|0.45
|0.06
|0.02
|347.80
|348.20
|0.40
|1.72
|0.09
|0.03
|Composite Summary
|13.10
|0.55
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB013
|155.50
|160.50
|5.00
|0.47
|0.00
|0.04
|includes
|157.50
|158.50
|1.00
|1.12
|0.01
|0.15
|167.50
|172.50
|5.00
|0.31
|0.00
|0.01
|175.50
|178.00
|2.50
|0.58
|0.04
|0.02
|200.50
|209.50
|9.00
|0.48
|0.01
|0.01
|213.00
|214.50
|1.50
|0.32
|0.00
|0.01
|217.50
|219.50
|2.00
|0.39
|0.00
|0.01
|225.50
|230.50
|5.00
|0.86
|0.05
|0.01
|includes
|225.50
|226.00
|0.50
|1.05
|0.05
|0.02
|and includes
|227.50
|228.50
|1.00
|1.38
|0.11
|0.02
|241.50
|243.50
|2.00
|0.82
|0.01
|0.02
|includes
|242.50
|243.50
|1.00
|1.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|32.00
|0.53
|0.01
|0.02
|MNB014
|172.40
|172.50
|0.10
|0.35
|0.00
|0.02
|174.80
|174.90
|0.10
|0.34
|0.00
|0.01
|183.10
|183.50
|0.40
|0.95
|0.15
|0.03
|206.50
|207.50
|1.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|212.50
|218.50
|6.00
|0.44
|0.01
|0.01
|227.50
|230.50
|3.00
|0.36
|0.00
|0.01
|233.50
|236.50
|3.00
|0.32
|0.00
|0.01
|242.50
|243.50
|1.00
|0.31
|0.00
|0.01
|249.00
|257.60
|8.60
|0.53
|0.02
|0.01
|265.20
|266.00
|0.80
|0.55
|0.01
|0.02
|268.50
|288.50
|20.00
|0.80
|0.04
|0.02
|includes
|269.50
|270.50
|1.00
|1.04
|0.04
|0.02
|and includes
|275.50
|277.50
|2.00
|1.46
|0.10
|0.02
|and includes
|286.50
|287.50
|1.00
|1.59
|0.11
|0.03
|Composite Summary
|44.00
|0.61
|0.03
|0.01
|MNB015
|187.00
|187.10
|0.10
|0.52
|0.02
|0.02
|187.80
|187.90
|0.10
|0.40
|0.00
|0.01
|203.50
|207.50
|4.00
|0.59
|0.09
|0.02
|237.80
|237.90
|0.10
|0.39
|0.02
|0.02
|238.90
|239.00
|0.10
|0.62
|0.03
|0.02
|243.20
|243.30
|0.10
|0.38
|0.01
|0.01
|255.50
|263.50
|8.00
|0.31
|0.01
|0.01
|267.50
|277.50
|10.00
|0.33
|0.00
|0.01
|281.90
|288.50
|6.60
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|293.50
|294.50
|1.00
|0.31
|0.00
|0.00
|303.10
|304.00
|0.90
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|312.20
|319.50
|7.30
|0.31
|0.00
|0.01
|323.50
|327.50
|4.00
|0.40
|0.02
|0.01
|Composite Summary
|42.30
|0.35
|0.01
|0.01
|MNB017
|185.60
|185.70
|0.10
|0.36
|0.01
|0.01
|186.80
|186.90
|0.10
|0.34
|0.01
|0.01
|208.70
|208.80
|0.10
|0.66
|0.09
|0.02
|211.70
|211.90
|0.20
|0.34
|0.01
|0.01
|220.50
|221.50
|1.00
|0.34
|0.00
|0.01
|227.50
|233.50
|6.00
|0.38
|0.01
|0.01
|Composite Summary
|7.50
|0.38
|0.01
|0.01
|MNB018
|169.00
|172.00
|3.00
|1.13
|0.05
|0.02
|includes
|169.00
|171.00
|2.00
|1.50
|0.05
|0.02
|209.50
|211.50
|2.00
|0.56
|0.02
|0.01
|214.50
|221.00
|6.50
|0.60
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|217.50
|218.50
|1.00
|1.10
|0.05
|0.02
|240.50
|242.50
|2.00
|0.35
|0.00
|0.01
|250.50
|250.70
|0.20
|0.59
|0.00
|0.01
|253.50
|265.00
|11.50
|0.62
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|253.50
|255.50
|2.00
|1.28
|0.08
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|25.20
|0.65
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB019
|169.50
|172.50
|3.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|179.50
|184.50
|5.00
|0.47
|0.01
|0.01
|198.50
|200.50
|2.00
|0.39
|0.00
|0.01
|235.20
|235.50
|0.30
|0.51
|0.04
|0.02
|245.00
|256.50
|11.50
|0.68
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|245.50
|246.50
|1.00
|1.36
|0.04
|0.02
|and includes
|252.50
|253.50
|1.00
|1.03
|0.06
|0.02
|257.50
|257.60
|0.10
|0.36
|0.00
|0.01
|267.50
|267.60
|0.10
|0.31
|0.04
|0.01
|268.50
|268.60
|0.10
|0.43
|0.04
|0.02
|273.00
|277.50
|4.50
|0.41
|0.01
|0.01
|296.50
|312.50
|16.00
|0.57
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|311.50
|312.00
|0.50
|1.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|42.60
|0.54
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB020
|154.60
|161.50
|6.90
|0.52
|0.03
|0.03
|includes
|154.60
|155.50
|0.90
|1.35
|0.24
|0.11
|169.40
|169.50
|0.10
|0.47
|0.00
|0.01
|171.50
|171.60
|0.10
|0.35
|0.03
|0.01
|217.50
|217.60
|0.10
|0.42
|0.03
|0.02
|219.50
|219.60
|0.10
|0.34
|0.01
|0.01
|222.50
|222.60
|0.10
|0.42
|0.05
|0.02
|230.00
|233.50
|3.50
|0.74
|0.01
|0.01
|242.50
|242.60
|0.10
|0.55
|0.01
|0.01
|246.50
|246.60
|0.10
|0.34
|0.01
|0.01
|253.50
|273.00
|19.50
|0.60
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|261.50
|265.50
|4.00
|1.26
|0.06
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|30.60
|0.59
|0.02
|0.01
|MNB021
|168.50
|172.50
|4.00
|0.42
|0.00
|0.02
|180.50
|198.50
|18.00
|0.35
|0.01
|0.02
|256.50
|265.50
|9.00
|0.48
|0.00
|0.01
|269.50
|274.50
|5.00
|0.74
|0.02
|0.02
|includes
|272.50
|273.50
|1.00
|1.15
|0.05
|0.07
|278.50
|283.50
|5.00
|0.32
|0.00
|0.01
|287.50
|312.50
|25.00
|0.61
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|307.50
|312.50
|5.00
|1.42
|0.04
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|66.00
|0.50
|0.01
|0.01
|MNB022
|180.70
|180.80
|0.10
|0.32
|0.01
|0.02
|187.90
|188.00
|0.10
|0.53
|0.02
|0.03
|189.30
|189.40
|0.10
|0.45
|0.03
|0.01
|191.80
|191.90
|0.10
|0.62
|0.03
|0.02
|194.60
|194.70
|0.10
|0.46
|0.03
|0.01
|196.40
|196.50
|0.10
|0.31
|0.00
|0.01
|216.90
|217.00
|0.10
|0.34
|0.03
|0.02
|223.00
|239.50
|16.50
|0.48
|0.02
|0.01
|includes
|237.50
|239.50
|2.00
|1.27
|0.10
|0.02
|Composite Summary
|17.20
|0.48
|0.02
|0.01
|Notes:
Nickel cut-off grade is 0.30% Ni
Nickel cut-off grade for "includes/ and includes" is 1.00% Ni
Reported intervals have a maximum of 2 m of internal dilution
Table 2 - Manibridge Phase 2 Drill Hole Collar Information and Results
|DDH
|Section
|Easting
(m)
|Northing
(m)
|Elevation
(m)
|Azimuth (˚North)
|Dip
(˚)
|EOH
(m)
|Notes
|MNB007
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-45
|272.5
|MNB008
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-59
|302.5
|MNB009
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-67
|325
|MNB010
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-76
|350.5
|MNB011
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-83
|377.5
|MNB012
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-47
|120
|Abandoned
|MNB013
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-61
|260.25
|MNB014
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-70
|323.5
|MNB015
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-81
|350.5
|MNB016
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-47
|140.5
|Abandoned
|MNB017
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-59
|251.5
|MNB018
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-70
|302.5
|MNB019
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-78
|328.5
|MNB020
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-70
|302.5
|MNB021
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-79
|350.5
|MNB022
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-58
|260
|MNB023
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-46
|62.5
|Abandoned
|MNB024
|7 North
|510,812
|6,062,230
|236
|295
|-75
|342
|MNB025
|7 North
|510,812
|6,062,230
|236
|295
|-67
|308.5
|Notes: Easting and Northing units are in metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 14N
Geochemical Sampling Procedures
All drill core samples were shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and whole-rock multi-element analysis by ICP-MS1 using total 4-acid digestion (HF:HNO3:HCl:HClO4). Assay samples comprise 0.3 - 1.0 metre continuous split-core samples over the nickel-sulphide mineralized intervals. Point samples comprise an isolated 0.1 m sample to characterize the rock types, alteration, structure, and potential for mineralization. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Metal Energy and the SRC in accordance with Metal Energy's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Metal Energy and CanAlaska prior to disclosure.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
Other News
CanAlaska will be attending the Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" event from November 29th to December 1st. Visit our team and learn more about the Athabasca Basin's most recent high-grade uranium discovery and our 2023 exploration plans. Mines and Money London | 29 November - 1 December 2022 | Europe's largest mining investment event
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: H7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146145
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 6,501,839 outstanding share purchase warrants by 6 months. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.40 - $0.55 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The exercise prices will remain unchanged with these proposed extensions. The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements completed between December 30, 2019 and December 23, 2020. The new expiration dates for the Warrants will be:
June 23, 2023 (with respect to 3,277,712 Warrants originally issued on December 23, 2020);
June 30, 2023 (with respect to 2,036,127 Warrants originally issued on December 30, 2019); and
July 20, 2023 (with respect to 1,188,000 Warrants originally issued on January 20, 2020).
Insiders hold 181,578 of the Warrants having a proposed new expiry date of June 30, 2023. All of the above proposed Warrant exercise term extensions are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
CanAlaska also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,195,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to CanAlaska's omnibus equity incentive plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.395 per share.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145834
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
New Assays Confirm High-Grade Uranium in Several Drill Holes from Summer Program and Continuity of Discovery
Additional Highlights Include 3.98% U3O8over 2.3 metres and 0.84% U3O8over 5.0 metres
Joint Venture Approves $10 Million Program and Budget for 2023
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from the remaining drillholes completed during the 2022 program at the West McArthur project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The new geochemical assay results indicate multiple high-grade intersections over a 12.6 metre wide zone in WMA072-3, highlighted by 3.98% U3O8 over 2.3 metres from 845.9 to 848.2 metres, which contains a sub-interval of 25.40% U3O8 over 0.3 metres from 846.4 to 846.7 metres. Additionally, WMA070 returned 0.84% U3O8 over 5.0 metres from 808.5 to 813.5 metres. These new results complement the previously reported high-grade intersection of 2.4% U3O8 over 9.0 metres in WMA067 and provide a compelling target where the mineralized structure intersects the unconformity. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corporation, is operated by CanAlaska who currently holds a 79.3% ownership in the project.
Figure 1 – West McArthur Property Location Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/144433_3a953295345ebae7_002full.jpg
The Company recently completed its drill program on the West McArthur project (see press release dated September 29th, 2022). The majority of the drill program was focused on high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization discovered in drillhole WMA067 (see press release dated July 15th, 2022). WMA067 is located 6 kilometres along strike on the C10 South (C10S) conductive corridor and southwest of the Company's 42 Zone mineralization. As part of the discovery follow-up, eight drill tests were completed on the same fence or along strike of the WMA067 discovery hole. High-grade uranium mineralization has now been confirmed by assay in four drillholes in the discovery area at various elevations throughout the 40 to 50 metre wide graphitic horizon (Figure 2).
Figure 2 – Drill Hole Locations and Follow-Up Target Areas WMA067 Discovery
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/144433_3a953295345ebae7_004full.jpg
Next Steps
The Company believes that it has successfully identified the orientation of the controlling structure for the basement-hosted uranium mineralization as part of a larger fault system. The ideal target, where this controlling-structure, the larger fault system, and the 40 to 50 metre wide graphitic horizon intersect the unconformity, has not been drill-tested and remains a high-priority target for the next drilling program. Unconformity targeting will focus both in the discovery fence area and along strike including where WMA073 intersected a 40 metre wide strongly altered sandstone-hosted structure 200 metres above the unconformity. The broad sandstone fault is associated with anomalous pathfinder elements including uranium (1.17 ppm partial), copper (4.07 ppm partial), boron (1560 ppm total), and arsenic (3.46 ppm partial). In addition, the assay results confirm the high-grade basement-hosted nature of the uranium mineralization and suggest additional basement-hosted potential exists along strike of the discovery fence (Figure 2).
A formal 2023 exploration program and budget for $10 million has been approved by the Joint Venture.
Figure 3 – Close up Photograph of High-Grade Basement Mineralization in WMA072-3
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/144433_canalaskafigure3.jpg
Mineralization Details
Multiple intervals of metre to sub-metre scale high-grade uranium mineralization were confirmed in WMA067, WMA067-4, WMA070, and WMA072-3 (Table 1). The uranium mineralization is characterized by massive to semi-massive, vein-controlled, and foliation-controlled pitchblende with variable amounts of yellow to orange uranium secondaries (Figure 3). The main controlling structure is hosted within a wide, faulted graphitic package that contains both foliation-parallel and cross-cutting faults. The basement rocks around the mineralized intervals are altered with clay, chlorite, hematite, and carbonate. To date, mineralization has been intersected between 20 and 100 metres vertically below the unconformity.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "To intersect uranium mineralization up to 25% U3O8 composite grade is a huge accomplishment for the team. The summer program clearly highlights the potential of this new discovery to host very high-grade uranium and when coupled with the drill-intersected structure and alteration in both the sandstone and basement, this new discovery truly appears to be a potential tier 1 mineralizing event. This is exactly what the CanAlaska team felt the project could deliver to shareholders and the next drilling program will focus on building upon this initial success. The program and budget for 2023 has been doubled based on these results and in the context of a continued strengthening of the uranium market fundamentals. We believe the timing could not be more perfect to move this new discovery forward."
Table 1 - 2022 Summer Program Uranium Intersections Assay Results
|DDH
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)6
|Average Grade
(% U3O8)
|Maximum Grade
(% U3O8)
|WMA0671,2
|906.5
|915.5
|9.0
|2.4
|6.06
|Including3
|906.5
|912.5
|6.0
|3.5
|6.06
|WMA067-41,2
|887
|888
|1.0
|0.89
|1.68
|WMA0702,4
|808.5
|813.5
|5.0
|0.84
|4.90
|Including3
|810.5
|811.0
|0.5
|4.90
|4.90
|WMA072-32,5
|845.9
|848.2
|2.3
|3.98
|25.40
|Including3
|846.4
|846.7
|0.3
|25.40
|25.40
|WMA072-32,5
|850.2
|850.7
|0.5
|0.45
|0.90
|WMA072-32,5
|853.7
|856.5
|2.8
|0.57
|1.82
|WMA072-33,5
|858.0
|858.5
|0.5
|2.69
|2.69
Geochemical Sampling Procedures
All drill core samples from the 2022 summer program were shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Radiometric assay samples are chosen based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (SPP2 or CT007-M) peaks. Assay samples comprise 0.3 - 0.5 metre continuous split-core samples over the mineralized interval. A 0.1% U3O8 cut-off with a maximum internal dilution of 1 metre is used for compositing and reporting the data. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by CanAlaska prior to disclosure.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
Other News
CanAlaska will be attending and presenting at The Northern Miner Canadian Mining Symposium in London on November 28th. Canadian Mining Symposium 2022 - The Northern Miner Symposiums
CanAlaska will also be attending and presenting at the Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" event from November 29th to December 1st. Visit our team and learn more about the Athabasca Basin's most recent high-grade uranium discovery and our 2023 exploration plans. Mines and Money London | 29 November - 1 December 2022 | Europe's largest mining investment event
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144433
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected in All Summer Drillholes to Date
CanAlaska at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Event, November 9th 2022
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 10,000 metre drill program at the high-grade nickel and copper-cobalt Manibridge project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba (Figure 1). The current drill program is focused along the northern extension of the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine. The mine produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977. CanAlaska currently holds a 30% interest in the project, with the remaining 70% held by the current operator, Metal Energy Corp.
Figure 1 – Manibridge Property Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/143424_figure01.jpg
The ongoing drill program is planned for 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in approximately 33 drill holes. During the first half of the program, operated between June 6 and July 28, 2022, a total of 5,331 metres were completed in 16 drill holes with 3 abandoned drill holes (Table 1). The completed drill hole collar locations were within 300 to 600 metres of the historic mine workings. All sixteen drill holes that successfully intersected the bedrock also intersected Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, confirmed with a portable Niton XL5 XRF (pXRF). The Ni-Cu-Co sulphides occur as either disseminations within the mafic to ultramafic host rocks, remobilizations along foliation and shears, vein-hosted, net-textured, or brecciated.
The remaining planned drill holes will focus within 150 to 300 metres of the historic mine workings. The average planned drill hole depths are between 225 and 400 metres and all drill holes will be inclined between -45˚ and -85˚. Figure 2 shows the completed and planned drill hole locations with respect to the historic Manibridge Mine.
Figure 2 – Completed and planned drillholes relative to historic Manibridge mine workings.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/143424_figure02.jpg
Geochemical assays for the completed drill holes are still being processed, but will be released as they become available from the laboratory, and after QA/QC by the Company's Technical team.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "It is good to have Metal Energy drilling again on this high-grade nickel project in the prolific Thompson Nickel Belt, the fifth largest of its kind on the planet. The results to date support the exploration thesis of CanAlaska's project generator team for the nearby and 100% CanAlaska-owned Resting Lake and Halfway nickel projects. CanAlaska's shareholders are well exposed to the battery metals space through our low-cost generative investment in the Thompson Nickel Belt."
Table 1 - Manibridge Phase 2 Drill Hole Collar Information and Results
|DDH
|Section
|Easting
(m)
|Northing
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (˚North)
|Dip
(˚)
|EOH
(m)
|Notes
|MNB007
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-45
|272.5
|MNB008
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-59
|302.5
|MNB009
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-67
|325
|MNB010
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-76
|350.5
|MNB011
|11 North
|510,914
|6,062,356
|236
|295
|-83
|377.5
|MNB012
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-47
|120
|Abandoned
|MNB013
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-61
|260.25
|MNB014
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-70
|323.5
|MNB015
|10 North
|510,871
|6,062,333
|236
|295
|-81
|350.5
|MNB016
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-47
|140.5
|Abandoned
|MNB017
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-59
|251.5
|MNB018
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-70
|302.5
|MNB019
|9 North
|510,841
|6,062,303
|236
|295
|-78
|328.5
|MNB020
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-70
|302.5
|MNB021
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-79
|350.5
|MNB022
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-58
|260
|MNB023
|8 North
|510,825
|6,062,267
|236
|295
|-46
|62.5
|Abandoned
|MNB024
|7 North
|510,812
|6,062,230
|236
|295
|-75
|342
|MNB025
|7 North
|510,812
|6,062,230
|236
|295
|-67
|308.5
|Notes: Easting and Northing units are in metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 14N
Handheld pXRF Procedures
Handheld portable XRF ("pXRF") results do not replace traditional laboratory-based analysis, however the results do provide an effective screening tool for the determination of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides for selecting samples for geochemical assay analysis. pXRF analyses were taken on every 10 cm to 50 cm of the surface of the core as spot analyses with a 1 cm view window wherever visible sulphides and/or ultramafic rock types were present. The pXRF model used was a Niton XL5, operated by Metal Energy Corp staff on site. The reader is cautioned that these results might not reflect laboratory-quality results and therefore should only be viewed as an initial screening for the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides within the drill hole.
Other News
CanAlaska will be presenting at the Red Cloud Fall Mining event on November 9, 2022 (Fall Mining Showcase 2022 | Red Cloud (redcloudfs.com)).
The Company was recently featured by BTV on the BNN Bloomberg Channel. An update on the Company's activities can be viewed in the feature at the following link: CanAlaska Uranium: Advancing the West McArthur Project (b-tv.com)
The Company was recently featured on Crux Investor. Watch the video for an update on the Company's activities and plans for its recent $10 million private placement at the following link: CanAlaska Uranium (CVV) - Funded Exploration Drilling More High-Grade - YouTube
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143424
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to provide its outlook for 2023 as well as inform shareholders of an update to its 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study completed for the Dasa Project located in the Republic of Niger (the "FS").
2023 will be a pivotal year for the Dasa Project as we continue to advance towards production with the following objectives:
The banking syndicate for the project financing of the Dasa Project is advancing to completion of their due diligence. Terms for the project financing are now expected to be agreed upon by the end of Q1 2023. The final due diligence trip to site is scheduled for mid-January 2023 with senior level staff, which should constitute the final step in the due diligence process for the banking syndicate.
In January 2023 , the Company signed a definitive agreement with a major Western utility that replaces their Letter of Intent ("LOI") announced on October 5, 2022 . As per the LOI, the agreement represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025 valued at US$140 million .
Final drill core samples from the 2022 16,000-meter Dasa drill program are scheduled to be shipped to ALS Labs located in Vancouver, BC in January 2023 . As the drill program focused on Zones 1,2 and 3 of the FS Mine Plan (the "Mine Plan"), and areas proximal thereto. Probe and assay results received to date suggest a material increase in Mineral Resources due to the upgrade of a significant amount of Inferred Mineralization to the Measured and Indicated categories. Assuming all assays in a timely manner, the Company expects to update the MRE by the end of Q1 2023.
The Company has refiled the FS at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to clarify disclosure relating to inferred resources (the "Inferred Resources") in the Mine Plan, amongst other minor amendments. OSC staff required the application of "zero grade" to Inferred Resources included in certain stopes of the Phase 1 Mine Plan. In the FS, Inferred Resources represent 4.4% of total mineral resources to be mined in Phase 1. The impact of this grade change is summarized in the table below:
Original FS
Revised FS
Average mill feed grade (ppm)
5,184
5,267
Total production over 12-year Phase 1 mine plan (Mlb)
45.4
44.1
Average cash cost (US$/lb)
18.91
19.02
Average AISC 1 (US$/lb)
21.93
22.13
Internal After-tax Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US35/lb
22.7 %
22.3 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US35/lb
157
147
Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US50/lb
44.6 %
44.4 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US50/lb
468
456
1.
All-in sustaining cost is a non-GAAP measure. AISC per pound of uranium represents mining, processing, site and offsite general and administrative costs, royalties and sustaining capital expenditures divided by the volume of uranium recovered.
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "The Phase 1 Mine Plan designed by the mining engineering team included a small quantity of Inferred Resources that contained a uranium grade of over 3,000ppm. This small amount of material was mined as part of the larger stope development and was not considered material. To satisfy comments received from OSC staff, Global Atomic has now given these resources a zero grade (0.0ppm) yet included all the mining and processing costs related to these Inferred Resources. This is a conservative approach and now satisfies the comments received from OSC staff. Conversion of Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated categories in the planned 2023 MRE update, is expected to generate material increase in Reserves ."
"The Dasa Project is the highest-grade uranium deposit currently under development in Africa and is expected to be in the lowest cost quartile among global uranium mines. We remain on track for Yellowcake deliveries to begin in Q1 2025. On December 15, 2022 , the U.S. Government announced a US$504 million grant to upgrade the surface transport infrastructure, including the port and road networks between the Port of Cotonou in Benin and Niamey , the capital of Niger . This is a significant positive development for the Benin - Niger supply route corridor as it demonstrates the U.S. Government's commitment to the region."
"While the economic returns defined in the Dasa Project's Phase 1 Feasibility Study are impressive, Phase 1 represents only 20% of the known resources in the Dasa deposit. Further growth potential is expected at Dasa as the deposit remains open along strike and at depth. In addition, Dasa is one of four deposits Global Atomic has discovered in Niger . In 2023, the Company also expects confirmation of the Isakanan deposit's suitability for ISL extraction, where, if viable, pregnant leach solution could be transported to the Dasa Project plant for processing."
The scientific and technical disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Andrew Pooley and John Edwards , each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Andrew Pooley is the Chairman of Bara Consulting. He has obtained a B. Eng (Hons) in Mining Engineering from Nottingham University in the UK, he is a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry. John Edwards is a Professional Metallurgist and is the Chief Metallurgist at METC Engineering Pty Ltd. having graduated with a BSc Hons in Mineral Processing Technology in 1985 from Camborne School of Mines, UK. He is a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with over 35 years of experience as a metallurgist.
Disclosure in this news release pertaining to mineral resources has been reviewed and approved by Dmitry Pertel , M.Sc., MAIG, a "Qualified Person" as defined in in National Instrument 43-101. Dmitry is Principal Geologist with AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. of Australia. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist and a graduate of Saint Petersburg Mining University and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) with 34 years of work experience since graduation.
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America.
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c0579.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the financing process for the mine-permitted Madaouela uranium project in the Republic of Niger (the "Madaouela Project" or the "Project").
Following the announcement of the Project's Feasibility Study ("FS") results on 20 September 2022, GoviEx has been working with its financial advisors, Endeavour Financial ("Endeavour"), to develop the optimum financing solution for the Madaouela Project.
The initial phase involved Endeavour reviewing the FS technical and financial information and issuing a Project marketing document to prospective financiers to solicit interest in providing project related debt financing.
This initial phase is now complete and has resulted in a preliminary short-list of approximately 20 institutions who will now move forward with the detailed due diligence phase. Prospective project financiers include a mix of commercial banks, export credit agencies, development finance institutions, equipment suppliers and alternative finance providers.
Daniel Major, CEO, commented:
"We view the initial results from the project financing progress with Endeavour as very encouraging which we believe underlines the positive technical and financial results from the FS and the strong potential to source debt financing for the Madaouela Project. We continue to look to the future with confidence and will notify the market of milestones that we complete".
Prospective financiers will now be provided with additional information relating to the Company and Project through a virtual dataroom with the objective of obtaining formal expressions of interest ("EOIs"). Following receipt of EOIs, Endeavour and the Company intend to select a small group of preferred financiers to move forward into the detailed due diligence phase.
The project finance process is expected to take several months and is being run in parallel to discussions with utilities regarding offtake. The Company will provide updates on the financing process as it progresses.
About Endeavour Financial Limited (Cayman)
Endeavour Financial, with offices in London, UK, George Town, Cayman Islands and Vancouver, British Columbia, is one of the top mining financial advisory firms, with a record of success in the mining industry, specializing in arranging multi-sourced funding solutions for development-stage companies. Founded in 1988, Endeavour Financial has a well-established reputation of achieving success with over US$500 million in royalty and stream finance, US$4 billion in debt finance and US$28 billion in mergers and acquisitions. The Endeavour Financial team has diverse experience in both natural resources and finance, including investment bankers, geologists, mining engineers, cash flow modellers and financiers.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About GoviEx Uranium Inc.
GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
Contact Information
Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.
Forward-looking statements include those related to: (i) the Company's ability to receive suitable EOIs; and (ii) the method and timing of the project finance process or offtake discussions related to the Madaouela Project.
Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that the Company will be successful in its project debt financing and offtake plans for the Madaouela Projects; and (ii) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the inability of the Company to successfully complete its project debt financing and/or offtake plans for the Madaouela Project; (ii) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (iii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iv) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (v) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vi) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.
In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.
Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150691
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") to offer and sell up to C$250 million of common shares from treasury (" Common Shares ").
Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Sales Agreement ") among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the " Agents "), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.
The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and January 29, 2025 , unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.
The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus filed in all provinces and territories of Canada dated December 29, 2022 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus "), and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " U.S. Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's U.S. base prospectus (the " U.S. Base Prospectus ") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") (File No. 333-266575) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 (collectively, the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and Registration Statement, the " Offering Documents ").
As outlined in the Offering Documents, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund the continued development and further exploration of its mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.
Potential investors should read the Offering Documents, Sales Agreement and other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Listing of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on the TSX and/or the NYSE will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.
The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Sales Agreement are available at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus or the U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the U.S. Base Prospectus, as applicable, upon request by contacting:
Virtu Americas LLC
Attn Capital Markets
1633 Broadway | New York, NY 10019
ATM@Virtu.Com
Virtu ITG Canada
Attn Capital Markets
222 Bay Street | Suite 1720 | Toronto, ON M5K 1B7
ATMCanada@Virtu.com
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the expected uses of the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-establishes-c250-million-at-the-market-equity-program-301715139.html
SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c5733.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to know about in the new year.
“I have said for years … that an increase in the uranium price was inevitable, but maybe not imminent. I think now with the pace of Japanese restarts it's imminent and inevitable."
— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been."
— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors."
— John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
Uranium Price 2022 Year-End Review
Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023
John Ciampaglia: Uranium Thesis Gaining Global Traction, Powerful Catalysts at Work
Peter Grandich: There's No Such Thing as a Sure Thing — but Uranium is Close
Top 3 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Uranium faced some price constraints in 2022, but it remains in bull market territory. Find out what factors impacted the energy fuel this year.
Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients CanAlaska Uranium and Skyharbour Resources. This article is not paid-for content.
After climbing 41 percent in 2021, uranium's rise was more muted this year. The energy fuel is set to end the year just 9.94 percent higher than its January start, but has still done well amid global economic turmoil and geopolitical strife.
Potential supply challenges related to conversion and enrichment added tailwinds to the market early in the year, propeling uranium prices to an 11 year high of US$64.47 per pound in April. Efforts to tame inflation eroded some of uranium’s value as the first half of the year neared its end, and prices slipped to US$46.92 at the end of May.
Positive fundamentals around the need for nuclear energy prevented uranium from falling below US$48 from June through December. Read on for more details on the commodity's quarter-by-quarter performance in 2022.
The year started with U3O8 trading for US$43.66 as leading uranium producer Kazakhstan faced civil unrest — protesters in the country took to the streets to voice their displeasure about issues such as energy costs.
By February 9, prices had fallen to US$43.15, their lowest point in 2022. However, Russia's late February invasion of Ukraine served as a growth catalyst, sending uranium values above US$50 by the beginning of March.
As tensions continued to intensify between Russia and Ukraine, concerns over the future of Russia’s role in the conversion and enrichment segment of the nuclear fuel cycle increased.
According to UxC, prices for conversion jumped from US$15 per kilogram of uranium to US$40, where they continue to hold.
“Conversion supply has become extremely tight and is expected to remain vulnerable to supply shocks over the next decade as production capacity has been reduced while demand is growing due to shifts in enricher tails assays,” UxC explains in a note.
The overview also points to several factors that could drive the market to unprecedented levels.
“Multiple issues have affected the supply side of the equation in recent years, including Honeywell's decision in 2017 to shutter its Metropolis conversion plant until 2023, Orano's delayed transition to its new COMURHEX II facilities, as well as impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” it reads. “As a result, prices for conversion services have risen to historical highs as of 2022.”
Before Q1 ended, U3O8 had broken past the US$60 mark for the first time since 2011.
The second quarter of the year saw uranium make its most pronounced price jump, adding 49 percent from its February low to an 11 year high of US$64.50 in April. The market continued to find support from the conflict in Ukraine, along with global efforts to combat rising greenhouse gas emissions.
U3O8's price performance year-to-date.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
Russia is responsible for 43 percent of global uranium enrichment capacity, and enrichment is a critical step in producing the material needed to feed nuclear reactors and generate electricity.
“Essentially, as the world is trying to pivot away and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, western utilities are trying to figure out how to secure alternative supply, and this is causing a real pinch point,” John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said during his keynote address at a summer uranium conference held by Red Cloud Financial Services.
The transition away from Russian enrichment may be easier said than done as Russia also possesses the largest share — roughly 40 percent — of the world’s conversion infrastructure.
The US, the world’s largest purchaser of uranium for nuclear reactors, relies on Russia for 20 percent of its converted uranium. Eradicating Russian supply from America has an estimated cost of over US$1 billion and would take time to come to fruition.
Domestically, the country has one conversion facility, Honeywell's Metropolis plant in Illinois, which was shuttered in 2017. In early 2021, Honeywell announced plans to restart the plant amid rising conversion prices.
Metropolis is scheduled to commence conversion in 2023.
Uranium prices ended the first half of 2022 in the US$50 range, a 13 percent uptick from January.
Q3 saw the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT) (TSX:U.UN,TSX:U.U) continue to amass pounds of U3O8.
“SPUT purchased more than 24 million pounds U3O8 in 2021, or about 25 percent of all spot purchases,” a UxC report states. “Through August 2022, the Trust has purchased an additional 16 million pounds U3O8 in the market.”
Currently, SPUT holds 59,269,000 pounds of U3O8 valued at US$2.84 billion.
By early September, the uranium prices were as high as US$53.63, their top H2 level. Pressure from the US Federal Reserve’s response to skyrocketing inflation kept most markets from making any meaningful gains in the fall.
A strong US dollar also impeded growth across all markets.
“For uranium, the U3O8 spot price fell 8.66 percent in September, physical uranium's largest monthly decline since March 2019,” wrote Jacob White, senior analyst at Sprott Asset Management. “Uranium miners followed suit, losing 16.17 percent, posting their worst monthly performance since the inception of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index in June 2017.”
Despite the poor September performance, the value of U3O8 remained above US$48 through October before rallying back to the US$53 threshold at the end of the month. The energy fuel’s resilience amid broad headwinds “belies the strong fundamentals of uranium markets," according to White.
“Year-to-date as of September 30, U3O8 conversion and enriched uranium prices have all significantly appreciated for both short- and long-term purchase contracts,” White wrote. In his opinion, the market is at a flux point.
“We believe that the current demand for uranium conversion and enrichment, coupled with a shift away from Russian suppliers, supports higher U3O8 uranium spot prices, ultimately benefiting uranium miners,” he said.
Although the current macroeconomic environment is adverse, Sprott Asset Management believes the “uranium bull market remains intact" and on track for continued growth. Future catalysts include the switch to green energy, the need for energy security and the proliferation of new nuclear reactor builds.
“Over the long term, increased demand in the face of an uncertain uranium supply will likely support a sustained bull market,” added White. “For investors, uranium miners have historically exhibited low/moderate correlation to many major asset classes, potentially providing portfolio diversification.”
The last quarter of 2022 began with U3O8 maintaining its US$48 price point. This level also seems to signify the new bottom for the market as values have remained at or above the threshold since July.
The spot price endured some volatility due to the Fed’s interest rate hiking regime, as well as strength in the US dollar, which hit a 20 year high and held in that territory through the penultimate month of the year.
On the flip side, prices benefited from positive attitudes toward nuclear energy at the United Nations' COP27 conference. While nuclear energy was formerly excluded from discourse around clean and green energy, this year’s conference included the importance of nuclear for attaining global emissions-reduction goals.
The event culminated in the global nuclear industry releasing a joint statement urging “decision makers to acknowledge and support the need for increased nuclear energy generation.” The group also called for more investment across the sector for new nuclear builds and the advancement of nuclear innovation.
“Nuclear energy has the highest capacity factor versus traditional and alternative energy sources and can complement renewable energy sources’ intermittency with reliable baseload power,” Sprott Asset Management’s White wrote in a December note.
As of December 19, U3O8 was priced at US$48.10.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
As the energy crisis in Europe intensifies, market participants are honing in on uranium's role in energy security. Find out what experts think is coming for the market in 2023.
Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Energy Fuels, Forum Energy Metals and Purepoint Uranium Group. This article is not paid-for content.
After years of price stagnation, uranium has become a breakout performer, climbing 164 percent from January 2020 to an 11 year high in April 2022 on the back of the green transition and concerns about energy security.
Those factors allowed uranium to hold firmly above US$48 per pound for the majority of 2022, but like most commodities it's still facing challenges. Sky-high inflation and steadily rising interest rates shaved off some of uranium's upside potential in 2022; however, the market has seen support from supply concerns and other factors.
With 2023 quickly approaching, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about their expectations for uranium in the next 12 months. Read on to learn what they had to say about the industry.
Looking first at 2022, the market participants INN spoke to emphasized uranium's positive price action.
“Uranium — like lithium — has the most bullish fundamentals, coupled with bipartisan support globally,” said Gerardo Del Real, founder of Junior Resource Monthly and Junior Resource Trader. “Both suffered from years of underinvestment and both now enjoy surging demand that won’t be able to be brought online fast enough at current prices.”
Uranium and lithium are among the very few commodities that have posted annual gains this year, achieving upward momentum despite the economic upheaval that has weighed on markets for the majority of the calendar year.
U3O8 spot price performance, 2019 to 2022.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
For Lobo Tiggre, founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, uranium’s move was only a matter of time. “I think this was going to happen anyway, because the world’s largest producers cut back their output and BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are building nuclear power plants as fast as they can — but the war has accelerated the trend,” he told INN.
Russia's late February invasion of Ukraine sent the nuclear fuel market into overdrive as all three key segments — U3O8 supply, along with conversion and enrichment services — saw price growth. “With the New Iron Curtain cutting off Russian energy, the writing is on the wall, and it’s very bullish for uranium prices,” Tiggre commented.
Ukraine houses 15 operational nuclear reactors and four power plants that generate half the country’s electricity, and Russia's takeover of the Zaporizhzhia plant created some concerns about potential damage. However, both Tiggre and Del Real emphasized that the plant's resilience is a positive sign.
“The real story is that despite the shelling of the Ukrainian power plant it has held up remarkably well and performed better than expected," Del Real said. “The uranium fundamentals are as bullish as I’ve ever seen them.”
Procurement is an important element of energy security, and uranium supply is expected to stay in focus in 2023.
At the moment, nuclear power generated at the 438 reactors globally produces 10 percent of the world’s electricity, and that number is forecast to rise significantly over the next decade as about 60 new reactors come online.
There are another 96 reactors presently in the planning phase.
Securing steady supply of uranium that can be processed into nuclear fuel is especially vital to the energy transition, according to John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.
“The 434 odd reactors require about 180 million pounds of uranium each and every year for their fuel stock,” he said in November. “Primary production is about 130 million pounds, and next year it will probably go to 140 million to 145 million pounds.”
He went on to explain that the deficit can only be shored up with additional mined supply. However, with inflation driving costs up everywhere, uranium's price positivity may only be enough to restart shuttered projects — not build new mines.
“The costs have gone up significantly,” he said. “We think the cost — or the price that you would need to see in uranium to incent development of any new greenfield project — is somewhere between US$75 and US$100.”
During the last uranium bull market more than a decade ago, investors watched the spot price climb more than 1,800 percent, rising from US$7 in December 2000 to an all-time high of US$140 June 2007. This time around, the market has more fundamentals in its favor that are encouraging sustained price growth.
One of the most promising is the need for clean, uninterrupted energy. While solar and wind energy are considered green, they are susceptible to precarious weather situations, which are becoming more common.
“If you think about how reliable each of these different forms of energy is, nuclear is the highest at 92 percent,” the CEO said. “That means that 92 percent of the time, if you're running a nuclear power plant, it is generating electricity.”
On the other hand, that number drops to 42 percent when talking about hydroelectric power, and falls to 35 percent for wind and only 25 percent for solar. “Low greenhouse gas emissions are important, but reliability is equally important,” Ciampaglia said.
Uranium experts will also be watching M&A activity in 2023 in the wake of several important 2022 deals.
One of the most memorable announcements this past year was the October news that Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN,NYSE:BEP) will acquire Westinghouse Electric Company.
The massive US$7.8 billion arrangement will see Cameco, one of the largest uranium producers globally, take a 49 percent controlling interest in “one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses.”
Earlier in the year, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) acquired Canada-listed UEX in a bid to “create the largest diversified North American focused uranium company.” The purchase marked the second major move from Uranium Energy in under 12 months — in December 2021, the company acquired Uranium One Americas.
“There is an emerging trend by Western utilities to secure supplies from uranium projects in politically stable and proven jurisdictions. This is a strong fit with UEC’s permitted, and production-ready US ISR projects and extensive growth pipeline in Canada,” said Amir Adnani, president and CEO of Uranium Energy.
Positive demand fundamentals, along with uranium's price stability in the face of strong headwinds, are likely to result in more sector deals, explained Junior Resource Monthly’s Del Real. “I expect more M&A as companies with better assets merge to position themselves to maximize gains from the coming uranium mania I see developing,” he said.
While these deals may be good news for the North American uranium sector, Tiggre encouraged caution.
“The consolidation gives speculators fewer companies to track — but each company that’s grown through acquisitions has become more complicated to analyze," he said. “I’m especially wary of companies that can now boast very large uranium resources in the ground, but don’t present a compelling value proposition due to the quality of the assets they bought. Buyer beware.”
As the uranium market charges ahead, he anticipates more deals down the road.
“There could easily be more consolidation among the juniors, but that doesn’t necessarily create value,” Tiggre said. “The developers that deliver profitable new mines, however, are clear takeover targets that could deliver outsized capital gains.”
Just how high uranium prices will go during the current bull market remains to be seen.
As mentioned, during the last bull phase, prices went up over 1,800 percent, rising from US$7 in December 2000 to an all-time high of US$140 June 2007. The previous cycle, which ran from 1973 to 1978, saw values rise 629 percent over five years.
“I expect the uranium price to overshoot to the US$200 level before settling back to lower triple digits,” Del Real said.
Although the demand outlook is bright, Tiggre sees the price making a more staggered advance. “I expect a volatile but persistent climb higher, with smaller spikes possible along the way. Then, the market should settle at a price that incentivizes enough mine supply,” he said. “That might be around US$60 to US$70 today, but would need to be adjusted for inflation going forward.”
In terms of what the Independent Speculator will be watching for in the sector in the year ahead, he pointed to long-term contracting from utilities companies.
“Prices for these contracts are often not disclosed at signing, but we should be able to work them out, in aggregate, from producers’ financial reports in the future,” Tiggre explained. “This has already started. Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been.”
More broadly, Del Real sees 2023 as a breakout year for a number of commodities.
“The lithium and uranium spaces remain the two commodities I see having the best 2023 — but don’t underestimate a rapid rerating of quality gold companies as the gold price regains its status as not just a wealth preserver, but a way to grow wealth,” he said, while also mentioning copper. “2023 should be one for the books for most commodities,” Del Real concluded.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
"The thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors," said John Ciampaglia.
As energy concerns rise across the world, more countries are looking to uranium as a solution.
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said that while his firm was "very constructive and bullish" when it launched the popular Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN,TSX:U.U) just over a year ago, the supply/demand fundamentals for the commodity have only improved since then.
"The thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors," he told the Investing News Network.
A slew of events have led to this awakening, and the bull case for uranium seems to be intensifying almost on a daily basis — Ciampaglia pointed to recent events such as Japan's move to restart more nuclear reactors and California's decision to extend the life of its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
"All of these catalysts I think are very powerful," he said.
Aside from broad factors at play, Ciampaglia broke down a key element of the nuclear fuel cycle, explaining that rather than securing supply of uranium first, utilities go "in reverse order" when they decide to buy.
"(The utilities) actually start by contracting out the fabrication of fuel rods, and then they contract the enrichment services; then they contract out the conversion part of the step," he explained during the conversation. "Then they buy the uranium that will start the whole process."
Russia controls 25 percent of global conversion capacity and almost 40 percent when it comes to enrichment; Ciampaglia said this dominance has boosted prices about 50 percent for the former and 120 percent for the latter.
"We think eventually what's happening to the prices of conversion and enrichment is going to kind of move backwards into the chain and ultimately lift the price of U3O8," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Ciampaglia on uranium.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
"There's no such thing as a sure thing ... but the closest I've ever seen in all the years I've been doing this — which is 38 — is the uranium market right now," he said.
There's no such thing as a sure thing. But for Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co., uranium comes close.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, he explained that the outlook for uranium has done a 180 in the last five years or so and is gaining momentum on what seems like a daily basis.
Demand for clean energy is strengthening, and years of low prices have weakened supply. Aside from that, Grandich pointed out that it's becoming harder to find jurisdictions that are hospitable to mining.
In his view, sector major Cameco (TSX:CCJ,NYSE:CCO) is the obvious place to look when it comes to stocks.
"To me, Cameco is like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to the technology industry. If you're going to love uranium, Cameco is absolutely first," Grandich said, noting that the long bear market has reduced the number of players in the space.
As the uranium story continues to gain traction, he emphasized the importance of not getting too caught up in day-to-day news, saying that sometimes seeing many positive announcements can make investors antsy.
"I think we're getting set up for good movements in uranium, but patience is a virtue," Grandich explained.
"And remember, up until now the negativity in the stock market has been a damper. But eventually they're going to separate — people are going to realize how critical uranium becomes through this next winter ... and no matter what the general market is doing, I think the uranium stocks are going to be able to separate themselves."
Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on the uranium market, as well as gold and copper, two other commodities he is bullish on at the moment.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
What are the top uranium stocks? Here’s a list of the companies on the TSX and TSXV with the biggest year-to-date share price gains.
Click here to read the previous top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV article.
As was anticipated by experts, uranium has seen large gains in 2022, reaching US$64.50 per pound on April 14 — a decade high — due to factors like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increasing nuclear adoption.
While prices have fallen since then, uranium is still performing well, remaining in the range of US$46 to US$54 throughout Q3 and Q4. However, many stocks are still not seeing the performance one might expect. What do experts think?
The Investing News Network spoke with many market watchers who are bullish on uranium at the New Orleans Investment Conference in mid-October, including Lobo Tiggre, Rick Rule, Nick Hodge and Gerardo Del Real.
"We need uranium if we're going to be independent of this fossil energy that we've had for so many years, and there's actually a lot of bipartisan support for that," Del Real said in his interview. "There's real capital, especially here in the US right now, into developing independent critical metals supply chains, specifically with uranium."
For his part, Hodge said uranium's fundamentals have never been better.
"What we're waiting on now is for the price of uranium to go back up," he said. "You're going to see a time in the next two to three years, I'm pretty sure, of +US$100 uranium, if not +US$150 uranium, just like you did in 2007."
Below are the top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on November 14, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time.
Year-to-date gain: 60 percent; market cap: C$11.59 million; current share price: C$0.12
Marvel Discovery is focused on projects for many different metals throughout Canada. While uranium is not one of its top commodities, the company has been working on acquiring and exploring uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in 2022. It now has the Highway North claims, the KLR claim group and the Walker claim group in the basin; these are contiguous with Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Key Lake property, which is past-producing and now hosts the Key Lake mill, as well as Fission 3.0’s (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FISOF) Hobo Lake uranium properties. Marvel also has properties with rare earths, gold, platinum-group elements, nickel and copper.
In late February, Marvel received approval from the TSXV to acquire Highway North, and completed a ground magnetic survey at the property in early March. Later that month, the company entered into an option agreement to acquire the KLR and Walker claims. Its share price spent March trending upwards, opening the month at C$0.10 and closing it at C$0.15.
“We are extremely fortunate to have acquired the KLR and Walker claim groups being directly tied on to the north and south of our recently acquired Highway North Project,” Marvel President and CEO Karim Rayani said. “This brings our new total to over 16,000 hectares along a trend that hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines in the world.”
After Marvel Discovery completed an airborne survey at KLR and Walker, the company defined the DD zone, which it calls an area of “high merit and potential for success." It plans to perform diamond drilling at the zone to explore it further. On October 5, Marvel signed a joint venture agreement that will allow Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM) to earn a 50 percent interest in the Walker claims. To do so, Carmanah will need to fund C$1.5 million in exploration, pay C$400,000 in cash and issue 3.5 million shares and warrants. Marvel Discovery said in the release that both companies share the goal of a tier one discovery at the site
Year-to-date gain: 11.03 percent; market cap: C$12.92 billion; current share price: C$32.32
Cameco is a top global uranium miner with active operations in Canada and Kazakhstan and suspended mines in the US. Its Canadian mines are the Cigar Lake joint venture, the world’s highest-grade uranium mine, and McArthur River/Key Lake, the world’s largest high-grade uranium mine and mill. Both are in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. Although McArthur River/Key Lake was previously on care and maintenance, it’s been slowly brought back online in 2022 due to strengthening uranium market conditions. Cameco’s Inkai mine in Kazakhstan is a 40/60 joint venture between it and national operator Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP).
The company’s H1 share price high came early in Q2, when it reached C$39.68 on April 13. In May, Cameco and Orano Canada, the majority owners of the Cigar Lake joint venture, bought out Idemitsu Canada Resources' 7.875 percent participating interest in the mine. Cameco’s ownership stake is now 54.547 percent. Although the company's share price traded lower after April, a spike in the uranium price in late August coincided with a similar spike for Cameco, which hit a year-to-date high of C$40.10 on September 8.
Q4 has brought significant news for the company. On October 11, Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners announced that they were forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company. Cameco will own 49 percent of the company, while Brookfield and its institutional partners will own 51 percent. According to a press release, “Westinghouse services about half the nuclear power generation sector and is the original equipment manufacturer to more than half the global nuclear reactor fleet.”
A week later, Cameco shared that it had completed a C$747.6 million bought deal offering. The company said it intends to use the majority of the funds for its approximately US$2.2 billion portion of the aforementioned acquisition.
On October 31, Cameco released its Q3 results, in which it shared updates on many parts of its business. In November, the company announced it had signed a uranium supply agreement with China Nuclear International for an undisclosed amount. Its most recent news came on November 9, when it announced that the first pounds of uranium had been packaged from the McArthur River/Key Lake mine restart. According to the company, it expects 2 million pounds of uranium to be produced there in 2022.
Year-to-date gain: 1.14 percent; market cap: C$408.32 million; current share price: C$1.77
Ur-Energy is a uranium miner with two primary projects. Its Lost Creek in-situ uranium recovery facility has been in production since 2013 and has produced 2.7 million pounds of U3O8 in that time. It also has the Shirley Basin project, which has received all necessary permits and is nearly construction ready.
The company’s share price also hit an early year-to-date high of C$2.37 on March 9, in sync with uranium’s spike. It reached those heights again on April 13, although it has since fallen, staying lower throughout the year.
Significantly, in early August, Ur-Energy entered into a multi-year sales agreement to supply uranium to a leading US nuclear utility company. Ur-Energy will deliver 200,000 pounds annually for a six year period to the utility company. Ur-Energy also shared in that release that it has entered a bid with the US Department of Energy to supply uranium towards the national stockpile. The company’s share price began moving upwards again in the weeks following this news.
Ur-Energy released its Q3 results on November 1, with operational updates, as well as the promotion of a new chief operating officer.
"We continue to steadily advance construction and drilling at our Lost Creek Mine in preparation for a ramp up as we seek to layer in additional sales contracts,” Ur-Energy CEO John Cash said. “U.S. and international support for nuclear power continues to strengthen as countries recognize the carbon-free attributes of reliable nuclear power and increasingly desire to be energy independent.”
Uranium is primarily used for the production of nuclear energy, a form of clean energy created in nuclear power plants. In fact, 99 percent of uranium is used for this purpose. As of 2022, there were 439 active nuclear reactors, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Last year, 8 percent of US power came from nuclear energy.
The commodity is also used in the defense industry as a component of nuclear weaponry, among other uses. However, there are safeguards in effect to keep this to a minimum. To create weapons-grade uranium, the material has to be enriched significantly — above 90 percent — to the point that to achieve just 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, it would require 1 metric ton of uranium pre-enrichment.
Because of this necessity, uranium enrichment facilities are closely monitored under international agreements. Uranium used for nuclear power production only needs to be enriched to 5 percent; nuclear enrichment facilities need special licenses to enrich above that point for uses such as research at 20 percent enrichment.
The metal is also used in the medical field for applications such as transmission electron microscopy. Before uranium was discovered to be radioactive, it was used to impart a yellow color to ceramic glazes and glass.
The country with the greatest uranium reserves by far is Australia — the island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s uranium reserves. Rounding out the top three are Kazakhstan with 15 percent and Canada with 9 percent.
Although Australia has the highest reserves, it holds uranium as a low priority and is only fourth overall for production. All its uranium output is exported, with none used for domestic nuclear energy production.
Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production of 21,819 metric tons in 2021. The country’s national uranium company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest producer.
Canada’s uranium reserves are found primarily in its Athabasca Basin, and the region is a top producer of the metal as well, although some of the major mines have been under care and maintenance in recent years.
Investors should always do their own due diligence when looking at any commodity so that they can decide whether it fits into their investment plans. With that being said, many experts are convinced that uranium has entered into a significant bull market, meaning that uranium stocks could be a good buy.
A slew of factors have led to this bull market. While the uranium industry spent the last decade or so in a downturn following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, discourse has been building around the metal's use as a source of clean energy, which is important for countries looking to reach climate goals. Nations are now prioritizing a mix of clean energies such as solar and wind energy alongside nuclear. Significantly, in August 2022, Japan announced it is looking into restarting its idled nuclear power plants and commissioning new ones. Experts consider this an important catalyst for uranium.
Uranium prices are very important to uranium miners, as in recent years levels have not been high enough for production to be economic. However, in 2021, prices spiked from the US$30 to US$45 range, and moved even higher in 2022 on supply concerns from the Russia/Ukraine war, hitting US$64.50 before moving back to stabilize around US$50. This price action has resulted in some companies bringing their mines out of care and maintenance, including Cameco’s McArthur River/Key Lake.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Marvel Discovery is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Energy Fuels, Forum Energy Metals and Purepoint Uranium Group. This article is not paid-for content.
After years of price stagnation, uranium has become a breakout performer, climbing 164 percent from January 2020 to an 11 year high in April 2022 on the back of the green transition and concerns about energy security.
Those factors allowed uranium to hold firmly above US$48 per pound for the majority of 2022, but like most commodities it's still facing challenges. Sky-high inflation and steadily rising interest rates shaved off some of uranium's upside potential in 2022; however, the market has seen support from supply concerns and other factors.
With 2023 quickly approaching, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about their expectations for uranium in the next 12 months. Read on to learn what they had to say about the industry.
Looking first at 2022, the market participants INN spoke to emphasized uranium's positive price action.
“Uranium — like lithium — has the most bullish fundamentals, coupled with bipartisan support globally,” said Gerardo Del Real, founder of Junior Resource Monthly and Junior Resource Trader. “Both suffered from years of underinvestment and both now enjoy surging demand that won’t be able to be brought online fast enough at current prices.”
Uranium and lithium are among the very few commodities that have posted annual gains this year, achieving upward momentum despite the economic upheaval that has weighed on markets for the majority of the calendar year.
U3O8 spot price performance, 2019 to 2022.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
For Lobo Tiggre, founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, uranium’s move was only a matter of time. “I think this was going to happen anyway, because the world’s largest producers cut back their output and BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are building nuclear power plants as fast as they can — but the war has accelerated the trend,” he told INN.
Russia's late February invasion of Ukraine sent the nuclear fuel market into overdrive as all three key segments — U3O8 supply, along with conversion and enrichment services — saw price growth. “With the New Iron Curtain cutting off Russian energy, the writing is on the wall, and it’s very bullish for uranium prices,” Tiggre commented.
Ukraine houses 15 operational nuclear reactors and four power plants that generate half the country’s electricity, and Russia's takeover of the Zaporizhzhia plant created some concerns about potential damage. However, both Tiggre and Del Real emphasized that the plant's resilience is a positive sign.
“The real story is that despite the shelling of the Ukrainian power plant it has held up remarkably well and performed better than expected," Del Real said. “The uranium fundamentals are as bullish as I’ve ever seen them.”
Procurement is an important element of energy security, and uranium supply is expected to stay in focus in 2023.
At the moment, nuclear power generated at the 438 reactors globally produces 10 percent of the world’s electricity, and that number is forecast to rise significantly over the next decade as about 60 new reactors come online.
There are another 96 reactors presently in the planning phase.
Securing steady supply of uranium that can be processed into nuclear fuel is especially vital to the energy transition, according to John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.
“The 434 odd reactors require about 180 million pounds of uranium each and every year for their fuel stock,” he said in November. “Primary production is about 130 million pounds, and next year it will probably go to 140 million to 145 million pounds.”
He went on to explain that the deficit can only be shored up with additional mined supply. However, with inflation driving costs up everywhere, uranium's price positivity may only be enough to restart shuttered projects — not build new mines.
“The costs have gone up significantly,” he said. “We think the cost — or the price that you would need to see in uranium to incent development of any new greenfield project — is somewhere between US$75 and US$100.”
During the last uranium bull market more than a decade ago, investors watched the spot price climb more than 1,800 percent, rising from US$7 in December 2000 to an all-time high of US$140 June 2007. This time around, the market has more fundamentals in its favor that are encouraging sustained price growth.
One of the most promising is the need for clean, uninterrupted energy. While solar and wind energy are considered green, they are susceptible to precarious weather situations, which are becoming more common.
“If you think about how reliable each of these different forms of energy is, nuclear is the highest at 92 percent,” the CEO said. “That means that 92 percent of the time, if you're running a nuclear power plant, it is generating electricity.”
On the other hand, that number drops to 42 percent when talking about hydroelectric power, and falls to 35 percent for wind and only 25 percent for solar. “Low greenhouse gas emissions are important, but reliability is equally important,” Ciampaglia said.
Uranium experts will also be watching M&A activity in 2023 in the wake of several important 2022 deals.
One of the most memorable announcements this past year was the October news that Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN,NYSE:BEP) will acquire Westinghouse Electric Company.
The massive US$7.8 billion arrangement will see Cameco, one of the largest uranium producers globally, take a 49 percent controlling interest in “one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses.”
Earlier in the year, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) acquired Canada-listed UEX in a bid to “create the largest diversified North American focused uranium company.” The purchase marked the second major move from Uranium Energy in under 12 months — in December 2021, the company acquired Uranium One Americas.
“There is an emerging trend by Western utilities to secure supplies from uranium projects in politically stable and proven jurisdictions. This is a strong fit with UEC’s permitted, and production-ready US ISR projects and extensive growth pipeline in Canada,” said Amir Adnani, president and CEO of Uranium Energy.
Positive demand fundamentals, along with uranium's price stability in the face of strong headwinds, are likely to result in more sector deals, explained Junior Resource Monthly’s Del Real. “I expect more M&A as companies with better assets merge to position themselves to maximize gains from the coming uranium mania I see developing,” he said.
While these deals may be good news for the North American uranium sector, Tiggre encouraged caution.
“The consolidation gives speculators fewer companies to track — but each company that’s grown through acquisitions has become more complicated to analyze," he said. “I’m especially wary of companies that can now boast very large uranium resources in the ground, but don’t present a compelling value proposition due to the quality of the assets they bought. Buyer beware.”
As the uranium market charges ahead, he anticipates more deals down the road.
“There could easily be more consolidation among the juniors, but that doesn’t necessarily create value,” Tiggre said. “The developers that deliver profitable new mines, however, are clear takeover targets that could deliver outsized capital gains.”
Just how high uranium prices will go during the current bull market remains to be seen.
As mentioned, during the last bull phase, prices went up over 1,800 percent, rising from US$7 in December 2000 to an all-time high of US$140 June 2007. The previous cycle, which ran from 1973 to 1978, saw values rise 629 percent over five years.
“I expect the uranium price to overshoot to the US$200 level before settling back to lower triple digits,” Del Real said.
Although the demand outlook is bright, Tiggre sees the price making a more staggered advance. “I expect a volatile but persistent climb higher, with smaller spikes possible along the way. Then, the market should settle at a price that incentivizes enough mine supply,” he said. “That might be around US$60 to US$70 today, but would need to be adjusted for inflation going forward.”
In terms of what the Independent Speculator will be watching for in the sector in the year ahead, he pointed to long-term contracting from utilities companies.
“Prices for these contracts are often not disclosed at signing, but we should be able to work them out, in aggregate, from producers’ financial reports in the future,” Tiggre explained. “This has already started. Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been.”
More broadly, Del Real sees 2023 as a breakout year for a number of commodities.
“The lithium and uranium spaces remain the two commodities I see having the best 2023 — but don’t underestimate a rapid rerating of quality gold companies as the gold price regains its status as not just a wealth preserver, but a way to grow wealth,” he said, while also mentioning copper. “2023 should be one for the books for most commodities,” Del Real concluded.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Outstanding surface sampling assay results confirm priority drill target extending over 500m strike length
Further to its announcement of 9 November 2022, Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to report significant uranium assay results from a follow-up field exploration program completed in September 2022 which has further enhanced the potential of its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project, located near the Beaverlodge Uranium District in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
The field program mainly comprised detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling in the Surprise Creek Fault area and was designed to follow-up reconnaissance work undertaken in July which returned several rock chip assay results of >1% U3O8 and up to 6.13% U3O8 and 1.03% Cu (see ASX announcement dated 13 October 2022 titled “Exceptional Uranium and Copper rock chip results”).
The latest results have now extended the strike length of known surface uranium mineralisation at Surprise Creek Fault to around 500m, with six rock chip samples returning assays of >1% U3O8 and another 12 samples returning assays of >0.1% U3O8.
A total of 50 rock chip samples were collected as part of the program, of which 28 samples were collected from the Surprise Creek Fault prospect.
Detailed geological mapping was also completed over the area around the Surprise Creek Fault, with results highlighting compelling geological similarities to some of the more significant uranium deposits within the Beaverlodge district such as the Fay-Ace and Gunnar deposits.
Follow-up sampling of surface copper mineralisation discovered in the July field program in the western part of the project, which returned high-grade copper assay results including 61.7% Cu, 27.6% Cu, 9% Cu and 4.93% Cu (see ASX announcement dated 13 October 2022 titled “Exceptional Uranium and Copper Rock Chip Results”) also returned significant results with several samples grading >1,000ppm Cu and up to 1.07% Cu.
Valor Executive Chairman, George Bauk, commented: “These results confirm the extent of significant surface uranium mineralisation at Surprise Creek Fault and provide further confidence in the drill target. The known deposits in this part of the Beaverlodge district produced about 57 million pounds of uranium historically, highlighting the potential of this area to yield very significant uranium deposits.
“Prior to drilling, we plan to complete detailed airborne radiometrics and magnetics across the entire Surprise Creek Project area to identify other potential uranium targets as well as enhance our structural geological understanding to assist with drill planning.
“We have also recently expanded our landholding to the west which covers a large area of widespread historical copper occurrences which have attracted minimal exploration in the last 40 years.
“Weplantofollow-uptheknowncopperoccurrenceson-groundin 2023 once we have completed a detailedhistoricaldatacompilationand review.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Valor Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.