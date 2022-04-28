Company Adds to Strategic Sulphide Nickel Land PackageFocused on Tier 1 High-Grade Nickel DiscoveryCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce it has commenced an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey on it's 100%-owned Hunter project in the Thompson Nickel Belt . The VTEM Survey consists of 867 line-km's of airborne surveying across the Hunter project to identify conductive targets within the ...

CVV:CA