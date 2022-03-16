Blockchain Investing News

CoinAnalyst Corp. BTV:BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX The platform provides traders with a one-stop solution for research, analysis, influencer tracking, web sentiment, copy trading, and social media marketing. CoinAnalyst Corp. is listed on the CSE under the symbol COYX.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX)

About BTV:

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock™ (the "Vendors"), in respect of the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RockStock (the "Transaction").

About RockStock

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Dr. Reuter Investor Relations ("Dr. Reuter") to assist with investor relations activities (the "IR") in German speaking capital market regions (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). Dr. Reuter's work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries.

The Agreement begins on December 13, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, CoinAnalyst will pay the IR a total of €5,780 per month.

The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CoinAnalyst (CSE: COYX) ("the Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. Chief Operating Officer and Director of the Company, Andrew Sazama, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's strategic partnership with Yieldster. "Yieldster is a fantastic partner; they are looking to use the big data and artificial intelligence pieces that we develop in our platform to help augment and improve their vault system, as well as allow us to have our own option to share copy trading."

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, announced today its plans to roll out an enhanced Sentiment Analysis for passion-based NFTs.

"2021 has seen the meteoric rise of the non-fungible token (NFT). The data we collect shows a strong correlation between passion and investment, which is especially true with NFTs. As passion grows for a particular art, the price increases. Adding these indicators will allow our sentiment analysis to evolve in a big way as Web 3.0 emerges," said Andrew Sazama, COO of CoinAnalyst.

The Crypto Market Letter, previously only available in Germany, will be available for global distribution starting December 1, 2021

 CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, announced today the worldwide distribution of their Crypto Market Letter.

The bitcoin versus gold debate is continuing as the cryptocurrency gains steam, but savvy investors are recognizing that there are opportunities to capitalize on both markets.

Both bitcoin and gold have emerged as stores of value after market disruptions associated with COVID-19 and more recently the Russia/Ukraine war. Each has the potential to provide lucrative benefits to investment portfolios.

However, while gold has a long history spanning centuries, bitcoin’s existence only covers just over a decade, leaving some market participants unsure of how to get exposure to this burgeoning market.

Highlights:

  • February 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $106 million (USD $76 million) up 48% Year-on-Year
  • Five new partners signed in February, including TokenPocket, ApolloX, IDEX, Sologenic and IX Swap
  • Added two new fiat currencies in February, now supporting a total of 32
  • Secured Netherlands cryptocurreny custody registration from the Dutch National Bank (DnB)

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its February 2022 TTV, recording AUD $106 million (USD $76 million), and growth of 48% Year-on-Year. The TTV is broadly in line with the decline in volumes of the overall cryptocurrency market

business person using VR googles

From NFTs to the Metaverse: 5 Popular Tech Terms for Investors

The quickly developing technology investment space can feel overwhelming, but newcomers shouldn’t necessarily be too concerned about catching up.

Experts have previously told the Investing News Network that those worried about being left behind should remember this is just the starting period for many of these new avenues.

Read on for a closer look at some of the exciting new topics being explored in the tech world today.

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Hartzman will attend and be a panellist at the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference (the "Canaccord Conference") . The Canaccord Conference will be held virtually on March 8, 2022 and will focus on the emerging tech sectors of online lending, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

Justin will be joining other industry leaders for the Reshaping of Exchanges by Digital Disruption panel, starting at 11:00am EST . Click here to register.

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.
CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c6730.html

Banxa Holdings, Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry announced that it will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on March 8, 2022

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Banxa, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

  • Building on expertise of Company advisors, Codebase is actively acquiring assets within metaverse environments
  • Potential investments will include underlying metaverse currencies and property
  • Bloomberg Intelligence recently estimated that the metaverse's market size will reach USD 800bn by 20241

Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an overview of its proposed metaverse investment strategy

The Company's is contemplating an investment portfolio, focused upon accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with Company advisors in alignment with Codebase's blockchain, DeFi investment thesis.

