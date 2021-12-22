BetterLife Pharma Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has signed an agreement with an European-based investor group to complete a non-brokered financing of up to US$5.0 million by way of private placement of Altum’s common shares. The financing will be in tranches and will commence January of 2022. At the completion of the US$5.0 million financing, the investor group ...

BETR:CNX