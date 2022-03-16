BetterLife Pharma Inc. an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of second generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained the first set of positive in vivo pharmacokinetic data confirming the bioavailability of its lead compound BETR-001 in the brain and plasma of treated mice. BETR-001 is ...

BETR:CNX