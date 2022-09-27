Pharmaceutical Investing News

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce filing of a PCT patent application along with a U.S. application for lysergic acid diethylamide ("LSD") derivatives, including 2-bromo-LSD. The applications cover compositions of these derivatives for their use in the treatment of a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, cluster headaches and pain.

BetterLife is currently developing a new composition of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") covered by these patent filings. BETR-001 is a second-generation LSD derivative molecule that does not cause hallucinations, and therefore is not subject to global controlled substance regulations. In addition, the synthesis of BETR-001 is via non-controlled substance synthetic routes, and therefore not subject to controlled substance regulatory restrictions.

BetterLife is already in advanced stages of GMP manufacturing of BETR-001 and completing the necessary preclinical IND-enabling studies for BETR-001. BetterLife expects to file the BETR-001 IND and start Phase 1, in healthy subjects, in H1 of 2023.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, commented, "The inventions covered by the patent filings are comprehensive and involve significant body of data including composition of matter, preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 that will be submitted for publication in a prestigious peer-reviewed journal, in the near future. Based on the data generated to date, we believe BETR-001 holds great promise in becoming a major treatment for a range of mental health and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, pain and related disorders."

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

