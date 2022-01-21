Gold Investing News
Benton Resources Inc. and Sokoman Minerals Corp. together, are pleased to announce that the Alliance has commenced the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Kraken Lithium prospect on the Golden Hope JV project located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo. The diamond drilling program is expected to consist of 1,000 to 2,000 metres of diamond drill core in 4-6 holes designed to test an extensive ...

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that the Alliance has commenced the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Kraken Lithium prospect on the Golden Hope JV project located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo. The diamond drilling program is expected to consist of 1,000 to 2,000 metres of diamond drill core in 4-6 holes designed to test an extensive system of spodumene- bearing dykes which have been sampled over a strike length of two kilometres within a corridor measuring 1,000 metres in apparent width and open in all directions. The Alliance is also pleased to announce that the first hole, with planned drill depth of 350 m-400 m across stratigraphy, has intercepted several spodumene-bearing (an important source of lithium) dykes near surface and the hole continues. Pictures of the core will be posted on both Benton's and Sokoman's websites in order to keep shareholders engaged in its progress at the Kraken dyke swarm. The Alliance is very pleased with the progress thus far and is in the process of logging, cutting and sampling the core to be submitted for assay as soon as possible. Kraken is the first-ever high-grade lithium discovery in Newfoundland and Labrador, with surface grab samples returning grades from trace to 2.37% Li2O (see Alliance joint press release dated August 16, 2021). This is also the first Newfoundland drilling program designed to target lithium.

The Kraken Pegmatites are highly evolved, pegmatite swarms similar to the geological environment and setting of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples will be submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "We were very excited to conduct the first-ever drill program targeting lithium in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and are thrilled that we have intercepted spodumene in pegmatites in our maiden drill hole. This confirms that the dykes continue to depth. Collectively, our teams are confident that our Alliance has discovered something very special and we look forward to our initial drilling assay results."

Timothy Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman stated: "With the first hole we have confirmed a potentially significant lithium prospect on the Golden Hope Property. The presence of both fine-grained and coarse-grained spodumene identical in habit and mode of occurrence as our high-grade surface showings is very reassuring, and detailed core logging and core sampling is underway. The weather has been challenging and we appreciate the efforts of our drill contractor, Springdale Forest Resources. With spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes now in drill core, we have no doubt the Kraken dyke swarm will be a significant development moving forward for shareholders of Sokoman and Benton."

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.

COVID-19 Protocols

To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Benton and Sokoman are operating under federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines during the current COVID-19 alert level.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow value. Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada that are now being explored.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River , Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's property.

For further information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x251
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email: tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Website: www.bentonresources.ca, www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX, @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111077

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Benton Resources TSXV:BEX Copper Investing
BEX:CA
Benton Resources

Benton Resources

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Sokoman and Benton Continue to Expand the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Newfoundland and Initiate Drill Mobilization

Sokoman and Benton Continue to Expand the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Newfoundland and Initiate Drill Mobilization

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that the Alliance has received additional assays confirming the discovery of several new parallel lithium-bearing dykes located 200 m - 300 m to the West-Northwest and to the East and Northeast of the main Kraken Pegmatite discovery. The Alliance collected 50 grab samples of which 17 contained significant spodumene grading from 0.23% Li 2 O to >2.15% Li 2 O (over limit assaying pending). These samples were collected from various large sub-crop boulders and poorly-exposed dykes ranging from one metre - three metres in width. The Alliance is extremely pleased with the new results and has planned an inaugural diamond drilling program to commence in the coming weeks. In addition, the Alliance will also initiate a large regional till survey along the favourable 60 km-long structural trend which the Alliance controls. The till survey results will assist with targeting and prospecting in early-spring work programs. The Kraken Pegmatites are highly-evolved pegmatite swarms in a geological environment similar to that of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated : "We are thrilled with the latest assay results which further expand the Kraken field of lithium-bearing pegmatites. The upcoming drill program will be instrumental in properly valuing the project with a view to potentially spinning out the asset if results are favourable."

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Reports that Clean Air's Latest Drilling Includes 31.0m Averaging 3.9 g/t Pt, 5.1 g/t Pd, 1.7% Cu, 0.63% Ni

Benton Reports that Clean Air's Latest Drilling Includes 31.0m Averaging 3.9 g/t Pt, 5.1 g/t Pd, 1.7% Cu, 0.63% Ni

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2021 drilling campaign from the Escape and Current PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits at Clean Air's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project"). Drilling operations are set to resume on January 6, 2022.

As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South High Grade Zone include:

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Recaps 2021 and Outlines 2022 Objectives

Benton Recaps 2021 and Outlines 2022 Objectives

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of activities throughout 2021 along with an update on 2022 strategic objectives aimed at unlocking value for shareholders in the coming year. 2021 has been productive not only from an exploration perspective, but also through several key developments by companies in which Benton holds strategic investments. The Company feels that the value from these initiatives has yet to be fully realized. These achievements are more fully described below.

Clean Air Metals Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Announces a PEA of the Current and Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits of the Thunder Bay North Project, with Post-Tax NPV of C$378m, IRR 29.8%

Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Announces a PEA of the Current and Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits of the Thunder Bay North Project, with Post-Tax NPV of C$378m, IRR 29.8%

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to announce it has been advised that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") has announced results from an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) that was completed for its Thunder Bay North Platinum Group Element (PGE Copper (Cu Nickel (Ni) Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The PEA was prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and includes provision for a stand-alone milling complex and waste storage facility to process mill feed from both the Current deposit and the Escape deposit, part of the Thunder Bay North Project Mineral Resource Estimate.

PEA highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Options High Grade VMS-Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

Benton Options High Grade VMS-Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), optioned the KM 67 Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal and gold project (the "Project") located in central Newfoundland from Kevin Keats, Alan Keats, and David MacDonald (the "Optionors"). The Optionors, who have advanced the Project, are a team of experienced prospectors and a geologist that possesses a track record of success in Newfoundland and eastern Canada.

The Company acquired the Project due to compelling data compiled by the Optionors that demonstrates prospective potential of VMS and gold presence on the Project. Historical work on the Project has identified large VMS boulders grading up to 37.8% lead-zinc as well as others that assayed 13.56% copper-lead-zinc (Cu-Pb-Zn) and 8.76% Cu-Pb-Zn. In addition, quartz boulders grading up to 7.1gpt gold and historical soil sampling showing geochemistry highs of 1870parts per billion (ppb) 1421ppb, 1360ppb, 300ppb and 279ppb gold. The Company believes this represents a great addition to its project portfolio and will immediately apply for exploration work permits including a detailed Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) and Magnetic survey to be followed by prospecting, mapping and diamond drilling.

Keep reading... Show less
Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states, "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. We anticipate the commencement of drilling shortly, coming at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news moving forward."

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received final TSX Venture approval to move ahead on the option to purchase the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

The Viernes project is located at moderate elevation of approximately 2000 meters above sea-level and is 5km east of Yamana Gold's highly profitable El-Peñón low sulfidation gold and silver mine, and 35kms southeast of the world class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. The project has year-round access via paved and gravel roads from the mining capital of Chile, known as Region II, Antofagasta.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck and DLT Partner to Pilot Traceability for Critical Minerals with Blockchain

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and DLT Labs™ ("DLT") today announced a pilot to use blockchain technology to trace responsibly-produced germanium from the mine to the customer, the first such use of blockchain to trace this critical mineral.

Teck is North America's largest producer of germanium, a critical mineral and one of the integral elements required for digital devices and communications. It is an essential component in fiber optic cables and high-speed computer chips and circuitry. Beyond its use in communications technology, germanium is also important for low-carbon technologies such as solar cells and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Germanium is considered essential for communications technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Keep reading... Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Updated Resource Estimate for the Bornite Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Bornite Project located in the highly prospective Ambler Mining District of Northwest Alaska . The Bornite Project forms part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP"), owned by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

Highlights of the Updated Bornite Resource Estimate

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×