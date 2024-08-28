BCAL Commences US Operations

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Bcal Diagnostics Limited

BCAL Commences US Operations

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) (“BCAL” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has established a North Carolina, United States of America, incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, BCAL Diagnostics, Inc. (“BCAL US”) which will commence operations on 2 September 2024.

Highlights:

  • Establishment of BCAL US subsidiary
  • Dr. Klaus-Peter Adam joins BCAL as Director US Research and Product Development
  • Lease of US premises secured and key equipment purchased
  • BCAL US research laboratory to commence operations 2 September 2024

The opportunity to establish BCAL US and commence operations arose out of BCAL research partner Precion Inc undertaking an internal restructure. Key features are:

  • BCAL US being established as a wholly owned subsidiary of BCAL, with BCAL US officeholders being Shane Ryan as President and BCAL directors Jayne Shaw, Dr. John Hurrell and Jonathan Trollip as directors of BCAL US.
  • The purchase from Precion Inc. of equipment is required for the functioning of a US laboratory.
  • The former Chief Technology Officer of Precion, Dr. Klaus-Peter Adam, will join BCAL US, as full-time Director of US Research and Product Development and will oversee BCAL US operations.
  • The BCAL US strategy is quickly building momentum. Dr. Adam is a highly credentialled scientist, specializing in the area of metabolomics and lipidomics who will bring much needed expertise to our growing US team and enhance our global research team. The US program offers BCAL an opportunity to accelerate and validate new products on US patient centric data and gain an in-county understanding of the US diagnostics market. Collaboration with US Physicians is progressing at the first partner two sites, Michigan and Chicago. Dr. John Hurrell (BCAL Board member and Consultant) is based in the US and brings strong industry relevant expertise of the US market, having held senior leadership roles in the US diagnostics space, including Quest Diagnostics. BCAL is also pleased to announce the appointment of MS Cory Dunn who brings a wealth of US and Australian marketing experience and comprehensive knowledge of the US breast cancer network.
BCAL CEO Shane Ryan commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity for BCAL to establish its US presence, which is essential to our global market entry. Shareholders will recall from BCAL’s 2 August 2023 announcement the key role that Dr. Adam played in the 2023 clinical study, and we are extremely fortunate to have gained the services of Dr. Adam on a full-time dedicated basis.”

While the specific financial terms on which BCAL has been able to establish its US operations are commercially confidential, the BCAL board considers the opportunistic establishment of BCAL US as being extremely cost-effective. Additionally, as result of the recent $10.5 million capital raising, BCAL US has been established and can operate over the short-term without needing to raise any further capital.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Bcal Diagnostics Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:bdxlifesciencepharmapharmaceutical investing
The Conversation (0)
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2024

The global pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.6 trillion in 2023, according to Statista, up significantly from the US$888 billion seen just over a decade earlier in 2010.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of a pharmaceutical ETF is the fact that it can provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trades like a stock. Pharma ETFs also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

3 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2024

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical company is diverse and dynamic.

Canadian pharma companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are playing a role in the landscape as well.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks on the TSX, CSE and TSXV by year-to-date gains. All data was compiled on August 6, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the companies considered had market caps above C$10 million at that time. Read on to learn about what's been driving their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis receives FDA accelerated approval for Fabhalta® , the first and only complement inhibitor for the reduction of proteinuria in primary IgA nephropathy

  • Fabhalta achieved a 44% proteinuria reduction from baseline in Phase III APPLAUSE-IgAN interim analysis, compared with 9% in placebo arm, demonstrating a clinically meaningful reduction of 38% vs. placebo (p 1
  • Fabhalta is an inhibitor of the alternative complement pathway, activation of which is thought to contribute to the pathogenesis of IgAN 1-4
  • Despite current standard of care, up to 50% of IgAN patients with persistent proteinuria progress to kidney failure within 10 to 20 years of diagnosis 5-11
  • This marks the first approval from Novartis' renal pipeline, which also includes atrasentan and zigakibart

- Novartis today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for Fabhalta ® (iptacopan), a first-in-class complement inhibitor for the reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression. This is generally defined as a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 gg 1 . Fabhalta specifically targets the alternative complement pathway of the immune system. When overly activated in the kidneys, the complement system is thought to contribute to the pathogenesis of IgAN 1-4 .

This indication is granted under accelerated approval based on the pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase III APPLAUSE-IgAN study measuring reduction in proteinuria at 9 months compared to placebo. It has not been established whether Fabhalta slows kidney function decline in patients with IgAN. The continued approval of Fabhalta may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit from the ongoing Phase III APPLAUSE-IgAN study, evaluating whether Fabhalta slows disease progression as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline over 24 months 1 . The eGFR data are expected at study completion in 2025 and are intended to support traditional FDA approval.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Neurotech International Limited (ASX: NTI)

Rett Syndrome Patients Show Further Clinical Improvement After 20 Weeks of NTI164 Treatment


Keep reading...Show less

Arvinas Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Completed enrollment in the study lead-in for the VERITAC-3 Phase 3 trial in the first-line setting; continued enrollment globally in multiple clinical trials of vepdegestrant in ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer, including the VERITAC-2 Phase 3 trial in the second-line setting–

– Completion of enrollment in VERITAC-2 expected in 4Q24 and topline data readout now expected 4Q24/1Q25 –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Large pharmaceutical pill with gold dollar sign in the middle. Stock tickers and charts are in the background.

Top 5 NASDAQ Pharma Stocks of 2024

Today's pharmaceutical market is facing the challenges of inflation, government-imposed drug price caps and waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines. However, the industry's major underlying drivers — higher rates of cancer and chronic diseases — are still at play.

The US reigns supreme in the pharma market, both in terms of drug demand and development. Last year, 55 novel medicines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), compared to 37 such approvals for all of 2022. As of mid-July, 22 novel medicines have received FDA approval in 2024, including Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Alzheimer's disease treatment Kisunla (donanemab-azbt). Big Pharma has largely stole the show throughout the course of this year, but a number of small- and mid-cap NASDAQ pharma stocks also made gains in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network profiles the five top NASDAQ pharma stocks by share price performance so far this year. Data was compiled on July 12, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million at that time. Read on to learn more about their activities this past year.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

Related News

Gold Investing

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Gold Investing

De Grey Mining Gets AU$150 Million Loan for Hemi Gold Project from Australia's NAIF

Gold Investing

Aura Minerals Delays Construction at Matupá Gold Project to Maximize Potential

Gold Investing

Artemis Gold Ordered to Dismantle Unauthorized Worker Camp at Blackwater Project

Gold Investing

Auric Mining Takes Step Forward at Munda Gold Project with WIN Metals Deal

Resource Investing

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

×