Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

The Company's management are very excited with the results of the Phase 1 program for several reasons, as follows:

Dalmacia

  • A change in drilling azimuth and dip discovered several new areas of mineralization and was also able to connect several smaller zones into larger bodies which are more suitable for larger scale mining.

  • The focus area for the upcoming resource statement covers approximately one-third of the known strike length and BMR is optimistic further infill drilling could lead to a significantly larger resource as the remaining two-thirds of the strike is explored.

Cinabrio Norte

  • The drilling results reported from Cinabrio Norte were very encouraging as this area immediately north of the Cinabrio mine had very minor drilling prior to the recent Phase 1 surface drilling program.

  • The Company now expects the Cinabrio Norte zone will be included in the upcoming resource estimate. This is particularly important since this zone is approximately 110m north of the 220m level in the Cinabrio mine and can therefore be accessed from Cinabrio with relatively little effort.

  • The Cinabrio Norte zone is open at depth, which BMR plans to continue drilling from underground once access has been established.

San Andres

  • Infill and step out drilling intersected broad areas of copper mineralization to the north and south.

  • The main mineralized zone has now been traced for up to 450m in strike, up to 200m in width and up to 30m in thickness.

  • The company expects that San Andres will be included in the upcoming resource estimate.

  • The planning for a Phase 2 RC infill drill program at San Andres is well underway with the construction of all drill pads completed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_002.jpg

Figure 1: Punitaqui Project Tenement Holdings, Resource Targets & Plant Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_002full.jpg

JDS Energy and Mining, Inc. are working to complete the updated NI 43-101 resource estimate at the Punitaqui mining complex since receiving all final assays from the Phase 1 drill program. An NI 43-101 resource is to be received in the next three to four weeks.

Punitaqui Mill Maintenance Audit
The Punitaqui mill is a standard crush, grind and flotation mill rated for processing of up to 3,600 tonnes per day, which was improved upon and optimized by Glencore Plc during the approximately 8 years that they operated the mill. As part of the planned restart of production, the Company recently engaged a third-party firm to conduct a full maintenance audit of the Punitaqui mill to assess its readiness to recommence processing ore and producing copper concentrate. The audit scope included all mechanical, electrical and instrumentation items. This included inspection of all pumps, motors, conveyor belts, primary, secondary, and tertiary crushers, ball mills, liners, flotation cells, concentrate filters, tailings thickeners, cranes and hoists, electrical supply and water supply.

The results of the audit confirmed that the budgeted cost estimate, which was based on operating and maintenance records, was accurate and no new major repairs or replacements are required. Finally, the audit confirmed that the Punitaqui mill is in good working condition to restart production after the planned maintenance program concludes, which is expected later this year.

Metallurgical Study on Processing of Punitaqui Ores
Although the Punitaqui copper processing plant successfully operated for nearly a decade, the company elected to undertake a comprehensive metallurgical test program on each potential different ore types from the Punitaqui mining complex including material from two zones at the Cinabrio mine (M1 & M2), the Cinabrio Norte, San Andres, and Dalmacia zones. The samples were shipped to the SGS Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario, where a full flotation program was conducted. SGS Lakefield is a recognized global leader in mineral processing and recovery and their work was overseen by BMR metallurgical consultant Dr. Joseph Ferron. The goal of this study was to minimize any potential start-up risk and maximize metal recoveries and copper concentrate quality.

As previously announced in our June 9th press release, metallurgical studies confirmed that the combined copper concentrate to be produced from the four main deposits (Cinabrio, Cinabrio Norte, Dalmacia and San Andres) is commercially marketable and the company has received strong interest from several concentrate off-takers. Moreover, the testing demonstrated the combined future sources of ore to the Punitaqui mill demonstrate an average of overall 84% copper recovery - a 5% higher recovery than historically realised at Punitaqui by prior operators. Additionally, we are working to refine and improve upon these initial very positive results.

The Punitaqui samples were prepared and submitted for complete chemical and mineralogical analyses. In addition, the sample hardness was measured using the Bond work index procedure (BWI). Most relevant results are presented in the following Table #1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_003.jpg

Table #1 - Chemical & Mineralogical Results of Punitaqui Feed Material

To view an enhanced version of Table #1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_003full.jpg

The flotation program included: rougher kinetics tests, open circuit cleaner tests and locked cycle tests. The main parameters examined were copper and precious metals recovery, fineness of primary grind, use of regrind and circuit configuration. The results of the locked cycle tests are presented in the following Table #2.

 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_004.jpg

Table #2 - Concentrate Recoveries & Grades by Zone

To view an enhanced version of Table #2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_004full.jpg

The flotation circuit used during these locked cycle tests incorporated a regrind of the entire rougher concentrate, and an open circuit first cleaner stage. Results clearly indicated that the copper recovery was directly related to the percent liberation of the copper sulphides. Copper concentrate grades for all five ore types were squarely in ranges which are marketable (ranging from 21.6% up to 31.5%). Representative copper concentrates produced from each ore sample were submitted to standard smelter analysis. Significant results are presented in Table 3.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_005.jpg

Table #3 - Punitaqui Copper Concentrate Chemical Analysis

To view an enhanced version of Table #3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/130679_c021bacc14250aba_005full.jpg

Final Punitaqui Permitting
The permitting process which is a combination of modifying and combining existing environmental and operating permits is progressing in lockstep with the goal restarting the Punitaqui copper mine complex. Permits for operation of the Punitaqui mill, tailings deposition and re-starting underground mine development have already been approved by the regulators.

After resources are updated, mine designs are modified and the remainder of the capital required for recommencing operations is secured, Cinabrio will be the first area to be mined, to be followed soon after by a sequence that brings in mining at San Andres, Cinabrio Norte and Dalmacia.

To recommence underground mining of ore at Cinabrio and San Andres, BMR submitted a simplified environmental impact study (DIA) for the Cinabrio mine and San Andres zone in December 2021 as requested by the authorities. After reviewing the DIA study, regulators are afforded two rounds of comments/questions for clarification. BMR is in the process of preparing the answers to the second and final round of comments sent by the regulatory authorities. These will be filed on July 15th, with final approval expected within 60 days.

Local Community Engagement
Battery Mineral Resources is committed to a strong focus of continuous improvement on community relations by proactively engaging with our local communities and especially with the residents of the town of Punitaqui. Earlier this year, BMR engaged the services of consulting firm Integratio Mediação Social e Sustentabilidade ("Integratio"). Integratio is a socio-environmental management, strategic relationship, and stakeholder engagement consultant group operating for over 17 years and based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Integratio has recently delivered a report to BMR with community assessment and stakeholder mapping that also highlights the main issues to be focused on in our community relations and social license program and provides the framework for a wholistic and proactive approach to social engagement. As a next step to the responses received in the report, BMR plans to initiate a social management and engagement plan that considers the entire relationship and communication of the company within the area, including the establishment of a social investment program, which will allow direct communication with the entities and population in the area of influence of our Punitaqui mine complex. This program is now being prepared, reviewed and should be implemented by the end of the month. We look forward to continuing to engage in a proactive and positive manner with all our stakeholders and local communities.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery mineral company focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile and pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt- Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 (604) 335-1976
bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Harbor Access Corp.
475-477-9402
jody.kane@harbor-access.com
Twitter: @BMRcorp_
www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130679

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRGraphite Investing
BMR:CA
andres electronics

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 48 Meters of 1.31% Cu From the Cinabrio Norte Target at Its Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 48 Meters of 1.31% Cu From the Cinabrio Norte Target at Its Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 2021-2022 exploration and infill diamond drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia target and the San Andres target within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of mine operations in the second half of 2022.

The Cinabrio Norte target represents a potential northern extension of the main Cinabrio mine orebody, which was historically the primary source of ore feed to the Punitaqui copper ore concentration plant for eight-plus years. These drill results continue to highlight the presence of strong copper mineralization and the significant vertical extent of the Cinabrio Norte target (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") will be held virtually on June 28th, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EDT 1:00 p.m. PST.

Shareholders of record as of May 24th, 2022, are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy that were mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST on June 24th, 2022. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Raises C$4.0 Million Through Sale-Leaseback Transaction of Industrial Property Held by Subsidiary

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Raises C$4.0 Million Through Sale-Leaseback Transaction of Industrial Property Held by Subsidiary

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-dilutive sale-leaseback transaction on an industrial property located at 7102 West Sherman Street, Phoenix, Arizona (the "Property"), previously held by Ozzie's, Inc. ("Ozzie's"), the Company's U.S. subsidiary of BMR's 100%-owned ESI Energy Services, Inc, which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector of the pipeline and renewable energy space (the "Transaction").

The Transaction raised proceeds of approximately C$4.0 million, after the repayment of all indebtedness on the Property and the payment of transaction costs, but prior to the payment of estimated taxes on the disposition of the Property. Proceeds from the Transaction will be applied to re-commence operations at the Company's Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producing mine located in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company is currently exploring interest from parties to supply the balance of the cost, estimated at C$20 million, via additional and non-dilutive avenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 23 Meters of 1.55% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 23 Meters of 1.55% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 exploration and infill drill program at the Dalmacia zone of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of mine operations in the second half of 2022.

The Dalmacia target is located in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area approximately 6 kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, concurrently announcing the appointment of Max Satel as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2022, the filing of its financial statements, management discussion and analysis, along with the associated officer certificates, for the three (3) month period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Quarterly Filings"), and an operational update as it continues to advance its flagship Punitaqui Project in Chile.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Issues Results of Feasibility Study for its Integrated Ore-to-Anode-Material Model Projected to be North America's Largest Natural Graphite Operation with Attractive Economics

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated January 21, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by amendment no. 1 dated January 19, 2022.

  • NMG is developing a turnkey natural graphite operation with competitive advantages due to its privileged location, vertical integration, cost structure, ESG credentials and experienced team.
  • The Company's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects, located within a 150-km radius of Montréal, Québec, show attractive economics and robust operational parameters underpinned by a large mineral property, NMG's proprietary technologies, and clean hydroelectricity powering its operations.
  • The Feasibility Study of NMG's integrated operation indicates a 21% after-tax IRR and NPV of C$ 1,581 million based on current projections of pricing prepared by a third-party expert for high-purity flakes and advanced graphite materials.
  • NMG's integrated production flowsheet provides the flexibility to distribute graphite concentrate per flake size and market demand in order to cater to the most profitable segments.
  • NMG's phased approach has helped de-risk NMG's projects while accelerating the engineering of Phase-2 operations, generating process and cost optimization, and supporting commercialization with potential customers.
  • NMG is designing a mine of the future, targeted to be all-electric, complemented by clean advanced beneficiation facilities in order to provide battery and EV manufacturers with responsibly extracted, environmentally transformed, and locally sourced green anode material.
  • Shareholders and analysts are invited to attend an Investor Briefing at 10:30 a.m. ET hosted by NMG's Management Team via webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XA0uyzAQTBiPinZmx3pvuA

Developing a local, carbon-neutral and traceable turnkey supply of advanced materials for the Western World, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) releases the results of its feasibility study (the "Study") completed in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for its integrated business operation comprised of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects. The Study, conducted by engineering firm BBA Inc. ("BBA") with the support of various technical consultants, has demonstrated strong economics for NMG's model as the battery and electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers seek alternatives for sourcing their graphite-based solutions amidst growing demand and projected structural deficit of production in the next decade. The Company is ideally positioned to cater to the North American and European markets with its large graphite deposit, proprietary ecotechnologies, demonstrated production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 operations, as well as preferential jurisdiction advantages including clean hydropower, flexible logistical base and stable fiscal and political environment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Battery Hill Manganese Project

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Battery Hill Manganese Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Battery Hill manganese project ("Battery Hill") in New Brunswick, Canada, on SEDAR. Electric Royalties holds a 2% gross revenue royalty on Battery Hill, which is projected to have a 47-year operating mine life

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented: "We congratulate our royalty asset partner Manganese X Energy on this milestone, which shows significant gross revenue projections for the Battery Hill project of US$177 million per year over an initial forecast mine life of 47 years. Electric Royalties' 2% gross revenue royalty entitles us to 2% of those gross revenues which, once in production, could present a source of significant cash flow to the Company moving forward. The Battery Hill PEA forecasts robust economics and a short payback period for a relatively low capital investment which bodes well for Manganese X Energy as it strives to become the first North American company to commercialize high purity, battery-quality manganese."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite and Change of Business

Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Mason Graphite shareholders vote "FOR" the option and joint venture agreement (the "OJV Agreement") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the change of business (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders will benefit from the proposed joint venture to be formed with NMG under the OJV Agreement (the "Joint Venture") by:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite and Change of Business

Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Mason Graphite shareholders vote "FOR" the option and joint venture agreement (the "OJV Agreement") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the change of business (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders will benefit from the proposed joint venture to be formed with NMG under the OJV Agreement (the "Joint Venture") by:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite and Change of Business

Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Mason Graphite shareholders vote "FOR" the option and joint venture agreement (the "OJV Agreement") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the change of business (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders will benefit from the proposed joint venture to be formed with NMG under the OJV Agreement (the "Joint Venture") by:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Strategic Partnership Silumina Anodes Qualification

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has executed a framework agreement with leading German institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS"), as a strategic partner to expedite the testing and qualification process for the Company's Silumina AnodesTM product.

IKTS boasts labs, technical centres with outstanding equipment at its sites in Dresden (Saxony), Hermsdorf (Thuringia) and several other sites in Germany. IKTS is considered as one of, if not the leading know-how and research centre for battery materials in the world . IKTS recently opened their Battery Innovation and Technology Center (BITC) in Arnstadt.

The main objective of the strategic partnership is for IKTS to independently test the long-term performance of Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery material in various battery applications. IKTS, through its extensive lithium-ion battery research and network of partners, will be able provide extensive performance testing of various types of battery applications that will assist the qualification process of the Silumina AnodesTM product for potential customers.

Altech is well funded to complete a pilot plant adjacent to its industrial site in Saxony, Germany, in order to supply commercial samples to potential downstream customers and for the qualification process.

Altech recently completed a pre-feasibility study for a 10,000 tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Germany. The Company's silicon graphite composite product not only achieves a much higher energy capacity than the conventional graphite anode, it is also stable during the life of the battery. The Company announced in late 2021 that it had achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life, and is now in the process of commercial development.

With a capital investment of only US$95 million, the pre-feasibility study for the project returns a net present value of US$507 million, with yearly net free cash generated of US$63 million. The internal rate of return of the project is estimated at a very attractive 40%. Altech is quickly advancing the project to the next stage of development.

The Company is well positioned to dramatically reduce supply risks by positioning its operation in Germany and sourcing its graphite and silicon feedstock from European suppliers.

During the recent crisis in Europe forcing supply chain pressures and rising energy prices, it has demonstrated the importance of European material supply for European battery and EV makers. The manufacturing supply risks are becoming increasingly evident, and more focus will be placed on European supply.

*To view photograph at IKTS test facilities in Dresden, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M53XXS83



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×