Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile

Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that it has completed agreements with the Comunidad Agricola Potrerillos Alto (" Potrerillos Community ") and the Comunidad Agricola Punitaqui (" Punitaqui Community ").

The Potrerillos Community is nearest in proximity to BMR's Cinabrio mine assets and the agreement will allow for surface exploration consisting of a ground magnetic survey, geological mapping, and sampling to identify potential new targets on grounds for which the Potrerillos Community has surface rights to. The agreement gives BMR personnel and its contractors the permission to access and conduct agreed upon surface work. The agreement also allows BMR to drill the potential targets to be defined within the first stage of exploration. These areas to be explored have not been previously examined, and ground magnetic surveys have been successfully used in the area as a first step to locating possible new target mineralization. Battery will hire members of the Potrerillos Community to assist in these endeavours at market rates of remuneration. BMR will now be able to follow up on any encouraging exploration results.

To support aid and improve the local community, BMR has also agreed to fund the construction of a water well for the people of Potrerillos. The well will directly benefit the people of Potrerillos for many years to come. Water sourced from this new well will be solely for members of the community for personal usage, replacing the current situation of water being trucked in to supply their community water reservoir. This new well will not only increase the amount of available water, but also lower the costs by eliminating the trucking of water that is currently taking place.

In addition to these new endeavours, BMR will continue to support the payment for the services of the individual in charge of the school nursery of the Cordillera de Potrerillos Alto School as it has been doing since September 2022.

BMR is in the process of establishing a community engagement and meeting office at the Punitaqui copper processing plant site to be staffed by individuals at the expense of the Company. The office will allow for all persons in the direct area of influence of our operations to liaise in-person with Battery, at their convenience. The company hopes to have this new office in place in the coming weeks.

Other Agreements and Community Items

As previously reported, BMR has been working closely with Integratio Mediação Social e Sustentabilidade (" Integratio "), a socio-environmental management, strategic relationship, and stakeholder engagement consultant group operating for over 17 years and based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Integratio and BMR have jointly completed a policy and strategy report that includes guidelines and standards for future social and community engagement and reporting. This policy is the foundation for positive, proactive, and mutually beneficial engagement and partnership with the local communities.

In addition, the company has agreements in place with the Punitaqui Community for surface right access to the Punitaqui copper processing plant and tailings areas and also the Dalmacia copper deposit to the south. Further to these surface rights agreements, BMR has agreed to a specific schedule with the municipality of Punitaqui regarding ore haulage from Cinabrio to Punitaqui copper processing plant. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all concerned, the company agreed to limit the ore haulage from the Cinabrio and San Andres deposits to our Punitaqui copper processing plant to certain hours of the day and evening, and to reduce the frequency of trucking prior to and after school hours to minimize traffic in the area. This agreement was accomplished in collaboration with both the Chilean Environment Assessment Service (" SEA ") and the people of the Punitaqui Community during the submission of the Company's Environmental Impact Declaration (" DIA ").

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states: "We are delighted to have reached these mutually beneficial agreements with both the communities of Potrerillos and Punitaqui. The agreement with the community of Potrerillos emphasises the strong regard we have for our neighbours nearest the Cinabrio mine complex and our commitment toengage constructively with all the Company's stakeholders. This agreement will also allow BMR to potentially discover new mineralized areas on our claims near the Cinabrio mine complex. The agreement with the Punitaqui Community is very important because it succinctly addresses their main concerns surrounding the re-start of operations at Punitaqui. BMR strives to develop productive, ethical, and transparent relationships with our surrounding communities, and we view it as our duty to our shareholders and communities to promote sustainable growth supported by safe, and socially responsible business practices while developing long-term resources. We look forward to greatly advancing our relationships with the people of Potrerillos and Punitaqui as we continue working diligently to restart our Punitaqui copper mine in the coming months of early 2023."

Details of the Agreement with Potrerillos

To complete the geological tasks described above, the company will have a period of up to 12 weeks from the commencement of work. In addition to the surface geological work to be completed by BMR on the ground held by the Potrerillos Community, the Company funding is specifically for the exclusive construction of a well for the collection of groundwater for the use of the Potrerillos Community. The construction and operation of the well will be at the exclusive expense and risk of the Potrerillos Community.

Upon completion of the exploration work described above, BMR shall identify an area of interest within the Potrerillos Community land, which will be the subject of a possible lease for the purpose of continuing the exploration work. The Potrerillos Community shall assess the proposed area and may exclude parts of the land selected by BMR, which shall accept the exclusion of the areas designated by the Community. Once the surface area of interest has been agreed upon, the parties will sign a surface rights contract with a rental price per hectare, for each year of lease. The lease term will allow for five years for BMR to carry out exploration work and rent will be paid monthly. At the time of signing the lease, BMR will pay advance rent. This advance will be deducted from the monthly rent resulting from applying the value of the annual rent by the final number of hectares that BMR will require. The Community will allocate the upfront payment to the purchase of equipment for the water well referred to above.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. (including ESI's wholly owned USA operating subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc.), a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (604) 335-1976

bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Harbor Access Corp.

Phone: 475-477-9402

jody.kane@harbor-access.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to secure the Advances under the Loan Agreement, timing of the completion of the Company's audit, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Martin Kostuik, CEO

Martin Kostuik, CEO

+1 604-229-3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Company Website

https://bmrcorp.com/

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an equipment refinancing transaction through its 100%-owned subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc., ("Ozzie's") which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector, servicing pipeline and renewable energy companies (the " Transaction ").

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") announces that it has changed its auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PwC" or the "Former Auditor") to Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Grant Thornton" or the "Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor in each case effective as of December 6, 2022.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its NI 43-101 resource estimate at Punitaqui on SEDAR. This report is authored by JDS Mining and Energy Inc. ("JDS").

The technical report includes sections pertaining to the project history, geology, exploration, drilling, adjacent properties, sampling, QA/QC, data validation, metallurgy, mineral resources, conclusions, and recommendations as well as other required sections. The main highlight is the indicated and inferred resources which can be seen in the Table 1, below.

 Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julia B. Aspillaga Rodriguez ("Julia Aspillaga") to the board of directors of the company. Julia Aspillaga is a mining executive and partner of several mining exploration companies having worked in Chile and in several other Latin American countries since the 1980's. At present, Miss Aspillaga is Managing Partner of Andeak Global Management, a firm providing mining exploration services to several international companies, including Lowell Mineral Exploration, Orestone Resources (Canada), and Emerita Resources which has exploration projects in Spain.

Miss Aspillaga studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, graduating as an English teacher in 1977, then completed studies and graduated in Business Administration in 1979. Miss Aspillaga has participated in the discovery and development of several mining projects, including as a partner of Dr. David Lowell in the San Cristobal gold project, in Region II, Chile at the end of the 1980's. In the 1990's she was manager of Bema Gold in Chile, a company that developed the Refugio gold deposit in Region III, Atacama-Chile, that was previously exploited by Kinross Gold Corp. (Canada). From the year 2000 to date, Miss Aspillaga has participated as manager and/or management advisor for various international companies including Mineral Resource Development (Great Britain), Yorkton Securities (Canada), Endeavour Financial (Canada), Galileo Minerals (Canada), and Global Hunter Corp (Canada).

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's a great start to 2023 with nine royalty asset updates setting the stage for an exciting year for Electric Royalties' shareholders. With the recent acquisition of a royalty on the Penouta tin-tantalum mine, our second cash-flowing royalty, we are eager for the Authier lithium project to enter production - planned for later this year - which has the potential to become our first lithium cash-flowing royalty. In addition, our lithium portfolio continues to advance with positive metallurgy results at Seymour Lake and approval for a bulk sample in the near future, construction of a full-time camp at Cancet and a new partner to take Bouvier forward in 2023. Lithium prices remain consistently strong with Australian producers raising their spodumene prices to US$6,300 per tonne in December 20221 which bodes very well for the value of our lithium royalty portfolio.

Altech Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y), in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, has designed and launched the CERENERGY Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers for the 100MWh CERENERGY battery project, the proposed battery module for 10 kilowatt-hours (KWh) has been superseded by a 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery pack (ABS60) rated at a higher voltage of 620 volts and 100 amp hour (Ah).

A video of the battery design can be seen on Altech web site www.altechchemicals.com or on You Tube https://youtu.be/OHPdGvaOlmI

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery.

Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is now commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The AltechFraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

The ABS60 battery pack will consist of 240 CERENERGY cells (rated at 2.5 V each) arranged in 4 rows of 12 cells, and 5 cell modules high. The battery packs will have a dimension of 2.6m high, 0.4m long and 1.0m in width. The packs are designed for Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures) which means that they will be dust and weatherproof. The battery packs can be installed outdoors in all weather conditions. Since the CERENERGY batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range, minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. In addition, being fire-proof, the ABS60 battery packs will be safe to be installed indoors where lithium-ion batteries are prohibited.

Renewable Energy and Grid Storage Applications

Renewable energy is being deployed around the globe. A new report shows renewable energy sources were used to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022.

Forecast reports also show that the grid storage market is expected to grow by 28% CAGR in the coming decades. The global battery energy storage systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027.

Or further out, growth is expected from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. SAS batteries can provide high security at low acquisition and operating costs for stationary energy storage markets.

About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

Altech Chemicals Ltd Interview with MD Iggy Tan Update CERENERGY Battery Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website.

In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's recent progress with Fraunhofer on the joint venture to commercialise the 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Iggy discusses the expert workshops held in Germany, the finalisation of the design basis for the plant, all major suppliers being selected, and provides an update on the marketing and front.

About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

Altech Chemicals Ltd Update of CERENERGY Battery Project

Altech Chemicals Ltd Update of CERENERGY Battery Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on its CERENERGY(R) battery joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer").

On 14 September 2022, Altech executed a Joint Venture Shareholders' Agreement with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) battery. On 26 October 2022, Altech appointed leading German company Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH (Leadec) as the lead engineer for the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to its CERENERGY(R) 100MWh battery project. On 7 November 2022, Altech announced that it had designed and launched the CERENERGY(R) SAS 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Since then, there has been outstanding progress and advancement of the CERENERGY(R) project.

During this period, two critical expert workshops were held on 13-14 October 2022 and 8 December 2022, at Altech's site in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. The workshops were attended by Altech personnel, Leadec's process and automation engineering team, and the Fraunhofer CERENERGY(R) expert battery team. The workshops were headed and led by Managing Director Iggy Tan with the objective to bring forward detailed design requirements as well as efficient industrial production plant design. The team was able to finalise the design basis for the 100MWh battery with the production of the 60-kilowatt hour (KWh) ABS60 battery packs amounting to 1,666 packs per annum. The Fraunhofer experts have been involved in technical information transfer so as to ensure an optimal production process and progressing thermal modelling of the 60 KWh ABS60 battery packs to optimise the battery pack casing design and battery management systems.

Leadec, the lead engineering company, is currently developing technical specifications for potential suppliers to quote on. A preliminary layout of the battery plant has been completed. Major milestones have been achieved in a very short period of time.

As part of the workshops, potential equipment suppliers recommended by Fraunhofer were invited to present their proposals in terms of technical capabilities, cost and timelines. The key equipment suppliers have now been finalised and are being integrated to work closely with the various project teams. During the period, Altech also appointed ARIKON Infrastruktur GmbH (Arikon) to manage the approval process, site infrastructure requirements, and balance of plant for the CERENERGY(R) SAS battery facility. Arikon will be responsible for managing the application process and working with relevant regulatory bodies to obtain all necessary approvals for the project. This includes securing necessary permits and licenses, coordinating with local authorities and arranging utility connections. Additionally, Arikon will be responsible for designing the site infrastructure requirements for the site.

On the marketing front, Altech's business development team is communicating with potential customers that have expressed interest in the supply of CERENERGY(R) batteries and the technology. This includes a leading German energy producer that has expressed an imminent requirement to secure energy storage solutions. As the world transitions from a fossil fuel economy to a sustainable energy economy, scale and ramp up of battery storage solutions are required. Altech is aiming to secure off-take interest as part of the DFS as support for funding the project.

On the finance front, Altech is exploring various grant schemes within Germany at state and federal level as well as the EU, to support financing the project. Altech has also held discussions with leading European banks in preparation for the funding stage.

Managing Director Iggy Tan was extremely pleased with the progress of the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project and stated "We have moved very quickly on the opportunity and managed to close the joint venture Agreement with Fraunhofer and incorporated two companies in just two months, with one month being the August holidays in Germany. Since that time, we have raced to get the project moving with several commencement workshops. We have also appointed key engineering companies like Leadec and Arikon.

We have also launched the design for the 60 KWh battery pack for the renewable energy storage sector.

To date, all plant and equipment suppliers have been selected. On the marketing front, the team have been having discussions with potential interested off take parties. I am very pleased with the team we have assembled, and the outstanding progress made thus far".

About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

International Graphite

International Graphite Confirms Third High Grade Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Springdale South’

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) is pleased to announce the results of a further 10 reverse circulation (RC) exploration holes from drilling at the Springdale Graphite Project ("Springdale" or the "Project"), near Hopetoun and 25km south of Ravensthorpe in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

