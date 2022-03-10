Resource News Investing News
Baselode Energy Corp. has prepared a video presentation providing additional details from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses: Why AK22-11 and the growing "Lower" zone of uranium mineralization is very encouraging The current structural model suggests several high-priority drill ...

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing additional details from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The video (see link below) discusses:

  • Why AK22-11 and the growing "Lower" zone of uranium mineralization is very encouraging
  • The current structural model suggests several high-priority drill targets to the southeast and east of the currently defined ACKIO mineralization trends
  • How to interpret Baselode's radioactivity results

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

The Company will continue to release drill core radioactivity results as a prelude to uranium assay results on a bi-monthly to monthly schedule.  Uranium assay results will be released as they are received from the laboratory after thorough QAQC and compilation by the technical team.

The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow Baselode to continue the Program during Spring thaw.

ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures.  ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a  Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c1955.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy TSXV:FIND Uranium Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of the on-going 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include;

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Energy Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Baselode Energy Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Winter Drill Program on High-Grade Uranium ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Winter Drill Program on High-Grade Uranium ACKIO Discovery

TORONTO Feb. 9, 2022 CNW Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has started on the high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"Since the ACKIO discovery in September, we've been eagerly anticipating this aggressive drill program to provide us with a better understanding of the ACKIO uranium mineralization system. In the four holes completed last year, we intersected a massive hydrothermal alteration envelope proving fertile for high-grade uranium deposition.  ACKIO's mineralization remains open in all directions, and the objective of this program is to drill 50 metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. We will also test the sandstone for unconformity-style of mineralization and sub-parallel mineralized trends to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Keep reading... Show less
Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Baselode Energy Corp.

Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Baselode Energy Corp.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Uranium Explorer Focused on Discovering High-Grade Uranium outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada." The report compares FIND to several other Canadian uranium explorers, provides an overview of the supply - demand dynamics influencing the uranium markets and commodity price predictions over the near term.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign Up / Sign In".

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources Company Logo

Drilling At Thor ISR Uranium Project On Track To Finish Mid March

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has progressed well for the balance of the 100‐drill hole exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB). Two mud rotary drill rigs have made good progress, since restarting the campaign in early February, towards completion of the remaining ~60 holes of a planned 50,000‐foot (~15,000m) ~100‐hole maiden drill program at Thor. The drill rigs recommenced in February 2022 within the western extent of the project and worked back towards the eastern part of the project where drilling originally started during late 2021 (Figure2).

Keep reading... Show less

Ur-Energy Files S-K 1300 Initial Assessments for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has filed S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 9, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml. Both reports were prepared by Qualified Person, Western Water Consultants, Inc., dba WWC Engineering ("WWC

John Cash, Ur-Energy CEO, noted, "We are very pleased that WWC has confirmed the ongoing viability of the operating Lost Creek Project and Property. We are also proud to report that the Shirley Basin Project continues to show excellent potential as our second operating project. With these two properties, we stand ready to quickly ramp-up and supply a domestically produced, clean energy solution to our customers and America's communities."

Keep reading... Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Year End Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") has filed the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion & Analysis, all for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These filings also may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ur-energy.com. Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of the consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request to the Company

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "We are encouraged by the dramatic increase in domestic and global support for nuclear power, as it is increasingly recognized as the only plausible solution to climate change. Ur-Energy is in the enviable position of being able to quickly ramp up and participate in an improving uranium market and, in addition, we could immediately deliver up to 284,000 pounds U3O8 into the Uranium Reserve Program, currently being established by the U.S. Department of Energy. On March 3, 2022, we had $44.7 million in cash, plus our ready to sell U.S. produced inventory, worth approximately $14.4 million at recent spot prices. Additionally, we continue to advance the construction of header house 2‑4 to expedite production when market signals allow us to ramp up at Lost Creek."

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that its common shares are now eligible for settlements through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

"This eligibility will simplify the electronic settlement for US based investors and enhance the ability of these investors to participate in the Company's progress as uranium prices rapidly move towards incentive levels," said Chris Frostad, Purepoint's President & CEO. "This access helps increase the liquidity of our shares and expand our presence in the US capital markets."

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Energy CEO and Director James Sykes

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes: Drills Turning at ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes: Drills Turning at ACKIO Discovery youtu.be

Keep reading... Show less
3,000 Metre Drill Program Started on CanAlaska's High-Grade Manibridge Nickel Project

3,000 Metre Drill Program Started on CanAlaska's High-Grade Manibridge Nickel Project

Multiple Targets Within and Near Historical Mineralized Nickel Zone

CanAlaska Has Ongoing Uranium and Nickel Exploration Activity on Multiple Projects

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×