Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional drill holes from its Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.

Drilling Highlights:

  • Drilling has continued to confirm and expand the footprint of the Cerro Verde zone with key results including 47m of 0.75% copper from 138-185m (SJ21-28) and 39m of 0.61% copper from 21-60m (SJ21-24), and 6m of 0.90% copper from 102-108m (SJ21-14).
  • Oxide gold intercepts in hole SJ21-29, including 15m grading 0.73 g/t gold and 8m grading 0.84 g/t gold, have extended the gold bearing portion at Cerro Verde by approximately 60m to the south.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale commented, "The drill results continue to demonstrate that the Cerro Verde zone has significant shallow copper mineralization. The final results from the drilling program, which are primarily step-out holes to the west and south, are expected to be released within the next few weeks, at which point we can complete our resource estimation for Cerro Verde."

Drill Hole Discussion

Holes SJ21-27, SJ21-28 and SJ21-29 were drilled on the same section (Figure 1) with the goal of providing infill definition between existing sections spaced ~100m apart. Hole SJ21-27 intersected 13.5m meters of 0.35% copper oxide mineralization between 45 to 58.5m, at which point the hole was abandoned after encountering a 4.5m void from 58.5 to 63m. Hole SJ21-28 intersected extensive enriched and primary copper mineralization immediately above and at the supergene / primary boundary. The main copper intercept contained 47m of 0.75% copper from 138 to 185m. Additionally, the upper portion of hole SJ21-28 intersected three narrow oxide gold intercepts (with little copper) which included 0.54 g/t gold from 21-24m, 0.58 g/t gold from 36-39m and 0.39 g/t gold from 45-48m. Hole SJ21-29 results include four oxide gold intercepts including: 15m of 0.73 g/t gold between 21-36m, 9m of 0.41 g/t gold from 39-48m, 9m of 0.84 g/t gold from 51-60m and 3m of 0.58 g/t from 66-69m. These gold intercepts represent the projected southern extension of gold encountered in SJ21-05 (see the press release dated October 25, 2021).

Hole SJ21-24 and SJ21-25 were drilled on the same section (Figure 2) with the goal of infilling a 125m gap in historic drill data (SJ21-24) as well as to extend copper mineralization to the east (SJ21-25) in an area where steep topography did not allow for road construction. SJ21-24 intersected 39m grading 0.61% copper from 21-60m comprised of multiple zones of both oxide and sulfide mineralization. SJ21-25 was drilling shallowly to the east and was successful in extending mineralization by approximately 40m. Intercepts included 27m of 0.26% oxide copper from 24-51m, 12m of oxide copper from 78-90m, 33m of 0.28% mixed oxide/sulfide copper from 138-171m and 12m of 0.52% primary copper from 183 to the end of the hole.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_002.jpg

Figure 1. Drill section highlighting copper and gold assay results from SJ21-27, SJ21-28, and SJ21-29. True widths are approximately 90-100% of drill intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_003.jpg

Figure 2. Drill section highlighting copper and gold assay results from SJ21-24 and SJ21-25. True widths are approximately 40-70% of drill intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_004.jpg

Figure 3. Plan view of the Cerro Verde zone showing the historic mineralization footprint, the extent of mapped oxidation at surface, and recently completed drilling by Barksdale. Mineralization remains open to the south, southeast, southwest, and northeast.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_004full.jpg

Table 1. Significant Drill Hole Results (Copper above 0.20% and/or Gold above 0.20 g/t). True widths vary between 40-100% and average 80%.

From To Interval Cu Au Type of
 Hole (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) Mineralization
 SJ21-14 102 108 6 0.90 Oxide
 SJ21-23 12 30 18 0.38 Oxide/Primary
 Including 12 21 9 0.36 Oxide
21 30 9 0.39 Primary
 SJ21-24 21 60 39 0.61 Oxide/Primary
 Including 21 27 6 0.61 Oxide
27 36 9 0.84 Primary
36 39 3 1.26 Oxide
39 60 21 0.42 Primary
 and 69 72 3 0.68 Primary
78 81 3 0.20 Primary
108 111 3 0.26 Primary
 SJ21-25 24 51 27 0.26 Oxide
 Including 24 27 3 0.46 0.30 Oxide
33 36 3 0.23 0.25 Oxide
45 51 6 0.30 0.28 Oxide
54 60 6 0.06 0.83 Oxide
 and 72 75 3 0.22 Oxide
78 90 12 0.48 Oxide
129 132 3 0.22 Oxide
138 171 33 0.28 Oxide / Primary
 Including 138 147 9 0.43 Oxide
147 162 15 0.22 Primary
162 171 9 0.25 Oxide
183 195 12 0.52 Primary
 SJ21-26 15 21 6 0.29 Oxide
27 30 3 0.15 0.39 Oxide
90 117 27 0.33 Oxide / Primary
 Including 90 99 9 0.45 Oxide
99 117 18 0.28 Primary
105 108 3 0.34 0.50 Primary
 SJ21-27 15 18 3 0.02 0.80 Oxide
45 58.5 13.5 0.35 Oxide
58.5 63 4.5 Void / No Sample
 SJ21-28 21 24 3 0.03 0.54 Oxide
36 39 3 0.00 0.58 Oxide
45 48 3 0.03 0.34 Oxide
138 185 47 0.75 Enriched / Primary
 including 138 150 12 1.00 Enriched
150 162 12 0.36 Primary
162 180 18 0.95 Enriched
180 185 5 0.41 Primary
 SJ21-29 21 36 15 0.07 0.73 Oxide
39 48 9 0.02 0.41 Oxide
51 60 9 0.02 0.84 Oxide
66 69 3 0.01 0.58 Oxide

 

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling was completed using HQ size diamond drill core and core was logged by geologic consultants engaged by the Company. Drill holes were logged and marked for sampling prior to being sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half of the sawn core being placed in a cloth sample bag, with a unique sample tag, while the second half was returned to the wooden core box for storage on site. Sample assays are being performed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories, an accredited (ISO 9001) laboratory. Core samples are analyzed for total copper, acid soluble copper, cyanide soluble cooper, as well as well as a multi element ICP Analysis.

The analytical work has been and is subject to a QA/QC program that includes certified reference standards from OREAS North America. These standards are of similar composition to the rock types at San Javier. Several different standards are included in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. These controls are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. Results are all within acceptable limits.

Table 3. Drill Hole Information

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip Status
SJ21-01 623292 3160798 942 100 0 -90 Metallurgical Hole
SJ21-02 623138 3160631 967 100 0 -90 Metallurgical Hole
SJ21-03 623140 3160622 967 90 180 -45 Metallurgical Hole
SJ21-04 623341 3160588 1007 61 0 -90 Metallurgical Hole
SJ21-04 623341 3160588 1007 201 0 -90 Extension of Met Hole (Previously Announced)
SJ21-05 623258 3160598 1006 260 90 -72 Previously Announced
SJ21-06 623258 3160602 1019 250 45 -50 Previously Announced
SJ21-07 623432 3160791 922 200 90 -70 Previously Announced
SJ21-08 623554 3160599 829 285 270 -50 Previously Announced
SJ21-09 623462 3160563 893 150 270 -55 Previously Announced
SJ21-10 623229 3160482 960 231 45 -50 Previously Announced
SJ21-11 623440 3160641 903 176 0 -90 Previously Announced
SJ21-12 623016 3160344 869 180 90 -51 Previously Announced
SJ21-13 623332 3160401 896 120 0 -90 Previously Announced
SJ21-14 623331 3160401 896 140 270 -55 Announced in this Release
SJ21-15 623129 3160534 931 155 90 -59 Previously Announced
SJ21-16 623529 3160750 820 52.5 270 -51 Previously Announced
SJ21-17 623529 3160750 820 55 0 -55 Previously Announced
SJ21-18 623435 3160408 873 60 0 -90 Previously Announced
SJ21-19 623435 3160408 873 80 245 -55 Previously Announced
SJ21-20 623533 3160852 768 170 270 -45 Previously Announced
SJ21-21 623533 3160852 768 30 0 -45 Previously Announced
SJ21-22 623655 3160882 698 30 225 -50 Previously Announced
SJ21-23 623584 3160911 771 30 260 -55 Announced in this Release
SJ21-24 623406 3161005 849 120 90 -64 Announced in this Release
SJ21-25 623602 3161009 786 195 90 -55 Announced in this Release
SJ21-26 623195 3160750 960 120 270 -80 Announced in this Release
SJ21-27 623200 3160549 969 63 0 -90 Announced in this Release
SJ21-28 623257 3160557 1009 185 0 -90 Announced in this Release
SJ21-29 623302 3160553 996 140 0 -90 Announced in this Release
SJ21-30 623352 3160556 1003 185 0 -90 Assays Pending
SJ21-31 623311 3160435 920 147 0 -50 Assays Pending
SJ21-32 623138 3160586 951 166.5 0 -90 Assays Pending
SJ21-33 623025 3160500 846 165 270 -60 Assays Pending
SJ21-34 623017 3160600 850 130 270 -60 Assays Pending
SJ21-35 623010 3160650 849 84 270 -60 Assays Pending
SJ21-36 623200 3160000 789 95 0 -90 Assays Pending

 

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources CORP

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation including, but not limited to, the ability of Barksdale to verify or replace historic estimates at San Javier as current resources, the proposed technical and drill program at San Javier and the timing thereof, the prospective deposits, targets and mineralization at San Javier and the anticipated receipt and timing of necessary governmental or third party approvals and permits. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental or third party approvals and permits, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geologic formations, structures and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, and other risks in the mining industry as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital. There are no assurances that the Company will obtain the necessary permits for and successfully complete the proposed technical and drill program at San Javier as currently contemplated or at all. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110743

