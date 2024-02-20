- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Australian Vanadium, TMT Merger Boosts Project Economics, CEO Says
“As we think about offtake, it's about making sure we have the right partners to achieve both: getting exposure to the battery story as big and as best as we can, and then making sure our project is still underpinned and marketable in the known, bankable steel industry,” said Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson.
The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) will enable both companies to simplify the strategic imperatives required to advance their vanadium assets, which are being combined, Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson explained.
“We're both pursuing advanced assets where we need offtake (and) financing, that's debt and equity, and we need to finalise our permitting. And all of that becomes a simpler story,” Arvidson said. "Actually bringing these tenements together offers opportunities as well to improve the economics of the assets."
The completion of the merger between Australian Vanadium and Technology Metals Australia has effectively created Australia's largest publicly traded vanadium developer.
Arvidson said the company is aiming to become a tier one producer in Western Australia, leveraging growing vanadium demand in the battery sector while recognizing the opportunity to serve the huge, established market in the steel industry, where vanadium is a key raw material.
“We intend to be a tier one producer here in Western Australia in the near future. The investment proposition really is to get behind the asset now as we continue to finalise all the things to de-risk the assets,” he said.
“By the end of this next quarter, we can really shed some light on the work we've been working on since we announced the merger in September. (We're) finalising that work and then letting our investors know where we think that'll take us with the project in terms of improved economics.”
Watch the full interview with Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Australian Vanadium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Australian Vanadium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Australian Vanadium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Australian Vanadium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Australian Vanadium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Vanadium Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2024.08
|+7.79
|Silver
|23.00
|+0.04
|Copper
|3.87
|+0.03
|Oil
|77.21
|-1.98
|Heating Oil
|2.68
|-0.07
|Natural Gas
|1.70
|+0.09
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.