Badge
Australian Vanadium
Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain
Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium, TMT Merger Boosts Project Economics, CEO Says

Vanadium Investing
Australian Vanadium, TMT Merger Boosts Project Economics, CEO Says

“As we think about offtake, it's about making sure we have the right partners to achieve both: getting exposure to the battery story as big and as best as we can, and then making sure our project is still underpinned and marketable in the known, bankable steel industry,” said Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson.

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) will enable both companies to simplify the strategic imperatives required to advance their vanadium assets, which are being combined, Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson explained.

“We're both pursuing advanced assets where we need offtake (and) financing, that's debt and equity, and we need to finalise our permitting. And all of that becomes a simpler story,” Arvidson said. "Actually bringing these tenements together offers opportunities as well to improve the economics of the assets."

The completion of the merger between Australian Vanadium and Technology Metals Australia has effectively created Australia's largest publicly traded vanadium developer.

Arvidson said the company is aiming to become a tier one producer in Western Australia, leveraging growing vanadium demand in the battery sector while recognizing the opportunity to serve the huge, established market in the steel industry, where vanadium is a key raw material.

“We intend to be a tier one producer here in Western Australia in the near future. The investment proposition really is to get behind the asset now as we continue to finalise all the things to de-risk the assets,” he said.

“By the end of this next quarter, we can really shed some light on the work we've been working on since we announced the merger in September. (We're) finalising that work and then letting our investors know where we think that'll take us with the project in terms of improved economics.”

Watch the full interview with Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Australian Vanadium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Australian Vanadium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Australian Vanadium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

ATVVF
vanadium stocksvanadium explorationasx stocksasx: avlvanadium investingVanadium Investing
The Conversation (0)
