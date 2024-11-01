- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Energy Transition Minerals
Energy Transition Minerals Ltd is an exploration and development company focused on developing and financing supply chains for the metals and materials that are critical to the decarbonization of the world, with a special focus on high-quality mineral projects globally. The Company is managing exploration projects in Western Europe, North America, and Greenland. The Company is involved in the Villasrubias Lithium-Tantalum exploration project which is in the province of Salamanca, in the region of Castille and Leon in Spain; it is expecting the grant of several additional exploration licenses in Extremadura and Madrid. The Company has also recently completed the acquisition of the Solo and Good Setting lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec. The Kvanefjeld rare earths project remains subject to arbitration procedures in the Arbitration Tribunal in Copenhagen.
