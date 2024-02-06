Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"
Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights
The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) has positioned the two companies as the largest publicly traded vanadium developer in Australia, according to a news report in PerthNow.
The two companies are pursuing a “pit to battery” long-term strategy, leveraging their adjoining vanadium assets to mine the ore and develop vanadium flow batteries (VFB) to supply a growing battery market and respond to the “inevitable growth” in the VFB market, the report said.
The report added Horizon Power, a Western Australia energy provider, is already testing the VFB technology to provide extended periods of renewable energy-sourced power generation.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX:TMT).
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Dear AVL Shareholders
Today sees the successful implementation of the merger of AVL and TMT, with AVL acquiring all shares in TMT.1 On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management Team of AVL, we would like to welcome the shareholders of TMT to AVL’s register. We firmly believe that the merger of AVL and TMT will unlock material benefits for all shareholders through the consolidation of adjoining projects on one contiguous orebody, to create one of the largest and most advanced vanadium development projects in the world.
Today AVL, a critical and battery metal company based in Western Australia, accelerates its journey to become a global leader in the vanadium supply chain. We are all now shareholders in one stronger company and we look forward to delivering the combined benefits to all our shareholders.
Since the announcement of the transaction in September,2 AVL has been working diligently with the TMT team to integrate the two projects and to assess project enhancement opportunities and development strategies which can now be unlocked by the successful completion of the merger.
Wood Group has commenced work on an Optimised Feasibility Study (OFS). The first phase of the OFS, expected to be completed within the June quarter of 2024, will finalise trade off studies and inform the preferred project development pathway for the integrated project. We look forward to updating you on our progress as we advance the project to production.
Key actions include:
AVL remains committed to its strategic objective of developing a low operating cost vanadium project and delivering value to our shareholders and stakeholders through a profitable operation. Our immediate priorities, beyond the integration work, centre on:
As we define the ideal integrated project development pathway, we will continue to engage actively with the Traditional Owners of the land where we operate, the Yugunga-Nya People, to collaborate on opportunities to reduce impact on their country and maximise benefit to their people.
The transaction significantly increases the Company’s capital market profile and strategic investor appeal, delivering greater scale, improved liquidity and providing a stronger balance sheet to position us well for the next phase of development activities. AVL has a unique opportunity to leverage compelling market fundamentals and improved investor sentiment to provide significant improvement in our ability to raise equity, secure project financing and agree desirable offtake arrangements and strategic partnerships.
The Company will also continue to assess downstream opportunities. This includes pursuing growth initiatives in the vanadium flow battery (VFB) market through our wholly owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy Pty Ltd, and operating our recently constructed vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia.3 AVL’s long-term aim remains the pursuit of a pit-to-battery strategy for vanadium, with our intent to manufacture vanadium electrolyte using vanadium oxide from our project, demonstrating our commitment to onshore downstream processing and value-addition, while providing a large proportion of local content which is unrivalled by other battery technologies. We see inevitable growth in the VFB market as becoming central to domestic demand for vanadium.
This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
TMT advises that the Scheme has now been implemented.
SCHEME CONSIDERATION
All TMT shares have been transferred to AVL. Eligible TMT shareholders who held TMT shares at the Scheme record date, being 4:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 (Scheme Record Date) have been issued 14 new AVL shares for every TMT share held at the Scheme Record Date, in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.
In addition, the new AVL shares otherwise payable to “Ineligible Overseas Shareholders” and “Small Parcel Shareholders” (as defined in the Scheme Booklet) have today been issued to a nominee who has been appointed to sell those shares so that the net proceeds of sale can be distributed to applicable TMT shareholders in accordance with the Scheme (the process of which is set out in the Scheme Booklet).
DELISTING
An application has been made to remove TMT from the official list of ASX, which is expected to take effect on and from 2 February 2024.
Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited
Australian Vanadium Project
Vanadium in energy storage
Corporate
Management Comment
CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “During the quarter, AVL continued its momentum across a range of activities, including the merger with Technology Metals Australia, advancement of the Australian Vanadium Project, construction of our vanadium electrolyte facility and our VSUN Energy vanadium flow battery initiatives.
The consolidation of the Australian Vanadium Project’s contiguous orebody provides a unique opportunity for a project of increased global significance and unencumbered development potential. We anticipate completion of the merger on 1 February 2024 and look forward to welcoming our new shareholders.
The completion of the construction of AVL’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility was a major milestone for the Company and we were pleased to successfully and safely execute another segment of our ‘pit to battery’ strategy. The facility’s construction demonstrates AVL’s technical and project management abilities which will underpin the development of the larger Australian Vanadium Project. We were grateful to the Hon. Madeleine King MP for opening the facility with us and to all the other attendees at the event for their support.”
Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a breakthrough process of extracting Vanadium directly from magnetite concentrate out of its 100% owned flagship Victory Bore Vanadium project in Western Australia.
Key Points:
The test work process achieved a remarkable extraction for Vanadium of 91% after a 96-hour leach directly from magnetite concentrate. Additionally, an unexpected extraction of 88% Titanium was also recovered. The leach process was applied to pre-treated concentrate allowing the leach process to effectively scavenge vanadium. This pre-leach treatment is Surefire’s Intellectual Property.
In May 2023 the Company appointed METS Engineering (“METS”) to undertake an assessment of potential for recovery of a high purity vanadium oxide in liquid form, from which a clean high purity vanadium electrolyte could be produced for use in the emerging vanadium battery sector in Australasia, (see ASX announcement 1 May 2023).
Following a detailed literature search and a review of all existing extraction processes, a direct leaching test work programme was designed and established by the METS team. Supervision and reporting was carried out under the direction of METS and all test work undertaken at Western Australian laboratories.
A total of 4 separate hydro-chemical tests were carried out on pre-treated magnetite concentrate (“PTMC”). The successful process is an adaptation of several commercially scalable processes used within the mineral resource industry and involves leaching under certain conditions of the PTMC.
Laboratory testwork involved batches of PTMC from the Victory Bore deposit subjected to 4 separate leachants with catalysts, under various novel conditions.
The total process is a combination of the proprietary PTMC, leachant and novel conditions. The process details are commercial in confidence and remain the IP of Surefire Resources and subject to a Provisional Patent protection.
Sample
A 500 Kilogram (Kg) composite sample was made up from 20 x 1m Reverse Circulation samples selected from drill hole VBRC026.
Table 1: VBRC026 94 to 114m Drilling Interval used for Hydro-Metallurgy test work.
Drill hole VBRC026 was selected as it is located in the centre of the Victory Bore deposit, see Figure 4.
Sample Preparation
The samples were prepared using standard beneficiation processes to produce a clean magnetic concentrate for characterisation and laboratory testwork. In February 2023 the company carried out a petrographic study which showed that the Victory Bore magnetite contains most of the vanadium and hosts relatively clean intrinsic vanadium which should enable a simpler and cleaner separation in processing (see ASX announcement 13 February 2023).
Approximately 500 kg of a composite feed sample was stage crushed and rotary split for the characterisation, pre-treatment and testwork. 250kg was used for the testwork with the remaining composite material (of approximately 250 kg) stored as reserve for further work.
Head Assay
A full assay suite was requested for the head assay on the composite feed sample: SiO2, Al2O3, V2O5, TiO2, CaO, MgO, MnO, K2O, Na2O, Cr2O3, Fe, P, S, Ag, Al, B, Ba, Be, Ca, Ce, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Ga, Ge, Hf, ln, K, Li, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, Pb, Pd, Pt, Rb, Sb, Sc, Si, Sr, Ti, Th, Tl, V, W, Zn, Zr and LOI.
Particle Size Distribution and Size by Assay
The particle size distribution of the composite feed material was analysed for different particle size fractions: +3.35 mm, 2.36 mm, +1 mm, +0.5 mm, +0.15 mm, and +0.075 mm. A size by assay was conducted for each particle size fraction to determine the distribution of key minerals and elements found in each particle size fraction.
Bulk Medium Intensity Magnetic Separation (MIMS)
Wet MIMS was carried out on 250 kg of the composite sample. The recovered mags from the MIMS were ground and then passed through Sighter and Bulk LIMS.
Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS)
Sighter LIMS was conducted at three different gauss intensities 2000, 1200 and 900 to determine the optimum gauss to run the Bulk LIMS.
Vanadium Market Update 2
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces annual production of 9,681 tonnes (21.3 million lbs 1 ) of vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales of 10,396 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122645527/en/
Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance (Photo: Business Wire)
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "The Company continues to improve the operational efficiency of its Maracás Menchen Mine, and saw a considerable improvement in production results in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a result, the Company managed to achieve its annual production and sales guidance for 2023. The Company continues to place as many units as possible in the premium yielding high purity vanadium sector, achieving a record production of 1,670 tonnes of high purity V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q4 2023, representing 60% of the Company's quarterly V 2 O 5 output. This improvement is expected to partially offset the impact of lower vanadium prices in Q4 2023, which fell to their lowest level in approximately two years, and lower sales volumes compared to Q4 2022.
He continued: "In Q4 2023, we continued to ramp up our ilmenite concentrate plant and are pleased to provide the first annual guidance for this material in 2024. With a substantial investment in this new plant in 2022/2023, we look forward to reaping the benefits of diversifying Largo's product offering and revenues in 2024 from expected ilmenite sales as by-product of our traditional vanadium operations. We completed our first 500 tonne ilmenite sale in January 2024 and expect to sell between 8,500 – 10,500 tonnes in Q1 2024. For the coming year, it is our priority to remain focused on optimizing our operations, reducing costs, and achieving our production and sales targets as we continue to navigate a lower vanadium price environment. Lastly, Largo remains dedicated to advancing its exploration program surrounding the Maracás Menchen Mine as we strive to plan for future growth."
Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
2023
2022
Total Mined – Dry Basis (tonnes)
3,490,711
2,737,149
14,864,394
10,517,210
Total Ore Mined (tonnes)
473,958
326,552
1,752,982
1,359,927
Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%) 3
0.82
0.96
0.81
1.11
Concentrate Produced (tonnes)
112,512
90,797
377,736
406,951
Grade of Concentrate (%)
3.01
2.94
3.08
3.18
Global Recovery (%) 4
79.4
74.7
80.0
79.1
V 2 O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)
2,768
2,004
9,681
10,436
High purity V 2 O 5 equivalent produced (%)
60%
43%
47%
27%
V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds) 1
6,102,388
4,418,058
21,342,926
23,007,414
Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,605
2,774
10,396
11,091
Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,466
2,656
9,467
10,034
Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
139
118
929
1,057
Q4, FY 2023 and Other Updates
2024 Guidance
Tables summarizing the Company's 2024 production, sales and cost guidance is provided below. The Company expects lower V 2 O 5 equivalent production in Q1 2024 due to a planned kiln refractory replacement in February 2024.
V 2 O 5 Equivalent Production, Sales and Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
1,700
2,200
2,400
2,900
2,550
3,050
2,350
2,850
9,000
11,000
Sales (tonnes) i
2,300
2,800
2,100
2,600
2,100
2,600
2,200
2,700
8,700
10,700
Cash operating costs excluding royalties ($ / lb V 2 O 5 sold) ii
4.50
5.50
4.15
5.15
4.75
5.75
4.75
5.75
4.50
5.50
i.
The annual 2024 sales guidance does not include purchased material.
ii.
Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are non-GAAP ratios with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
Ilmenite Concentrate Production and Sales
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
10,000
12,000
18,000
21,000
21,000
24,000
24,000
28,000
73,000
85,000
Sales (tonnes)
8,500
10,500
9,500
11,500
19,500
21,000
22,500
24,000
60,000
67,000
Vanadium Distribution Costs
$6.0 – 8.0 million
Ilmenite Concentrate Distribution Costs
$2.0 – 4.0 million
Corporate and Sales & Trading, General and Administrative Expenses
$7.5 – 8.5 million
LCE Operational Costs
$7.0 – 9.0 million
2024 Capital Expenditures Guidance
The Company plans to invest approximately $33.0 million on capital expenditures in 2024, including approximately $14.0 million for sustaining capital requirements, $15.6 million for capitalized stripping and $3.5 million for certain production process items related to the ilmenite concentrate plant.
Sustaining Capital Expenditures
$12.8 – 14.8 million
Capitalized Stripping Capital Expenditures
$14.6 – 16.6 million
Ilmenite Concentrate Plant Capital Expenditures
$3.2 – 3.8 million
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the ramp up of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; timing and ramp-up of the ilmenite plant; the ability to produce vanadium trioxide according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products. Forward-looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build, finance and successfully operate a VRFB business, the ramp-up of the Company's ilmenite concentrate production; the review of strategic alternatives for LCE; diversifying the Company's product offering; optimizing our operations, reducing costs, and achieving our production and sales targets; the expected timing of the 2023 Campaign results; establishing a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from NAN to the Campbell Pit; the 2024 drilling campaign at Campbell Pit; the kiln refractory replacement and planned capital expenditures in 2024.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium commodities; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to LCE; the availability of financing for operations and development; the ability to mitigate the impact of continuing heavy rainfall; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the competitiveness of the Company's VRFB technology; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or LCE to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's most recent annual and interim MD&A, which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Future Oriented Financial Information:
Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information contained in this press release, as such term is defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Largo as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the Company's 2024 guidance. Readers are cautioned that any such future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the Company's anticipated 2024 guidance has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.
Non-GAAP 5 Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release, which are described in the following section.
Cash Operating Costs
The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs per pound, a non-GAAP performance measure, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency. Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs. These costs are then divided by the pounds of vanadium sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine to arrive at the cash operating costs per pound. This measure differs to the new total cash costs non-GAAP measure the Company uses to measure its overall performance (see Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis). These measures, along with revenues, are considered to be one of the key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These cash operating costs measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
____________________________
1 Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
2 Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin.
3 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate.
4 Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and chemical plant recovery.
5 GAAP – Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122645527/en/
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
LODGEMENT OF COURT ORDERS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING
TMT confirms that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) a copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court Orders) approving the Scheme.
A copy of the Court Orders lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.
The Scheme is now legally effective, and it is expected that TMT shares will be suspended from trading on ASX from close of trading today (22 January 2024).
PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION
Eligible TMT shareholders who hold TMT shares at the Scheme record date, being 4:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 (Scheme Record Date), will receive 14 AVL shares for every TMT share held at the Scheme Record Date (Scheme Consideration), in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.
It is expected the Scheme will be implemented, and the Scheme Consideration will be issued to TMT shareholders, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS
An indicative timetable is set out below
* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au
TMT will update TMT shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.
If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).
