Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) has positioned the two companies as the largest publicly traded vanadium developer in Australia, according to a news report in PerthNow.

The two companies are pursuing a “pit to battery” long-term strategy, leveraging their adjoining vanadium assets to mine the ore and develop vanadium flow batteries (VFB) to supply a growing battery market and respond to the “inevitable growth” in the VFB market, the report said.

The report added Horizon Power, a Western Australia energy provider, is already testing the VFB technology to provide extended periods of renewable energy-sourced power generation.


Read the full article here.

Click here to connect with Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) for an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:avlvanadium stocksvanadium explorationvanadium investingVanadium Investing
Australian Vanadium Limited

Successful Implementation of AVL and TMT Merger

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX:TMT).

Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement has been Implemented

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Australian Vanadium Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Surefire Develops a Breakthrough Process for Vanadium Extraction

Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a breakthrough process of extracting Vanadium directly from magnetite concentrate out of its 100% owned flagship Victory Bore Vanadium project in Western Australia.

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights

Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Latest Press Releases

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK For Augmented Reality Navigation

Related News

Uranium Investing

Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin

Agriculture Investing

Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Cleantech Investing

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

×