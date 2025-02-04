Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun Surges 71 percent, Gold Hits Record High

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Canyon Resources Limited

Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.

The signing of this land approval marks another major milestone achieved by the Company in the rapid development of the Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’).

The approved IRF location is strategically situated near the existing Makor Railway Station, enabling seamless integration with existing local infrastructure and enhancing construction efficiency. The timing of the approval for the IRF location and allocation of additional land, comes shortly after the underwriting agreement with Eagle Eye Asset Holdings Pte Ltd (‘EEA’) to finance the purchase rolling stock for the development of Minim Martap.

The rapid succession of these milestones underscores the strong commitment of Canyon’s major shareholder, EEA, and dedication of relevant authorities in Cameroon, to advance Minim Martap towards production status.

Canyon is focused on progressing key logistical and infrastructure solutions to further de-risk the Project and support the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’). Upon completion and at the commencement of production, the IRF will be used as a loading station for wagons of Bauxite ore brought by road from Minim Martap before transport via the main rail line to port, using the Company’s own rolling stock.

Mr Jean Sebastien Boutet, Canyon Chief Executive Officer commented:“The approval for the location of the Inland Rail Facility is a timely achievement for the Company following the recently announced underwriting agreement with EEA to finance the purchase of rolling stock. Key details from these agreements are being factored into the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study and the increased oversight of logistics provides Canyon stability in progressing our Project.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to his Excellency, Lamido of Ngaoundere, for his generous provision of land in the Makor region. Access to an additional 105 hectares surrounding the IRF site provides the Company with assurance to construct and develop the IRF and other critical infrastructure for Minim Martap, reinforcing the Project’s long-term viability.

“The past six months have been transformative for Canyon, with initial infrastructure solutions in place and strong support from strategic partners and government, we have rapidly derisked the Project’s development.

“The support we’ve received from EEA, the Government of Cameroon, and key stakeholders reflects the enormous opportunity that Minim Martap presents to Cameroon and local communities. The broader bauxite market remains in a highly resilient environment, and we look forward to becoming a key supplier of this critical mineral to future offtake partners.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Canyon Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:caycritical metals investingindustrial metals investingresource stocksresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Astute Metals NL

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.

Keep reading...Show less
US flag and globe.

John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?

US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.

In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"

To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.

Keep reading...Show less
​A variety of commodities with a stock chart.

Sprott Commodities Outlook: Trends for Uranium, Copper, Gold and More in 2025

Commodities markets are transforming as global economic priorities and energy policies evolve.

In a 2025 commodities outlook report, global asset manager Sprott states that materials crucial to the energy transition and those tied to traditional industrial demand will be crucial in reshaping price trends and supply/demand balances.

While critical minerals such as uranium, copper and silver are experiencing robust demand driven by renewable energy investments, commodities tied to traditional economic growth models, such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, are facing challenges, particularly due to China's slowing economic momentum.

Keep reading...Show less
Trump in front of US flag.

Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis

US President Donald Trump has announced renewed tariff threats against the European Union (EU) and China, citing trade imbalances and the fentanyl crisis as primary drivers.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (January 22), Trump indicated that his administration is considering a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, as well as new duties on EU goods. The news follows previous Trump administration warnings about implementing stricter trade measures to address the ongoing flow of fentanyl into the US.

Reuters reported that China’s foreign ministry has responded by emphasizing its willingness to maintain communication with the US, advocating for cooperation over confrontation.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Limited

Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has received 52 stream sediment samples from the Iguatu North Project in Central Brazil. The anomalies represent a new style of target for GMN in the Iguatu North Project area.

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to announce strong assay results from a new discovery at the Brezani target within its principal Viogor-Zanik project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Acquisition of High-Grade Venatica Copper Project

Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Related News

gold investing

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

gold investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Venatica Copper Project

Base Metals Investing

Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Gold Investing

Rule, Kiyosaki, Spina and Clark Share Mining Stock Picks and Investing Wisdom

Gold Investing

Maria Smirnova: Gold, Silver Price Drivers Still in Place, My Focus in 2025

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: US$40 Silver in 2025? Plus Supply and Demand Outlook

Gold Investing

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad?

×