Boab Metals Limited

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals’ Valuation and Growth Prospects

Description:

A recent analyst report from East Coast Research underscores Boab Metals (ASX:BML) as a compelling investment opportunity, assigning a base-case valuation of AU$0.47 per share and a bull-case valuation of AU$0.51. This assessment reflects the company's robust fundamentals, particularly in terms of its Sorby Hills lead-silver-zinc project, which boasts a pre-tax NPV8 of A$411 million and an IRR of 37 percent.

The report emphasizes Boab Metals' strategic advancements, including securing a binding offtake agreement with Trafigura and moving towards full ownership of Sorby Hills, positioning the company for significant growth.

DeGrussa processing plant The DeGrussa processing plant

Key Highlights:

  • Acquisition of DeGrussa Plant to Reduce Capex: Boab has acquired the DeGrussa processing plant from Sandfire Resources for AU$10 million, payable in tranches. The existing plant will be refurbished and integrated into Sorby Hills, cutting pre-production capex (estimated at AU$264 million) and accelerating development. Sandfire has also taken equity in Boab (~3 percent stake), demonstrating confidence in the project.
  • Trafigura Offtake Agreement: Boab Metals has finalized a binding offtake agreement with Trafigura, covering 75 percent of Sorby Hills' lead-silver concentrate production over seven years. This deal includes a US$30 million prepayment facility with favorable terms, enhancing Boab's financial flexibility and reducing reliance on equity markets.
  • Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Sorby Hills: The company has entered into an option agreement to acquire the remaining 25 percent interest in Sorby Hills from its joint venture partner, Henan Yuguang. This move toward full ownership simplifies operations and enhances Boab's exposure to the project's economic potential.
  • Project Economics and Development Timeline: The updated FEED Study (June 2024) confirms robust economics, including pre-tax NPV8 of AU$411 million, IRR of 37 percent, C1 cash cost of US$0.36/lb, and average EBITDA of AU$126 million per year. Boab aims to make a final investment decision in the second half of 2025, with production targeted for mid-2027.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:bmlsilver investingSilver Investing
BML:AU
Boab Metals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Boab Metals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing toward near-term lead and silver production in Western Australia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

DeGrussa Processing Plant Acquired

DeGrussa Processing Plant Acquired

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced DeGrussa Processing Plant Acquired

Download the PDF here.

Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver: Advancing Two Significant Silver Projects in the US and Mexico

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Marcus, silver bars.

Chris Marcus: Silver Market Tight, but Volatile — Price Drivers and Outlook

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics, shares his latest thoughts on the silver market, outlining the white metal’s key price drivers right now.

He also shares his outlook for gold as its historic run continues.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Extends Curlew Vein Strike Length to 700 Metres with Near Surface Intercepts at Ranger-Page

Silver Dollar Extends Curlew Vein Strike Length to 700 Metres with Near Surface Intercepts at Ranger-Page

Previously reported intercept of 162 g/t Ag, 15.5% Pb and 4.1% Zn over 3 metres interpreted to be the extension of the Curlew Vein from the Blackhawk Mine

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report geologic modeling results correlating to the recently reported near-surface drilling discoveries at the Ranger-Page Project located in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Futuristic 3D holographic visualization of resource and geophysical data analysis.

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Mineral exploration is one of the riskiest and most capital-intensive phases of the mining lifecycle. The process has traditionally relied heavily on historical geological records, field surveys and extensive drilling, often with low success rates and long time horizons. But a new wave of digital innovation is reshaping the landscape.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics are increasingly at the forefront of a quiet revolution in mining, offering tools that enhance discovery potential, reduce exploration risk and deliver stronger returns for investors.

Historically, mineral exploration has been marked by high uncertainty and significant financial risk. Companies spend millions of dollars poring over old geological maps, conducting labor-intensive fieldwork and drilling test holes — all in hopes of finding an economically viable deposit. In fact, industry data suggests that only a tiny fraction of exploration projects — approximately one in a thousand — ever reaches production. This low success rate has often made early-stage mining investments difficult to assess and even harder to justify without deep technical insights or a strong appetite for risk.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar surrounded by shiny silver nuggets on a black background.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver-mining companies and juniors have seen support from a strong silver price in 2025. Since the start of the year, the price of silver has increased by over 11 percent as of April 11, and it reached a year-to-date high of US$34.38 per ounce on March 27.

Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply and demand forces.

Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Boab Metals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Boab Metals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RIU Conference Presentation

175m @ 2.5% Copper from 7.6m, Hole Ends in 4.46% Copper & Open at Depth Danvers Drilling Delivers a Globally Significant Copper Intersection

RC Drilling Delivers High-Grade Gold Intersection at Guyer

Lodgement of CONNEQT Pulse Device with the TGA

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

RIU Conference Presentation

Copper Investing

175m @ 2.5% Copper from 7.6m, Hole Ends in 4.46% Copper & Open at Depth Danvers Drilling Delivers a Globally Significant Copper Intersection

Gold Investing

RC Drilling Delivers High-Grade Gold Intersection at Guyer

Precious Metals Investing

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Base Metals Investing

Ti-Tree Money Intrusion Ni-Cu-PGE Update

Precious Metals Investing

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Silumina Anodes Project Update

×