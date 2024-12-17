Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Altech Batteries

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY® Gridpacks

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the execution of a third offtake Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Axsol GmbH (Axsol) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Highlights

  • Strategic Heads of Agreement
  • Executed with Axsol GmbH (Axsol)
  • Certified supplier to NATO
  • Offtake for 10MWh in first year, then rising to 30MWh in subsequent years
  • Option to increase to 120MWh per subject to availability
  • For the first five (5) years of production
  • Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Western Defence Industries
  • Cooperation for multisystem battery management system (BMS)

Axsol is a leading, award-winning provider of integrated renewable energy solutions and is based in Germany. Axsol leverages its expertise in diverse battery technologies and systems, alongside specialised equipment, to seamlessly integrate solar, wind, hydrogen energy and fuel cell solutions. These advanced energy systems ensure safe and reliable energy supply across multiple industries.

Altech has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Axsol to supply the western defence industry with CERENERGY® battery technology. As a certified supplier to NATO and select western allied forces, Axsol's involvement will streamline qualification procedures, enabling early market entry and sales of CERENERGY® batteries. These highly robust, durable and non-flammable batteries are ideally suited for defence applications and government agencies.

Additionally, Altech will collaborate with Axsol to leverage its expertise and know-how in efficiently managing and integrating various battery technologies with multiple energy supply sources using its advanced energy management system, “AXOS.” Future Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are expected to incorporate multiple battery technologies tailored for different applications. As such, smart integration is essential to ensure their efficient, reliable and cost-effective operation.

Key Terms of the Agreement

  • Deliveries are expected to commence in Q1 2027 at the earliest, following the commissioning of Altech's production plant.
  • Technical specifications and guarantees will align with the provided data sheet.
  • A confidential price per GridPack has been agreed upon.
  • Minimum purchase targets are set at:
    • 10 MWh in 2027; and
    • 20 MWh in 2028; and
    • 30 MWh annually from 2029 to 2031.
  • Subject to availability, maximum purchase targets are:
    • 30 MWh in 2027; and
    • 60 MWh in 2028; and
    • 120 MWh annually from 2029 to 2031.
  • Axsol is the exclusive distribution partner for Altech CERENERGY® batteries to western defence industries.
  • Altech and Axsol will collaborate on the development of a multisystem battery management system.

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

“We are delighted to have secured such a competent partner in Axsol, enabling Altech to enter the highly attractive defence-related market segment with our CERENERGY® GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. Axsol’s strong interest in our technology highlights the unique advantages of Altech’s CERENERGY® Sodium Chloride Solid State Battery technology and the exceptional unique selling points we bring to the market.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:atcgraphite investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Limited

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of a second Offtake Letter of Intent between Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Reflau is a joint venture between utility companies Enertrag SE (Enerttag) and Energiequelle GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Executed with Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau)

- Joint Venture of utility companies Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH

- Offtake for 30MWh in first year, then rising to 32MWh in subsequent years

- For the first five (5) years of production

- Agreement for Altech to purchase renewable electricity

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), RefLau will purchase 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) energy storage capacity in the first year, then 32 MWh per year thereafter for the next four years of production. As part of the LOI, it was further agreed that Altech will purchase green electricity at competitive prices directly from the partners in the region for the planned production plant Enertrag SE is part of the Uckerwerk Energietechnik GmbH group and is a leader in renewable energy, specialising in wind turbines, solar power, and Power-to-Gas systems. Headquartered in Brandenburg, Germany it operates across Germany, France, Ghana, Namibia, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Uruguay, the UK, and Vietnam, integrating battery storage solutions.

Energiequelle GmbH, headquartered in Zossen, Germany, with branches in multiple countries, focuses on renewable energy projects like wind, biomass, and solar power. The company aims to produce and market green hydrogen, partially converting it back to electricity. It plans a facility near Altech with wind, solar systems, and a direct power line to RefLau.

RefLau, a joint venture involving Enertrag, Energiequelle, and research institutions, aims to develop a reference power plant powered solely by renewable energy, including green hydrogen. It seeks to mitigate supply gaps from solar and wind intermittency, enhancing grid stability with sector coupling and battery storage solutions.

Altech, Enertrag, and Energiequelle plan to collaborate by using green electricity for Altech's battery plant and potentially acquiring Altech's CERENERGY(R) storage systems. This would stabilise renewable energy output, ensuring continuous power and enabling hybrid power islands. In 2020, Germany's Bundestag and Bundesrat passed laws to phase out coal, compensating the lignite industry and supporting structural changes. The partners are focusing on developing the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park as a pilot for standardised clean energy projects across Europe and beyond.

The partners aim to negotiate electricity contracts to power Altech's planned battery plant with green energy from Enertrag and Energiequelle's facilities. The partnership aims to develop a standard hybrid power island using 80MW of solar and wind energy, incorporating 32 Altech CERENERGY(R) 1MWh GridPacks, with Enertrag and Energiequelle purchasing the storage units. This then standardised solution is to be applied all over Europe for decentralised energy solutions. These decentralised standalone energy solutions, referred to as an "Energy Island", are capable to support and be integrated into the existing power grid and therefore are considered as the preferred, cost-effective solution.

Enertrag & Energiequelle, being leading utility and energy solution providers in Europe, plan to purchase CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries from Altech, with deliveries anticipated to commence in Q4-2026. The purchase includes a 30MWh target for 2027, and discounts based on electricity supply agreements, with performance guarantees. Preliminary purchase targets are 30MWh in 2027, 32MWh in 2028, 32MWh in 2029-2031.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of delivery approximately Q4-2026 at the earliest and subsequent to commissioning of the Altech production plant and the Lausitz reference power plant

- Technical data and guarantees according to the data sheet

- Confidential price per GridPack has been agreed

- Preliminary purchase targets are 30MWh in 2027, 32MWh in 2028, 32MWh in 2029-2031

- GridPack Control Unit as an interface between EMS and BMS included in price

In addition, RefLau, the green hydrogen pilot project joint venture between Enertrag and Energiequelle, plans to purchase 10MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries from Altech for its plant in Schwarze Pumpe, which will permit a close working relationship between the companies and enable Altech to enter the important hydrogen business segment in which conventional lithium-Ion batteries cannot be applied due to their safety risk.

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"The interest shown by RefLau in Altech's technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy. It's encouraging to see potential customers like RefLau recognising the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems.

This second Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our second offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System and more so means that the first two years of production is spoken for and 50% of the 3 following years".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce an update on funding of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

Highlights

- Financing plan and target structure in place

- Funding investment teaser documents and data room established

- Reach out to 10 commercial banks and 2 venture debt funds - all positive interests

- Shortlisting potential lead bank

- Equity Funding - potential sale of minority interest of the project to realise capital and strategic value

- Discussions and draft term sheets shared with investors

- Offtake agreement LOI signed with ZISP

On 14 June 2024, the Company, through its Germany subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG"), announced the appointment of global big four professional services firm ("funding adviser") to assist in securing finance for the construction of Altech's 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery manufacturing plant in Germany. The project's financing strategy is structured across three key areas: debt, equity, and grants.

These sources will cover not only the capital expenditures but also financing costs, working capital, debt service coverage, and an additional contingency for potential business interruptions, See Figure 1*.

DEBT PROCESS

A funding invitation document (investment teaser) has been finalised and distributed to various financial institutions for debt funding in the project. The Group has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in a first market round, receiving predominantly positive initial feedback. Several of these institutions have expressed strong interest in participating in the financing. The Group is now in the process of shortlisting potential lenders to identify the most suitable financial partners for the project. To support a thorough due diligence process, a secure data room has been set up, providing detailed project information to interested financiers and ensuring full transparency. The DFS financial model has been adjusted to stress-test various funding scenarios tailored to the lending institutions ABG has engaged with. Further steps involve determining the most suitable banks to form a syndicate and appointing a lead bank to guide the lending process. This syndicate will play a crucial role in structuring the financing arrangement to meet the project's requirements.

EQUITY FUNDING

In addition to ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to support the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, the Altech Group plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment aims to attract investors who can bring not only capital, but also strategic value to the project, aligning with the CERENERGY(R) project's long-term growth and sustainability objectives.

The Group is specifically targeting large utility groups, data centre operators, investment funds and corporations that are heavily involved in the green energy transition. These entities are seen as ideal partners due to their strong alignment with the project's focus on sustainable energy solutions, as well as their capacity to provide substantial financial backing.

To date, significant progress has been made in these equity discussions. Several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) have been signed, allowing for deeper engagement with prospective investors. Altech has also circulated draft term sheets to a number of interested parties, outlining the proposed terms and conditions for investment. These documents serve as a starting point for negotiations, paving the way for more detailed discussions regarding the potential equity stake and partnership structure.

The strategic decision to divest a portion of the project is aimed at reducing the overall financial burden on the Company while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both the equity and debt components, the Company aims to finalise the full financing package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY(R) battery plant. The next steps will focus on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are crucial for moving forward with the project.

OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS

On 13 September 24, Altech announced the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30 MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligns with the sales price contained within Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process. This lays the foundation for additional offtake arrangements, which are currently in progress. These agreements are vital for advancing our financing and construction timelines for the CERENERGY(R) project.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "The funding stage of any project is the most complex and challenging process of any project. Securing a big four funding adviser with expertise and a global network is a major step in our financing efforts. Altech is advancing both debt and equity discussions, along with offtake agreements, to fully fund the CERENERGY(R) project. We are seeing strong interest, especially from European banks and potential equity partners".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PO741A78

To view MD Iggy Tan explain the Funding, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/23705649



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share.

Highlights

- Binding Commitments to raise $4 million

- Placement oversubscribed

- Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company's shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX:ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.

The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.

The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:

- Securing project finance and bank due diligence process

- Securing offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

- CERENERGY(R) environmental and project permitting

- Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY(R) project

- Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant

- Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)

- Corporate costs and working capital.

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.

This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation".

To view the intended use of funds for the $4M raised, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7B3ZY5B0



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough.

Highlights

- Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

- Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

- Stable battery with sound cycling performance

- Follows Altech previously cracking the "silicon barrier" by achieving 30% energy increase

- Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

- Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

- Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry

By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material, See Figure 1.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

Altech had previously declared a major achievement in the field of battery technology. The Company reported that it had overcome the "silicon barrier" and had manufactured and evaluated a range of lithiumion battery anode materials that exhibit a retention capacity of approximately 30% higher than the standard lithium-ion battery anode materials. Following this breakthrough, Altech's research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia has been striving to further enhance the technology beyond this initial success.

As the Company endeavoured to surpass the 30% retention capacity achieved in the previous generation of batteries by increasing the silicon content, it encountered challenges in dispersing the alumina-coated silicon particles. However, Altech managed to overcome these challenges by implementing improvements in organic binders, coating parameters, and several other innovative solutions. After persistent efforts, the final challenges were eventually resolved, allowing the Company to move forward with the development of the next generation of batteries.

Through laboratory testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries, Altech was able to substantially overcome previously unresolved impediments associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes.

These impediments include silicon particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's testing showed that the innovative composite graphite/silicon batteries were able to overcome these challenges, by spherification of the silicon particles. The spherical structure allows the distribution of alumina-coated silicon in graphite voids, hence minimises the electrode layer damaging due to expansion, see Figure 3, and 4. By doing so, via the alumina coating, the negative impact caused by the expansion of silicon is well managed in a lithium-ion battery.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised the introduction of silicon in battery anodes as a crucial step in achieving a significant increase in energy density, as well as reducing costs. This is because silicon has approximately ten times the energy retention capacity of graphite, making it an ideal anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, the use of silicon in commercial lithium-ion batteries has been limited due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, during battery charge, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume, leading to particle swelling, fracturing, and eventual battery failure.

Secondly, silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery, immediately reducing battery performance and lifespan. The industry has been in a race to overcome these obstacles and crack the silicon barrier to unlock the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction of an 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that included the following economics.

- Pre-tax NPV10 EUR684 million

- Low capital cost of EUR112 million

- Attractive Internal Rate of Return of 34%

- EBITDA EUR105 million p.a.

- Payback (full rate) 2.4 years

- Revenue per annum of EUR328 million

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. The Company has successfully completed the construction of the pilot plant and is now in the process of hot commissioning.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are thrilled with the significant progress we have made in overcoming the critical challenges associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Our breakthrough technology represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the battery industry. We are currently commissioning a pilot plant to further scale up our technology and bring it to market".

Watch Interview with Dr Jingyuan Liu
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/297I4J8A



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canada Growth Fund announces first transaction in critical minerals sector with investment in Quebec-based Nouveau Monde Graphite

Canada Growth Fund Inc. ("CGF") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with respect to a ~C$35.6 million private placement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) ("NMG"), a Québec-based integrated graphite mining and processing company. With operations in Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Bécancour, NMG is developing an integrated value chain to transform natural graphite into active anode material, a critical component of lithium-ion batteries. NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant represent one of the most advanced integrated critical minerals opportunities in Canada and will support North America's efforts to build more resilient supply chains to the benefit of their domestic economies.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces US$50-Million Equity Investment from Canada Growth Fund and the Government of Québec to Support its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

  • US$50-million subscription into NMG marking the first direct investment from Canada Growth Fund and the renewed support from the Government of Québec via its agent Investissement Québec
  • Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant through detailed engineering and orders of long-lead items
  • NMG's integrated Phase-2 production of active anode material is destined to the North American battery and EV markets
  • NMG's business model and recognized ESG profile align with the critical mineral strategy and battery value chain actively promoted by both levels of governments

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of electric vehicle charging lithium-ion battery, which requires minerals such as graphite.

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks in 2024

Graphite prices have experienced volatility recently due to bottlenecks in demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

One major factor experts are watching right now is the trade war between China and the United States. China's export restrictions on certain graphite products took effect on December 1, 2023, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets.

In May 2024, the US under the Biden administration announced it would raise tariffs on foreign EVs and batteries. “The tariff rate on natural graphite and permanent magnets will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2026,” the statement reads. “The tariff rate for certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2024.” With tariff-loving President Donald Trump set to take the reins in January 2025, market watchers believe those tariffs could become even harsher.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Appoints Chantal Sorel to Its Board of Directors

  • Sorel, an accomplished executive and corporate director with 35 years of experience, has held key project management and financing roles at Aéroports de Montréal, AtkinsRéalis and ABB.
  • Sorel's multidisciplinary profile complements NMG's Board of Directors with a vast exposure to projects and markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, among others.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces the appointment of Chantal Sorel to its Board of Directors in replacement of Dr. Jürgen Köhler, effective immediately. An accomplished executive and corporate director, Sorel's proficiency in project management, financing, construction, and operations, arrives at a turning point in NMG's development as the Company finalizes its updated feasibility study and execution plans ahead of a final investment decision on its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Atikamekw First Nation of Manawan and NMG Sign an Impact Benefit Agreement for the Matawinie Mining Project

» Agreement setting out the significant participation of the Manawan Atikamekw to responsibly develop graphite in the Nitaskinan in a way that respects the environment and provides direct benefits to the community.

» Enhanced collaboration on aspects related to Atikamekw culture, the environment, training, employment, business opportunities, and financial benefits.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery storage power station accompanied by solar and wind turbine power plants.

Next-gen Battery Technologies for Grid Storage Ripe for Investment

As the world transitions to renewable energy sources, traditional power grids, designed for consistent fossil fuel-based generation, are ill-equipped to handle the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

This mismatch has created a pressing demand for efficient, large-scale energy storage systems, paving the way for the development of new battery technologies that can handle and ensure a stable and reliable power supply.

From investors and businesses, these new battery technologies offer a compelling opportunity to be part of the burgeoning, next-generation grid energy storage market that’s projected to grow at a CAGR of 28 percent over the next 10 years.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Base Metals Investing

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Gold Investing

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur Project Update

Platinum Investing

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Precious Metals Investing

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

×