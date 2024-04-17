Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Altech Batteries

Altech - Share Purchase Plan Prospectus

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) has released its Prospectus announcement.

For the offer of up to $30,000 worth of Shares to each Eligible Shareholder under the Company’s security purchase plan (SPP), at an issue price of $0.065 per Share, to raise up to $5,000,000, together with one free attaching Option for every two Shares subscribed for, exercisable at $0.08 on or before 30 April 2026 (Offer).

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN INFORMATION

The Offer is currently scheduled to close at 5:00pm (WST) on 8 May 2024. Valid applications must be received by that time. Details of how to apply for Securities are set out in the Application Form accompanying this Prospectus.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:atclithium explorationlithium investinglithium stocksgraphite investingGraphite Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project DFS Expands Output 8-Fold to 120GWh

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that during the finalisation of the Silumina Anodes TM project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), Altech has managed to expand the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, with no change to plant and equipment. This significant expansion will effectively cater to the long-term demand for silicon-type anodes within the industry.

Initially, as per the original DFS scope, Altech had proposed the production of 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of Silumina Anodes TM product, comprising 1,000 tpa of high-purity alumina-coated metallurgical silicon incorporated into 9,000 tpa of similarly coated graphite (10% mix). The plant will now focus on solely producing alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product at a rate of 8,000 tpa. This product will be integrated into the graphite by the customers within their battery plants rather than at Altech's facility.

As a result of this increased production of the 'active' component, the output has expanded by a significant eightfold, rising from 15 GWh to 120 GWh.

According to feedback from potential customers, utilising their existing qualified graphite source is a priority.

Furthermore, although there is a marginal advantage in using alumina-coated graphite, the primary appeal for potential customers lies in integrating Altech-coated silicon into their battery products. Despite initial considerations regarding the benefits of coating graphite with alumina, such as the reduction of first-cycle loss, Altech's research has demonstrated that the cost-to-reward ratio for graphite is relatively minimal.

This recent adjustment to "all silicon" is expected to yield substantial improvements in the bottom-line economics. The most notable advantage lies in the ability to crack the silicon code, preventing expansion defragmentation, as well as curbing the significant first-cycle loss associated with silicon.
Battery manufacturers have the choice to either produce batteries with higher energy density or maintain their current energy density while reducing the graphite content. By decreasing the use of graphite, the cost of producing batteries can be reduced. However, the recent news about China, which accounts for approximately 90% of the global production of lithium-ion battery graphite, imposing limitations on the worldwide export of graphite, has begun to create challenges for battery manufacturers in Europe and the USA.

Altech is currently in talks with Ferroglobe, the European silicon partner of Altech, to boost the supply of metallurgical silicon for the enhanced Silumina Anodes TM project. Moreover, the Company has executed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with prominent automotive conglomerates in Europe and the United States, who have shown keen interest in acquiring commercial samples for their testing and qualification procedures. Considering the limited production capacity of Altech's R&D laboratory in Perth, the larger samples will be procured from the Silumina Anodes TM Pilot Plant in Saxony. The Pilot Plant is nearing completion and is expected to be operational in the early part of the upcoming year.

Managing Director Iggy Tan emphasised that the substantial increase in Silumina Anodes TM output by eightfold, achieved without significant changes in the plant or capital costs, represents a notable advancement in Altech's business strategy. Mr Tan highlighted the increasing demand in the lithium-ion battery industry for higher-density batteries, emphasising the necessity to reduce reliance on graphite, particularly in light of the export restrictions imposed by China. Mr Tan expressed confidence that the incorporation of Altech's alumina-coated silicon would assist battery customers in addressing these concerns. Mr Tan further conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the enhanced business model, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future endeavours.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V1264337



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Batteries Ltd Optimised Design of CERENERGY Battery Pack

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that optimised design of the Company's 60KWh battery pack is now completed following final design collaborations with component suppliers.

The 60 KWh battery pack design has undergone a makeover, now sporting a sleek stainless-steel exterior (previously painted blue) with the prominent CERENERGY(R) logo on top and "Altech Batteries" engraved at the bottom. The Company has increased confidence that the stainless-steel finish will have a better ability to endure extreme temperature variations, be it in snowy or desert conditions, while maintaining its pristine appearance.

The battery's casing is equipped with a vacuum-sealed, double-sided enclosure that provides optimal insulation. Operating at approximately 270 degrees Celsius internally, it is crucial to minimise heat transfer losses and ensure the safety of human contact with the battery's exterior. The base of the battery has been further reinforced to accommodate high-temperature-resistant electrical cables and connectors, minimising heat loss to the outside environment.

To counter the issue of cold starting, heating pads have been integrated into the internal vacuum-packed casing. The heating process typically takes around ten hours before the battery is fully activated. Once initialised, the battery efficiently sustains its internal temperature with minimal reliance on the heating pads.

Further enhancements have been made to the five internal frames each housing 48 cells, optimising their performance. The connector plates, responsible for electrically linking the cells while maintaining insulation (using mica insulation), have been meticulously designed by the Altech team. The cells are connected through precise laser-targeted welding. Figure 2* shows the cross-section of the pack casing and assembly frames holding 48 cells in each frame.

Prototype Battery Packs

As announced previously, two working prototype ABS60 KWh batteries have been ordered from the Fraunhofer Institute partners. These packs are already in production, with roughly half of the required cells completed. The production capacity is limited by the size of pilot plant equipment and kiln capacity at the Fraunhofer Institute but excellent progress has been made. To date, completed cells are performing as expected.

Whilst the cells are being fabricated, the first stainless-steel vacuum-sealed battery case has been delivered to the Fraunhofer Institute in Dresden. Prior to assembly of the battery cells, the battery casing will undergo comprehensive heat transfer loss testing as well as temperature profiling by the Fraunhofer scientists. The cells will be assembled in the pack once they are completed and further cycling and long-term performance tests will be conducted on the battery packs.

Following a recent workshop in Germany, Group Managing Director Iggy Tan commented on the optimisation of the battery design and progress of the prototypes and stated "We are extremely pleased with the new stainless-steel design of the 60 KWh batteries. These will be able to operate in the snow, as well as desert conditions, without the finish being affected. The vacuum-sealed casing will provide the perfect insulation and minimise any heat loss, which is the key benefit of our sodium chloride solid-state batteries. The production of the prototype batteries is progressing well. The produced cells are performing well under bench performance testing and it will be great to see the whole 60KWh unit under performance load. This is the first time our partner Fraunhofer has made such a large battery unit".

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUSZ76O6



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Interview with Fraunhofer's Professor Alexander Michaelis

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to release an interview recently undertaken with the Head of Fraunhofer IKTS (Fraunhofer), Professor Dr. Alexander Michaelis. Fraunhofer is Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project in Saxony, Germany. In the interview, Professor Michaelis discusses the ten-year history of Fraunhofer's development of CERENERGY(R) battery technology, as well as Fraunhofer's vision to create a safer, cheaper battery for the grid storage market. Professor Michaelis also discusses how Fraunhofer searched for a joint venture partner to commercialise its technology, and also discusses Fraunhofer's joint venture relationship with the Altech Group.

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated entity Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

To watch the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9EL0N534



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals Ltd Launches CERENERGY 60KWh Battery Pack Design

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that, in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, it has designed and launched the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers for the 100MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, the proposed battery module for 10 kilowatt-hours (KWh) has been superseded by a 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery pack (ABS60) rated at a higher voltage of 620 volts and 100 amp hour (Ah). A video of the battery design can be seen on Altech web site www.altechchemicals.com or visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OH2K54FU

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialise a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the gamechanging grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosionproof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market The ABS60 battery pack will consist of 240 CERENERGY(R) cells (rated at 2.5 V each) arranged in 4 rows of 12 cells, and 5 cell modules high. The battery packs will have a dimension of 2.6m high, 0.4m long and 1.0m in width. The packs are designed for Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures) which means that they will be dust and weatherproof. The battery packs can be installed outdoors in all weather conditions.

Since the CERENERGY(R) batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range, minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. In addition, being fire-proof, the ABS60 battery packs will be safe to installed indoors where lithium-ion batteries are prohibited.

The benefit of the larger ABS60 battery pack is that it will allow more efficient installation in renewable energy storage and grid storage applications. The larger packs will reduce module assembly casing and connecting costs. There is a cost advantage of using one Battery Management System (BMS) processor versus six BMS processors for the previously envisaged individual 10 KWh modules. The fuse and disconnectors will also be reduced by the same factor for a larger 60 KWh battery.

The battery plant will now be designed to produce ABS60 battery packs as a standard product to meet Europe's renewable energy and grid storage market. Fraunhofer have previously estimated that the cost of producing CERENERGY(R) batteries should be in the region of 40% cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, primarily due to not requiring lithium, graphite, copper or cobalt. This will be confirmed in the Bankable Feasibility Study that Altech is currently undertaking.

Renewable energy is being deployed around the globe. A new report shows renewable energy sources were used to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022. Forecast reports also show that the grid storage market is expected to grow by 28% CAGR in the coming decades. The global battery energy storage systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027. Or further out, growth is expected from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. SAS batteries can provide high security at low acquisition and operating costs for stationary energy storage market.

Combining wind and solar with battery storage offers many advantages. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Project in Oregon is a typical example of how combining renewable energy sources with battery storage can help provide reliable, sustainable energy as utility companies look to reduce carbon emissions.

In these kind of applications, large battery systems are installed close to solar and wind farms. Typically, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems aren't able to provide widespread power for a longer period of time (eg: over the night period). There is a need for middle and long-duration batteries that provide sustained power for longer periods.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) ABS60 battery packs are designed to fill this gap. The newly designed Altech ABS60 battery packs are expected to take approximately 6 hours to charge and discharged over a similar period. However, they have the capacity to discharge quicker, in less than 3 hours if required. These battery packs' charging and discharge characteristics match closely the power generation patterns of the sun. The Altech design team will be advancing heat transfer modelling and optimising insulation design next.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TTW8S975



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – Launch of Share Purchase Plan

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland.

Strong Project Development Scenario for Springdale, International Graphite CEO Says

Purification testwork on graphite concentrates from International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) Springdale graphite project achieved results ranging from 99.96 percent loss on ignition (LOI) to 99.97 percent LOI, which exceeds the purity requirements of major lithium-ion batteries. Andrew Worland, the company’s managing director and CEO, noted that the project has great attributes that make it stand out.

“It's got a significant resource ... so we'll be mining there for 50 (to) 60 years, and that's still with a lot of exploration potential for the asset,” he explained. "The other attributes of it that makes it unique and compelling for investors are its cost structure, and a lot of that has to do with Mother Nature, frankly. The mineralisation itself is a fine graphite, so we've got a very simple flotation process. ... We have one product, which means a simple flow sheet and lower capital cost."

International Graphite released key findings from its new Springdale-Collie integrated mine-to-market scoping study in January, saying they indicate a multi-decade operating life.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Pays Accrued Interests and Grants Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces today the payment of accrued interests as part of a previously announced private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022 (the "2022 Private Placement").

Settlement of Accrued Interests

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Provides Commercial and Operational Update upon Filing 2023 Financial Reports: Significant Progress over the Year in Advancing North America's Mine-to-Battery-Material Graphite Production

  • Multiyear offtakes and strategic investments from Panasonic Energy and GM covering approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 fully integrated production of active anode material.
  • Aggregate combined investment of US$50 million by Panasonic and GM, with a private placement of US$37.5M by Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") to surrender and cancel their convertibles notes dated November 8, 2022, upon the vote of the shareholders of NMG in accordance with MI-61-101 and regulatory approvals.
  • Demonstration of strong long-term bankability underpinnings to support NMG's Phase-2 project financing via offtake agreements and intended future investments by the Anchor Customers or their affiliates of up to US$275 million.
  • Acquisition of the Lac Guéret property, one of the largest graphite deposit set to underpin NMG's planned Phase-3 expansion, for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project.
  • Launch of an innovative training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
  • Active stakeholder engagement including meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
  • Appointment of Pomerleau as Construction Manager for the pre-construction stage of Phase-2 commercial facilities and continued engineering for the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant towards the final investment decision ("FID").
  • Recognition of robust ESG credentials: NMG tops Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's Sustainability Index as the only natural graphite producer in the "Industry Leading" category ahead of all Western, African, and Chinese producers.
  • Continued active engagement with additional potential tier-1 customers in the EV and battery sector with the production of battery-grade samples, site visits, quality checks, commercial discussions, and environmental diligence reviews.
  • Advanced discussions with multiple governmental agencies and programs, strategic investors, and lenders to optimize the targeted capital structure for the Phase-2 project financing.
  • North America expected to surpass Asia in the anode market outside China thanks to increased production capacity and structural sourcing partnerships such as NMG's with Panasonic Energy and GM (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, February 2024).
  • EV sales reported to have crossed the adoption tipping point in 23 countries in 2023 with 13.6 million EVs sold globally – a 31% increase – and projected growth of between 20% and 30% for 2024 according to market analysts (Rho Motion and Bloomberg, January 2024).
  • Continued focus on the safe and responsible conduct of operational and construction activities, no major environmental incidents, and carbon-neutral year-end balance through verified offsetting via 660 certified carbon credits.
  • Period-end cash position of $36.3 million.

Through its year-end financial reports and 2023 Annual Report , Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:   NMG , TSXV:   NOU ) publishes a positive progress report in advancing what is projected to be North America's first integrated source of natural graphite active anode material for electric vehicles ("EV") and batteries. Strategically executing its phased development plan, NMG has continued operating its Phase-1 facilities to produce battery-grade samples and optimize its processes, has signed commercial agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO:   6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:   GM ), to underpin its Phase-2 commercial production, and has acquired the Uatnan Mining Project to support its Phase-3 expansion.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – Excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for 120 MWH First Production Line Cerenergy® Battery Project

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the excellent results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for a CERENERGY® project with an annual capacity of 120 1MWh GridPacks each year, planned for construction on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany. The project is being developed by Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) (75%) and joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) (25%), an incorporated society affiliated with the German government and partially financed by the German federal government. Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) is owned 75% by Altech Batteries Limited (listed on ASX:ATC) and Altech Advanced Materials AG (listed on FSE:AMA).

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Test-work to run in parallel with other key development workstreams to unlock the world-class potential of the high-grade flake graphite project

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS) has a proven track record of battery minerals discovery and has a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in the highly ranked and well-established mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Rights Issue

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

Aspacia Deposit Records Maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project

Altech – Launch of Share Purchase Plan

Related News

Gold Investing

Completion of Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

Gold Investing

Aspacia Deposit Records Maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project

Gold Investing

Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

Gold Investing

Multiple New Gold Target Areas Identified at Golden Ridge

cleantech investing

Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two

×