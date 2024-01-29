Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altech Batteries

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Funds Received for Sale of 25% of Altech Industries Germany

  • Final instalment received of €1,583,333 of Deferred Consideration from Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM), in relation to the sale of 25% of Altech's subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG)

Outstanding DFS Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project

  • Highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM project
  • 8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only
  • Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source
  • Means expansion from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh)
  • Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%
  • Capital cost estimated at €112 million with outstanding economics
  • Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV10) of €684 million
  • Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 34%
  • Payback period is 2.4 years
  • Forecast 18% CAGR growth of silicon in battery anodes till 2035
  • Green accredited project using renewable energy
  • Pilot plant construction in final stages for product qualification
  • NDAs executed with two German automakers, two US automakers, one US battery materials supply company and one European battery maker

Silumina AnodesTM Project DFS Expands Output 8-Fold to 120GWH

  • Expanded the Silumina Project DFS output by eightfold
  • 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh
  • To produce 8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only
  • No change to plant and equipment used
  • Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source
  • Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%
  • Potential reduction of graphite usage for potential customers
  • China graphite export restrictions causing concerns
  • Increased output meets long-term silicon anode demands

CERENERGY® Battery Project Upgraded to 120MWh

  • Annual output will now reach 120 1MWh GridPacks per annum
  • GridPack stacking allows triple stacking with a simple electrical connection
  • Small footprint conserving valuable land area
  • Minimal maintenance required for GridPacks

Optimised Design of CERENERGY® Battery Packs Completed for DFS

  • Optimised design of 60 KWh battery pack completed
  • Sleek stainless-steel exterior – maintains finish in all weather conditions
  • Battery base incorporates high-temperature-resistant electrical cables
  • Upgraded design to cell connector plates using mica insulation
  • Two working prototype 60 KWh batteries in full production
  • First stainless-steel battery case delivered – undergoing heat loss testing
Funds Received for Sale of 25% of Altech Industries Germany

Altech received the final instalment of Deferred Consideration from Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM), in relation to the sale of 25% of Altech's subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG). The amount received was €1,583,333.

On 23 December 2020, Altech announced that it had finalised the sale of 25% of its German subsidiary AIG for €5.0 million, with the Company to retain ownership of the remaining 75%. The Initial Cash Consideration of €250,000 was received upon the signing of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement, with Deferred Consideration amounting to €4.75 million, payable in three equal instalments of €1.583 million. Altech had previously received the first two instalments, with the final instalment of €1.583 million now also received.

Managing Director Iggy Tan commented that“We are very pleased with the support of AAM in relation to the acquisition of the 25% of AIG, with AIG being the holder of Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project. Altech continues with the construction of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany, and has recently announced the Definitive Feasibility Study for the full-scale 8,000tpa plant, that includes an impressive NPV(10) of €684 million and a payback period of 2.4 years. Altech intends to produce 120kg per day of the Silumina AnodesTM product from the pilot plant, which will then be used to assist in securing an offtake agreement with an end user. Altech already has Non-Disclosure Agreements in place with some of the world's biggest automobile manufacturers. The receipt of the Deferred Consideration for €1,583,333 is well received and will be used for advancing Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project as well as the CERENERGY ® sodium-chloride solid state battery project”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Altech Batteries Ltd

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project DFS Expands Output 8-Fold to 120GWh

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that during the finalisation of the Silumina Anodes TM project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), Altech has managed to expand the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, with no change to plant and equipment. This significant expansion will effectively cater to the long-term demand for silicon-type anodes within the industry.

Initially, as per the original DFS scope, Altech had proposed the production of 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of Silumina Anodes TM product, comprising 1,000 tpa of high-purity alumina-coated metallurgical silicon incorporated into 9,000 tpa of similarly coated graphite (10% mix). The plant will now focus on solely producing alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product at a rate of 8,000 tpa. This product will be integrated into the graphite by the customers within their battery plants rather than at Altech's facility.

As a result of this increased production of the 'active' component, the output has expanded by a significant eightfold, rising from 15 GWh to 120 GWh.

According to feedback from potential customers, utilising their existing qualified graphite source is a priority.

Furthermore, although there is a marginal advantage in using alumina-coated graphite, the primary appeal for potential customers lies in integrating Altech-coated silicon into their battery products. Despite initial considerations regarding the benefits of coating graphite with alumina, such as the reduction of first-cycle loss, Altech's research has demonstrated that the cost-to-reward ratio for graphite is relatively minimal.

This recent adjustment to "all silicon" is expected to yield substantial improvements in the bottom-line economics. The most notable advantage lies in the ability to crack the silicon code, preventing expansion defragmentation, as well as curbing the significant first-cycle loss associated with silicon.
Battery manufacturers have the choice to either produce batteries with higher energy density or maintain their current energy density while reducing the graphite content. By decreasing the use of graphite, the cost of producing batteries can be reduced. However, the recent news about China, which accounts for approximately 90% of the global production of lithium-ion battery graphite, imposing limitations on the worldwide export of graphite, has begun to create challenges for battery manufacturers in Europe and the USA.

Altech is currently in talks with Ferroglobe, the European silicon partner of Altech, to boost the supply of metallurgical silicon for the enhanced Silumina Anodes TM project. Moreover, the Company has executed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with prominent automotive conglomerates in Europe and the United States, who have shown keen interest in acquiring commercial samples for their testing and qualification procedures. Considering the limited production capacity of Altech's R&D laboratory in Perth, the larger samples will be procured from the Silumina Anodes TM Pilot Plant in Saxony. The Pilot Plant is nearing completion and is expected to be operational in the early part of the upcoming year.

Managing Director Iggy Tan emphasised that the substantial increase in Silumina Anodes TM output by eightfold, achieved without significant changes in the plant or capital costs, represents a notable advancement in Altech's business strategy. Mr Tan highlighted the increasing demand in the lithium-ion battery industry for higher-density batteries, emphasising the necessity to reduce reliance on graphite, particularly in light of the export restrictions imposed by China. Mr Tan expressed confidence that the incorporation of Altech's alumina-coated silicon would assist battery customers in addressing these concerns. Mr Tan further conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the enhanced business model, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future endeavours.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V1264337



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Batteries Ltd Optimised Design of CERENERGY Battery Pack

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that optimised design of the Company's 60KWh battery pack is now completed following final design collaborations with component suppliers.

The 60 KWh battery pack design has undergone a makeover, now sporting a sleek stainless-steel exterior (previously painted blue) with the prominent CERENERGY(R) logo on top and "Altech Batteries" engraved at the bottom. The Company has increased confidence that the stainless-steel finish will have a better ability to endure extreme temperature variations, be it in snowy or desert conditions, while maintaining its pristine appearance.

The battery's casing is equipped with a vacuum-sealed, double-sided enclosure that provides optimal insulation. Operating at approximately 270 degrees Celsius internally, it is crucial to minimise heat transfer losses and ensure the safety of human contact with the battery's exterior. The base of the battery has been further reinforced to accommodate high-temperature-resistant electrical cables and connectors, minimising heat loss to the outside environment.

To counter the issue of cold starting, heating pads have been integrated into the internal vacuum-packed casing. The heating process typically takes around ten hours before the battery is fully activated. Once initialised, the battery efficiently sustains its internal temperature with minimal reliance on the heating pads.

Further enhancements have been made to the five internal frames each housing 48 cells, optimising their performance. The connector plates, responsible for electrically linking the cells while maintaining insulation (using mica insulation), have been meticulously designed by the Altech team. The cells are connected through precise laser-targeted welding. Figure 2* shows the cross-section of the pack casing and assembly frames holding 48 cells in each frame.

Prototype Battery Packs

As announced previously, two working prototype ABS60 KWh batteries have been ordered from the Fraunhofer Institute partners. These packs are already in production, with roughly half of the required cells completed. The production capacity is limited by the size of pilot plant equipment and kiln capacity at the Fraunhofer Institute but excellent progress has been made. To date, completed cells are performing as expected.

Whilst the cells are being fabricated, the first stainless-steel vacuum-sealed battery case has been delivered to the Fraunhofer Institute in Dresden. Prior to assembly of the battery cells, the battery casing will undergo comprehensive heat transfer loss testing as well as temperature profiling by the Fraunhofer scientists. The cells will be assembled in the pack once they are completed and further cycling and long-term performance tests will be conducted on the battery packs.

Following a recent workshop in Germany, Group Managing Director Iggy Tan commented on the optimisation of the battery design and progress of the prototypes and stated "We are extremely pleased with the new stainless-steel design of the 60 KWh batteries. These will be able to operate in the snow, as well as desert conditions, without the finish being affected. The vacuum-sealed casing will provide the perfect insulation and minimise any heat loss, which is the key benefit of our sodium chloride solid-state batteries. The production of the prototype batteries is progressing well. The produced cells are performing well under bench performance testing and it will be great to see the whole 60KWh unit under performance load. This is the first time our partner Fraunhofer has made such a large battery unit".

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUSZ76O6



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Managing Director Iggy Tan will provide an update on the progress of Altech's exciting CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project, destined for the lucrative and growing grid storage energy market. Made with common table salt, CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion proof, can operate in a wide range of temperatures and do not rely on lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and manganese, which are all commonly used in lithium-ion batteries.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Tan during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6PH35RZ7

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd AGM Letter to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) invites you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually, as well as at Altech's office at Suite 8, 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Australia on Friday 27 October 2023 at 2.00pm (AWST).

In accordance with section 110D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as inserted by the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents Act) 2022 (Cth)), the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting unless a Shareholder has elected to receive documents in hard copy in accordance with the timeframe specified in section 100E(8) of the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents Act) 2022 (Cth). Instead, the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available as follows:

- At the Company's website at www.altechgroup.com ; and

- At the ASX announcements platform under the Company's ASX code ATC; and

- If you have provided the Company's share registry with an email address, it will be electronically emailed to your nominated email address.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy online at:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7526PRZ2
in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form.

In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your shareholder details online via the above link and login with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), which you can find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Environmental, Social & Governance Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has prepared its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Altech is committed to the principles of ESG as the most effective means of creating long-term enterprise value and addressing the societal priorities enshrined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In February 2023, Altech made a commitment to commence reporting on the ESG disclosures of the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics of the World Economic Forum.

As Altech continues with its purpose of revolutionising energy storage and battery materials in order to support the energy transition from a fossil fuel carbon-based economy to a renewable energy economy, and as its CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project as well as its Silumina AnodesTM battery materials projects advance, the Company is committed to meeting ESG best practice. The ESG report will continue to evolve and progress as Altech achieves its objectives.

Managing Director and CEO Mr Iggy Tan stated that "As we continue to grow, our purpose will guide us in making decisions that benefit our stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders, customers and the wider community. We will do this by bringing to market batteries and battery materials that meet the growing demand for sustainable electric solutions. Our innovative approach provides an opportunity to transform the industry, generate long-term growth, and create a positive impact on the environment".

To view the Altech ESG Report, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/SY18BP1B



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study.

International Graphite

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IG6, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

NMG Acquires Mason Resources' Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development

+ NMG has agreed to acquire 100% of Mason Resources' Lac Guéret graphite deposit to secure a world-class asset which will underpin NMG's planned Phase-3 expansion.

+ Preliminary economic assessment of the Uatnan Mining Project has demonstrated attractive economics for a targeted production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine, making it one of the World's largest graphite projects in development.

MASON RESOURCES EMERGES AS STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER OF NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE THROUGH SALE OF LAC GUÉRET GRAPHITE PROPERTY

Mason Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce having entered into an asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024 (the " APA ") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project .

(CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

In consideration for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, Mason will receive 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing a 143% premium on the implied market value of the Lac Guéret Property and 9.25% of the pro forma issued and outstanding common shares of NMG, to be issued to Mason upon the closing of the transaction, and an additional payment of $5,000,000 in cash at the start of commercial production of the contemplated Uatnan Mining Project.

Benefits to Mason Shareholders

  • Provides opportunity to become one of NMG's largest shareholders at an opportune time given the rapid progress of NMG, strategically positioning Mason for future gains;
  • Provides exposure to NMG's active commercial discussions with tier-1 battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, including Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (TYO: 6752), which not only confirm the strong projected demand by battery materials analysts for graphite, but are likely to support the establishment of a globally relevant graphite industry in the Province of Québec;
  • Provides diversification and mitigates long-term development risks associated with the Uatnan Mining Project, while retaining equivalent exposure to the graphite sector;
  • Unlocks near-term value with attractive premium: 143% 1 premium received in consideration on the implied market value of Lac Guéret Property, based on 10-day volume weighted average price (" VWAP ");
  • Enhances exposure to the anticipated near-term increase in graphite prices, especially in light of recent Chinese restrictions announced on graphite material exports, with equity ownership of a near-term producer;
  • Eliminates future financing requirements related to the Uatnan Mining Project, avoiding eventual equity dilution;
  • Eliminates care and maintenance costs related to the Lac Guéret Property, resulting in further direct and short-term financial benefits; and
  • Reinforces NMG's fully vertically integrated production model in North America , further strengthening Mason's strategic positioning.

____________________________
1 Calculated as follow (all share figures based on a 10-day VWAP as of January 19, 2024): Mason market capitalization ($29.7M), less cash on hand as of September 30, 2023 ($7.3M) and value of equity investment in Black Swan Graphene Inc. ($14.1M) = $8.2M; consideration received valued at $20.1M, for a premium of 143%.

Fahad Al-Tamimi , Chairman of Mason, commented: "In forging this new strategic partnership with Nouveau Monde Graphite through this innovative structure, we pave the way for a thriving Québec graphite industry, a venture poised to yield substantial benefits for both Mason and Nouveau Monde shareholders. From the outset, my unwavering belief in Québec's potential for the graphite sector and the vision of becoming a global leader in clean energy, reducing CO 2 emissions, and electrify its transportation, buildings and businesses has been resolute. This marks a pivotal advancement toward its exciting and promising development which will benefit the economy and the people of Québec."

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, declared: "With its very large, high-quality natural graphite deposit, the acquisition of the Lac Guéret deposit represents a strategically important move by NMG. This addition of a world-class asset to NMG's portfolio of resources, underpins the Company's growth prospects and commercial attractiveness. It also puts us in a unique position in the global battery materials space. Our leadership and strong technical teams are looking forward to the smart further development of the Lac Guéret asset, fully synchronized with NMG's current execution plans. We also warmly welcome Mason as a shareholder of NMG as we build a pioneering – and possibly the largest! – integrated natural graphite production in the Western World."

Eric Desaulniers , Founder, President and CEO of NMG, said: "In light of commercial discussions for our Phase-2 production out of the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant, we are confident in the current and future demand for ethically sourced and environmentally produced graphite-based anode material. NMG is set to match the sustained market growth with a robust expansion plan now secured in the Uatnan Mining Project. Uitshi-atussemitutau – together with the Innu First Nation of Pessamit – is our vision for the development of this project. We are committed to a strong involvement of the First Nation and active engagement with the region's community and stakeholders to ensure a responsible and sustainable development."

Asset Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the APA, NMG has agreed to acquire 100% of Mason's Lac Guéret Property, which consists among other things of 74 map-designated claims totalling 3,999.52 hectares. The consideration for the acquisition of the Lac Guéret Property is payable in 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing 9.25% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of NMG, to be issued to Mason upon the closing of the transaction and a subsequent payment of $5,000,000 to Mason at the start of commercial production of the contemplated Uatnan Mining Project. 3,104,105 of the common shares of NMG to be issued in connection with the transaction will be subject to a lock-up for a period of 12 months and the remaining 3,104,105 common shares of NMG will be subject to a lock-up for an additional 6 months.

Closing of the transaction is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to occur on or before January 31, 2024 . The closing of the transaction will supersede and terminate the previously announced investment agreement, and option and joint venture agreement between Mason and NMG . See the Company's press releases dated May 16 , June 23 , July 5 , and July 20, 2022 .

Financial and Legal Advisors

Paradigm Capital Inc. is acting as financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com .

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (Frankfurt: R96) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the completion of the transaction with NMG, risks related to Mason's holding of the NMG shares, risks related to the development of NMG's projects, risks related to Black Swan's business, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with Mason's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to Mason's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Mason's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mason does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from Mason's expectations or projections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-emerges-as-strategic-shareholder-of-nouveau-monde-graphite-through-sale-of-lac-gueret-graphite-property-302040380.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/22/c1240.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

