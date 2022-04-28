First and only steerable delivery system designed to help seal the left atrial appendage in people with atrial fibrillation who are at an increased risk of stroke Now available in the U.S., Abbott's steerable sheath offers precise and flexible placement when used with the company's Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder Abbott today announced U.S. availability of its Amplatzer™ Steerable Delivery Sheath, which is used with ...

