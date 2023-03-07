RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Abbott Receives FDA Clearance for First Commercially Available Lab-based Blood Test to Help Evaluate Concussion

  • New test will run on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, complementing Abbott's rapid i-STAT TBI Plasma test, cleared by the FDA in 2021
  • Given the significant number of Alinity i instruments in use in labs across the U.S., Abbott's lab test will make concussion testing available to more people across the country
  • Test helps doctors evaluate patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion, by ruling out the need for a CT scan

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for what will be the first commercially available laboratory traumatic brain injury (TBI) blood test, making it widely available to hospitals in the United States . The test, which runs on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, will provide clinicians with an objective way to quickly assess individuals with mild TBIs, also known as concussions.

Abbott's Alinity i TBI lab test offers a new reliable result in 18 minutes to help clinicians quickly assess concussion and triage patients. For those with negative results, it rules out the need for a CT scan and can eliminate wait time at the hospital. The test measures two biomarkers in the blood that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury.

For decades, standard concussion assessment has remained the same, with doctors leveraging the Glasgow Coma Scale , a subjective doctor assessment, and CT scans to detect brain tissue damage or lesions. Having a blood test available could help reduce the number of unnecessary CT scans by up to 40%, potentially reducing costs to the healthcare system and the patient as well as the amount of time they spend in the emergency department.

Millions of people in the U.S. suffer a concussion each year, but more than half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked.

"People sometimes minimize a hit to the head, thinking it's no big deal. Others wonder if a visit to the doctor or emergency room for a possible concussion will provide them with meaningful answers or care," said Beth McQuiston , M.D., medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business. "Now that this test will be widely available in labs across the country, medical centers will be able to offer an objective blood test than can aid in concussion assessment. That's great news for both doctors and people who are trying to find out if they have suffered a traumatic brain injury."

TBIs are caused by a bump, blow or whiplash to the head and can pose risk of both short- and long-term effects. People who experience a TBI may experience impairment of memory, movement, sensation (e.g., vision and hearing), and emotional functioning (e.g., personality changes, psychological symptoms). Effects of TBI can last anywhere from a few days post-injury or may be permanent . People who sustain a TBI are more likely to have another one – similarly to how a sprained ankle or torn ligament is more susceptible to future injury.

These effects are worsened by misdiagnosis or lack of diagnosis, so providing tools that can objectively aid in the evaluation of a TBI or concussion is essential to giving people the answers and treatment they need.

Abbott has been pioneering breakthroughs in TBI testing technology for over a decade. This FDA clearance complements Abbott's i-STAT TBI Plasma test, the first rapid blood test for concussion , which is already cleared by the FDA. With the Alinity i clearance, a TBI blood test can now be run on Abbott's high throughput Alinity i laboratory instrument. The advancement will make TBI testing more available because the Alinity i instrument is widely used in hospitals and laboratories across the U.S.

The Alinity i test can be used when a patient shows up to the hospital with a suspected mTBI within 12 hours of injury. A blood sample is drawn from the arm and sent to the lab for preparation and the test is run on the Alinity i instrument. Results are available in as little as 18 minutes and shared with the treating healthcare provider for evaluation.

Broadening the availability of the TBI blood test for use on lab-based instruments is an important step in Abbott's strategy to ensure its tests are available in all settings where people seek care for head injuries.

About Alinity i laboratory test for TBI

The Alinity i TBI test measures complementary biomarkers in blood plasma and serum - Ubiquitin C-terminal Hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1) and Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP), that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury. It provides test results with 96.7% sensitivity and 99.4% negative predictive value.

Testing for these two biomarkers in the immediate aftermath of an injury can help health care providers decide appropriate next steps and develop a plan to care for patients. The test is for use to aid in the evaluation of patients, 18 years of age or older, presenting with suspected mild traumatic brain injury (Glasgow Coma Scale score 13-15) within 12 hours of injury, to assist in determining the need for a CT (computed tomography) scan of the head.

The test previously received European Union clearance and has been available in markets outside the U.S. since 2021.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

The i-STAT TBI blood test was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) – which has been dedicated to developing a solution for the objective detection and evaluation of TBI for more than a decade. The DoD, through U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's (USAMRDC) U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), played a critical role in developing the test run on Abbott's i-STAT Alinity platform.

The T ransforming R esearch a nd C linical K nowledge in T raumatic B rain I njury (TRACK-TBI) research team were the first to demonstrate how this TBI blood test can be used for the benefit of TBI patients in clinical care.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-receives-fda-clearance-for-first-commercially-available-lab-based-blood-test-to-help-evaluate-concussion-301764488.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
The Conversation (0)
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Partners with the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Cellular Immunotherapies to Address Manufacturing Challenges Impacting the Uptake of Cell Therapies

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania ( Penn ) focusing on cell therapy innovation. The multi-year partnership aims to develop new technologies that will improve the consistency of clinical outcomes for patients and overcome manufacturing bottlenecks in the delivery of next generation engineered cell products.

There are currently six CAR T cell therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and at least 560 programs in ongoing clinical trials. This scale of clinical development indicates the potential the biopharma industry sees for these therapies to improve the treatment landscape for patients with limited options today. However, the impact of cell therapies on human health is being limited by an inability to scale manufacturing in a cost- and time-effective way.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System demonstrates impressive results in landmark PULSED AF global IDE trial

ACC.23/WCC late-breaking data: PULSED AF, one of the most rigorously executed PFA clinical studies to date, exceeds safety and efficacy performance goals in the treatment of paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that its PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System exceeded its safety performance goal, with an adverse event rate of 0.7%, one of the lowest adverse event rates of any prior U.S. FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial for atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation or any multi-center PFA study. PULSED AF exceeded the threshold for its efficacy performance goal and further, clinical success, freedom from recurrence of any symptomatic atrial arrhythmias, was at least 80% for each patient cohort. Findings from the PULSED AF Pivotal Trial were presented as a late-breaking trial today at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23WCC) and simultaneously published in Circulation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Clears Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 and FreeStyle Libre® 3 Sensors for Integration with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

  • Abbott's world's leading 1 and affordable 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) sensors are cleared for connectivity with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems in the U.S.
  • Sensors also cleared for use by children as young as two years old, for use by women with diabetes who are pregnant, and for wear time up to 15 days

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. Abbott modified the sensors to enable integration with AID systems.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 iCGM system

"Our goal is to make diabetes care as easy as possible," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business. "The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is already the most prescribed CGM in the United States³ and, with the integration of automated insulin delivery systems, people in the U.S. will soon have an affordable 2 option to pair with insulin pumps. This means less time thinking about diabetes and more time living."

AID systems help people manage daily diabetes care by automatically adjusting and administering the insulin delivered by an insulin pump based on real-time glucose data from their FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors.

Abbott is working with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with the FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors as soon as possible. The company is partnering with Insulet and Tandem for future integrations in multiple countries, including the U.S. Outside the U.S., Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is already authorized to work with the mylife™ Loop solution from Ypsomed and CamDiab in Germany , with additional launches in the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned for the first half of this year.

The modified sensors were also cleared for use by children as young as two years old and for wear time up to 15 days. Current FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors available today in the U.S. are approved for people four years and older and have a wear time of up to 14 days.

Additionally, the clearance allows for FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors – both those available today and the modified sensors available in the future – to be used by women with all types of diabetes (Type 1, Type 2 and gestational) who are pregnant.

The modified FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors will be available in the U.S. later this year. Over time, the modified sensors will replace the current FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors available today in the U.S.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 1 , having changed the lives of 4.5 million people across more than 60 countries 4 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 2

Important Safety Information
Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us safety info.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott- , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

  1. Data based on the number of users worldwide for FreeStyle Libre family of personal CGMs compared to the number of users for other leading personal CGM brands and based on CGM sales dollars compared to other leading personal CGM brands.
  2. Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems versus competitors' CGM systems, assuming annual use of one receiver (or equivalent hardware) and quantity of transmitters and/or sensors according to use life. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on the amount covered by insurance, if any.
  3. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer based on last filed prescription in US Retail Pharmacy and DME.
  4. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 iCGM system

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-fda-clears-abbotts-freestyle-libre-2-and-freestyle-libre-3-sensors-for-integration-with-automated-insulin-delivery-systems-301763020.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Late-Breaking Data from Landmark COAPT Trial Show Long-Term Benefits of Abbott's MitraClip Device

  • New five-year data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine reinforce the long-term safety and effectiveness of MitraClip for treating secondary mitral regurgitation (MR)
  • Results show minimally invasive mitral valve repair in advanced heart failure patients reduces hospitalizations and deaths and provides durable reduction in the severity of MR
  • Historically, advanced heart failure patients battling secondary MR (a leaky mitral valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart) have been challenging to treat as a result of limited therapy options

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for MitraClip™, the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR), that demonstrate long-term benefits of the device in patients battling heart failure. The five-year results from the landmark COAPT™ trial show MitraClip is safe and effective and can cut the rate of hospitalizations while improving survival for heart failure patients with severe secondary (or functional) MR, a condition which has historically been extremely challenging to treat.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data Show Superiority of Abbott's TriClip Device Compared to Medical Therapy for Tricuspid Regurgitation

  • Late-breaking data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate TriClip was superior to medical therapy with significant improvements in quality of life and tricuspid regurgitation (TR)
  • Findings show TriClip, an investigational device in the U.S. to treat a leaky tricuspid valve, demonstrated safety and met the primary endpoint

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for the TriClip™ transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system, a first-of-its-kind minimally invasive device designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair. The TRILUMINATE™ Pivotal study evaluates the superiority of TriClip compared to medical therapy in treating patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who are at intermediate or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 2, 2023, approved the fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

CanAlaska - Denison Mines JV Commences Drill Program on Moon Lake South

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Authier Lithium Royalty

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Nickel Investing

Significant Investment Project Status Awarded to TECH Project

×