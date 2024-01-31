- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Atlantic Lithium takes major stride towards production with grant of historic Mining Lease in respect of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project
The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
Highlights from the Reporting Period:
Project Development:
- Historic Mining Lease, the first for a lithium project in Ghana, granted in respect of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”).
- Grant of the Mining Lease represents a major endorsement from the Government of Ghana and serves as a significant de-risking milestone for the advancement of the Project towards production.
- The agreed terms of the Mining Lease position Ewoyaa as one of the lowest capital and operating cost hard rock lithium projects globally and indicate the Project’s strong commercial viability and exceptional profitability for a 2.7Mtpa steady state operation, producing a total of 3.6Mt of spodumene concentrate (approximately 350,000tpa) over a 12-year mine life1:
- Ewoyaa to become one of the top 10 largest spodumene concentrate producers1;
- Payback period of main processing plant of 9.5 months;
- C1 cash operating costs of US$377/t of concentrate Free-On-Board (“FOB”) Ghana Port, after by- product credits, All in Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) of US$675/t;
- Development cost estimate of US$185m; to be substantially funded by Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont”) and planned investment by Ghana’s sovereign wealth fund, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”);
- Post-tax NPV8 of US$1.3bn, with free cash flow of US$2.1bn from Life of Mine (“LOM”) revenues of US$6.6bn, considering a US$1,410/t long-term concentrate price, FOB Ghana.
- Completion of the Flotation Scoping Study which confirms the viability of the inclusion of a flotation circuit downstream and running independently from the DMS-only processing plant at Ewoyaa for future value addition.
- Environmental Protection Agency authorisation granted to divert two transmission lines that currently traverse planned mining areas of the Mankessim licence, which contains the Ewoyaa Mining Lease area.
- Awarded Bulk Customer Permit in respect of the electricity requirements of the Project, expected to deliver a 30- 50% overall power cost reduction for the Project.
Exploration:
- Maiden JORC (2012) compliant 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported for the Project, including 13.7Mt (87%) in the Measured and Indicated categories, based on approximately the first five years of planned production from the Project, as detailed in the Ewoyaa DFS for the Project.
- Feldspar MRE enables the potential inclusion of feldspar by-product credits in future revisions of the Ewoyaa feasibility studies, believed to drive down operating costs and further enhance the value of the Project.
- Indicates the possibility for Ewoyaa to become a major producer of domestic feldspar in Ghana, which the Company intends to supply into the local Ghanaian ceramics market.
- Multiple broad intervals of visible spodumene and 106m continuous pegmatite interval, the longest continuous pegmatite interval reported in the 2023 drilling programme to date, observed from drilling outside of the current Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE).
- Ongoing 2023 drilling programme increased from a planned 18,500m to 26,500m.
- Further assay results received for 2,362m of resource and metallurgical reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond core (“DD”) drilling completed at Ewoyaa as part of the enhanced 2023 programme.
- Post-period end, increased the planned programme by an additional 3,000m of site sterilisation drilling, taking the total planned programme to 29,500m, intended to support mine construction.
- Grant of highly prospective, undrilled Bewadze and Senya Beraku prospecting licences in the eastern portion of the Company’s Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana.
- Grant of the licences indicates the Government’s support of the Company’s efforts to grow its lithium resources in Ghana.
Corporate:
- Successful Equity Placing raising A$8m, enabling the completion of the activities agreed under the grant of the Mining Lease for the Project, key items of early works and permitting-related Project expenditure, further extensional drilling, and for working capital purposes.
- Rejection of two conditional and non-binding offers from the Company’s largest shareholder Assore International Holdings Limited (“Assore”) to acquire all the shares in the Company that it does not already own at an offer price of £0.33 per share (A$0.63); offers rejected on the basis that they undervalued the Company and that they were not in the best interests of shareholders.
- Appointment of four General Managers as the Company looks to strengthen its leadership team as it transitions towards mine construction and operation.
- Appointment of highly regarded mining executive Jonathan Henry to the Company’s Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$9.8m.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location and abundance of mineral wealth.
In 2023, the country reclaimed its title as Africa's number one producer of gold. And gold isn't the only precious metal to be found in the country. Ghana is also home to significant lithium reserves, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated resources.
Located between Europe, the United States and China, Ghana is perfectly positioned to serve as an important hub for the global supply of the battery metal.
Australian lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) intends to leverage this opportunity through its flagship Ewoyaa project, set to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. Atlantic intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for use in electric vehicle batteries, helping drive the transition to decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows that, considering its current 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and conservative life-of-mine concentrate pricing of US$1,587/t, FOB Ghana Port, Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, delivering US$6.6 billion life-of-mine revenues, a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 105 percent.
Atlantic Lithium intends to deploy a Modular DMS plant ahead of commencing operations at the large-scale main plant to generate early revenue, which will reduce the peak funding requirement of the main plant. The project is expected to deliver first spodumene production as early as April 2025.
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total capex. In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont is funding US$17 million towards studies and exploration and an initial US$70 million towards the total capex. Costs are split equally between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla. With 50 percent of its offtake still available, Atlantic Lithium is one of very few near-term spodumene concentrate producers with uncommitted offtake.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to roughly 800 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund whereby 1 percent of retained earnings will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and to Ghana.
Atlantic Lithium also has the potential to capitalise upon considerable additional upside across its extensive exploration portfolio — potential it intends to leverage to the fullest as it becomes an early mover in West African lithium production.
Company Highlights
- A mining and exploration company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
- Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
- There is significant government interest in getting Ewoyaa operational to diversify the country’s production from gold.
- Atlantic Lithium is already the leading taxpayer and employer in the region and, through Ewoyaa, expects to bring significant business and development locally.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study proves Ewoyaa to be a financially viable, major near-term lithium-producing asset.
- The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- With 50 percent of offtake still uncommitted, the company is one of few near-term spodumene producers with offtake available.
- Situated on the West African coast, Atlantic Lithium is well-positioned to serve the global electric vehicle markets.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Set to be Ghana's first lithium-producing mine, Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa Project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce. A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 confirmed the project's economic viability and profitability potential, indicating a 3.6-Mt spodumene concentrate production over the mine's 12-year projected life.
Atlantic Lithium is currently in the process of securing a mining lease for the project, which will enable the commencement of the permitting process. Through the deployment of a Modular DMS plant, which will process 450,000 tons of ore as the main 2.7-Mt processing plant is being constructed, the mine is expected to deliver first production in 2025.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's recent DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa as an industry-leading asset with low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Average LOM EBITDA of US$316 million per annum
- NPV of US$1.5 billion
- Free cash flow of US$2.4 billion from life-of-mine revenues of US$6.6 billion
- Modest $185 million capital cost
- Payback within 19 months.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate is 35.3 Mt at 1.25 percent lithium oxide, with ore reserves of 25.6 Mt at 1.22 percent lithium oxide.
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential, with only 15 square kilometres of Atlantic Lithium's entire tenure having been drilled to date.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has a 50-percent offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits to the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ roughly 800 personnel.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium currently has two applications pending for an area of roughly 774 square kilometres in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. The underexplored yet highly prospective region is known to be underlain by prolific birimian greenstone belts, characterised by fractionated granitic intrusive centres with lithium and colombite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites. The area is also incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission line within roughly 100 kilometres of the country's capital, Abidjan.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies both as an executive and as an investor for over 25 years. Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company.
Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia.
Prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec. He holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Harsas is a chartered accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the US.
Len Kolff - Head of Business Development and Chief Geologist
Len Kolff has over 25 years of mining industry experience in the major and junior resources sector. With a proven track record in deposit discovery and a particular focus on Africa, Kolff most recently worked in West Africa and was instrumental in the discovery and evaluation of the company’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, as well as the discovery and evaluation of the Mofe Creek iron ore project in Liberia. Prior to this, he worked at Rio Tinto with a focus on Africa, including the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea and the Northparkes Copper-Gold mine in Australia.
Kolff holds a Master of Economic Geology from CODES, University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.
Patrick Brindle - Non-executive Director
Patrick Brindle currently serves as executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Piedmont Lithium. He joined Piedmont in January 2018. Prior to this, he held roles as vice-president of project management and subsequently as chief development officer.
Brindle has more than 20 years' experience in senior management and engineering roles and has completed EPC projects in diverse jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, China, Mongolia, Australia and Brazil. Before joining Piedmont, he was vice-president of engineering for DRA Taggart, a subsidiary of DRA Global, an engineering firm specialising in project delivery of mining and mineral processing projects globally.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of growth and strategic development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the global head of strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and involved with strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is a senior executive with significant, global listed company experience, primarily in the mining industry, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry is currently the non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals. He has been heavily involved in the strategic management and leadership of projects toward production, commercialisation and, ultimately, the realisation of shareholder value. He has gained significant experience working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement (including public and investor relations), and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives.
Henry was the executive chair and non-executive director at Euronext Growth and AIM-listed Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at TSX-V-listed Ashanti Gold, president, director and CEO at TSX-listed Gabriel Resources and various roles, including CEO and managing director, at London and Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Avocet Mining PLC.
Aaron Maurer – Head of Operational Readiness
Aaron Maurer is a senior-level business executive with over 25 years’ international multi-commodity mining experience, overseeing strategic, operational and financial performance. Over his career, he has held several engineering, production, operational and senior executive roles. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he served as executive general manager - operations at Minerals Resources, where he oversaw the Mt Marion Lithium mine and three iron ore mines in Western Australia. He was previously the managing director and CEO of PVW Resources and general manager (site senior executive) at Peabody Energy Australia.
His significant expertise spans the development and implementation of safety and cost-saving initiatives, change management, strategic planning, business development and employee development. Maurer holds a Master in Corporate Finance and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining).
Roux Terblanche - Project Manager
Roux Terblanche is a mineral resource project delivery specialist with proven African and Australian experience working for owners, EPCMs, consultants and contractors. He has a wide range of commodity experiences, including lithium, gold, copper, diamonds and platinum. He has proven to add value and deliver projects safely, on time and within budget.
Terblanche has worked in the UAE and across Africa, including Ghana, the DRC, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana and Senegal. He was instrumental in increasing the operating footprint of an international construction company across Africa and was integral to the building of the Akyem, Tarkwa Phase 4 and Chirano mines in Ghana.
Terblanche holds a national diploma in mechanical engineering, a diploma in project management and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa.
Iwan Williams - Exploration Manager
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak - Country Manager
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate. He is based at the project site in Ghana.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the December 2023 quarter.
Highlights
Solonópole Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign have confirmed new Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
- Anomalous Lithium grades (up to 0.95% Li2O) and Tantalum grades (up to 380ppm) returned from seven drill holes (NGR-RC-002, NGR-RC-009, NGR-RC- 014, SOL-RC-001, SOL-RC-002, SOL-RC-005 and SOL-RC-008), confirming their LCT nature.
- New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicates several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing more than one Lithium bearing pegmatite at the BJdB Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Zilcar II; and Rolados targets.
- RC results and other field data are being interpreted to define targets for the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign.
Napperby Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Completion of field work for soil geochemistry infill program with 107 sample points along ~30km of sample lines to better define and understand the anomalies highlighted by previous soil sampling programs.
Corporate
- Company remains well-funded with cash at 31 December 2023 of ~$3.35m.
OPERATIONS
Solonópole Project, Ceará State, Brazil
The Solonópole Project area is located in the state of Ceará, north-eastern Brazil and consists of ten (10) exploration permits covering approximately 124km2 (Figure 1), owned by Oceana’s subsidiary Ceará Litio. The project is approximately three to four hours by road from the state capital Fortaleza and deep-water Port of Pecém, and is well serviced by sealed highways and high voltage electricity.
Figure 1: Solonópole Project permits and targets drilled in May – June 2023 (red dots)
As announced by Oceana on 7 August 2023, 3 November 2023 and 5 January 2024, the shallow scout RC holes (NGR-RC-001 to NGR-RC-022) completed at Bom Jesus de Baixo (“BJdB”) Prospect confirmed the presence of thick pegmatites in five different outcropping areas (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, BJdB East, “Tin Mine” and “Lidiane”) on Permit 800306 (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 and to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the ongoing construction works/activities and the securement of an offtake agreement for Phase 1 production at the Company’s 100% owned, high-grade/low-impurity Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Hombre Muerto West (HMW)
- HMW Project is a low cost, tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
- Operating cost of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 $US310/t-$US350/t; HMW in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve
- Pond 1 liner installation rapidly moving forward (50% completion)
- Buffer wall installed at 35% mark of Pond 1; filling ongoing
- Evaporation process has commenced; the first major step of the long- term production schedule
- Pond 2 earthworks construction progressing well (30% completion)
- Phase 1 Glencore production offtake due diligence ongoing; site visit completed
- Phase 2 production offtake discussions advancing
- On-site laboratory commissioned for ongoing Li assaying
- Phase 2 EIA lodged with Catamarca Government
- 9 production wells constructed (works ongoing); Phase 1 production only requires 6 wells
- Galan’s robust 4 phase production strategy (up to 60ktpa LCE) provides an exceptional foundation for significant future economic upside
- Current resource 6.6Mt LCE @ 880 mg/L Li (72% in Measured category); updated resource estimate due in Q1 2024
Greenbushes South
- Further drill program planned for late Q1 or early Q2, 2024
Corporate:
- Cash and investments at the end of quarter ≈A$19 million
- A$19.5 million Equity Raising announced 31 January 2024
Hombre Muerto West (100% Galan)
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. For details surrounding the very positive Phase 2 DFS results please refer to the ASX announcement released on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Figure 1 – Overview of HMW Phase 1 project construction (includes camp, pilot plant and filling of Pond 1 in the background)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 31 December 2023 (“Quarter”).
The maiden 2,500m diamond drilling program undertaken at the highly prospective the Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada with visual spodumene observed across campaign and laboratory assays pending. Key strategic and operational milestones were achieved during the quarter, outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diamond drilling undertaken at the Gorge Lithium Project with for a program of 2,500m with spodumene bearing pegmatites encountered in several holes drilled
- Drill program currently awaiting assays for approximately 180 samples
- Clearing and stripping work undertaken in preparation for the drill program reveals previously unmapped pegmatites and extensions to some known pegmatite occurrences at Gorge, further underlining the project’s potential
- Balkan remains committed to evaluating new project opportunities
- Mr Karl Simich appointed Non-Executive Chairman
Balkan Mining and Minerals, Managing Director, Ross Cotton commented:
“The maiden diamond drilling activity conducted at our flagship Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has revealed a widespread and prolific pegmatite hosted spodumene geology. We eagerly anticipate assays from the 2,500m program which will inform our next steps in advancing this exciting lithium-focused opportunity.
Whilst we remain extremely upbeat on the prospectivity of Gorge, the Board is continually reviewing opportunities to improve and diversify our project portfolio and will advise our shareholders of any new potentialities if and when appropriate.
Gorge Lithium Project (Ontario, Canada)
During the quarter, Balkan primarily focussed on exploration activities associated with the Company’s Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.
In October, Balkan announced that visual spodumene mineralisation had been observed in the first holes drilled at the Nelson pegmatite occurrence at Gorge (refer to ASX Announcement dated 16 October 2023). As the program was progressed, spodumene mineralisation has been visually identified in 8 of the first 10 holes completed in the program at both the Nelson and Koshman pegmatite prospects (refer to ASX Announcement dated 12 December 2023). The Company currently awaits assays on approximately 180 samples taken from the program and will inform the market as they come to hand.
The stripping and clearing associated with drilling preparation exposed extensions to known pegmatite occurrences at surface with the Nelson pegmatite strike now extending more than 200m. In addition, a new pegmatite dyke north east of Nelson, SP-23-2 was revealed to extend some 50m in strike length with widths at surface ranging from 2.6-5m thick and visual spodumene between 5-15% content.
The diamond drilling program was briefly paused during October after the observation of the traditional hunting season of the region’s First Nation peoples. Shortly after the resumption of drilling, the Company took the decision to engage global drilling house Major Drilling Group International Inc to complete the program with a fit-for-purpose drill rig which led to substantial improvements in drilling rates and efficiency.
Whilst Balkan is awaiting the assays from the diamond drilling program, the Company notes that the most recently reported drilling included hole KS-23-009, which encountered 16.8m of spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m depth.
During the quarter, the Company made the payment of AU$60,000 cash and AU$100,000 in BMM shares to the vendor of the Gorge Lithium Project to move to 50% beneficial ownership of the project (for full details, refer to ASX Announcement dated 4 July 2022).
At a local level, Balkan continues to engage with relevant stakeholders including First Nations communities, land holders and regulatory agencies and authorities.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 December 2023.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Work continues to cover the environmental impact assessment (EIA) determination procedure forming a fast-track-eligibility approval process covering the application of the final mining decree for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project). This essential work contributes towards operational readiness and construction of mine facilities.
- Internal studies continue to assess the technical and commercial impacts of relocating the hydroxide plant to Saudi Arabia, based on the DFS results for the Wolfsberg Project presented in December 2022 by lead consultant DRA Global (DRA).
- Studies that form the DFS demonstrate that the Wolfsberg Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe, and set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- Dorfner Anzaplan has been identified to become the technical consultant to optimize the converter operations under the JV between Obeikan Industrial Group (OIG) and EUR.
- The approved Zone 2 drilling program by the Mining Authority will commence in Q1/24 drilling contractor will be GEOPS.
- An exploration program has been developed for the future lithium targets in Styria, Austria, recently acquired from Richmond.
- EUR continues collaborating with a research group from the University of Graz to develop local lithium hydroxide production from recycled Lithium-Ion batteries.
- GREENPEG (EU-funded) supported infield and underground work continues. A fully GREENPEG funded comprehensive airborne geophysics program was completed during the quarter to assess a new airborne technology (via Helicopter) for its suitability in mineralization such as the Wolfsberg Project.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
- EUR advances towards completion of business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. that at conclusion will own the Wolfsberg Project via a newly-formed company, ‘Critical Metals Corp’ which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ.
CORPORATE MATTERS
NASDAQ Merger
On 26 October 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Project with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (CRML) which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction).
On 23 December 2022, the Company advised that the Form F-4 Registration Statement had been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the Transaction. Since this initial filing, the Company has lodged F-4 Amendment No 1 with the SEC on 14 February 2023, F-4 Amendment No 2 with the SEC on 30 March 2023, F-4 Amendment No 3 with the SEC on 5 May 2023, F-4 Amendment No 4 with the SEC 7 August 2023, F-4 Amendment No 5 with the SEC on 9 November 2023 and F-4 Amendment No 6 with the SEC on 1 December 2023. On 28 December 2023, the Company advised that the F-4 Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it is undertaking an equity raising of A$19.51 million having secured firm commitments of A$18.0 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and intends to undertake a non- underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer of A$1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders.
Highlights:
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$18 million at A$0.46 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Galan board and management to subscribe for A$1.5 million subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will be used for ongoing HMW Phase 1 development costs, exploration and resource work, corporate overheads and working capital
The equity raising enhances Galan’s balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 construction and provides sufficient working capital headroom whilst Galan finalizes negotiations of alternative funding solutions including debt and prepayment facilities that will enable completion of HMW Phase 1. Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to:
- Remaining HMW phase 1 developments costs;
- Exploration and resource work; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the placement considering the tougher market conditions at the moment. The strong support from both new and existing institutional investors is a clear endorsement of Galan’s timely path to low cost, Phase 1 production at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina.”
Placement
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.46 per share (New Shares) plus 35,869,565 quoted options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) (New Options), raising a total of A$16.5 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan director’s will be subscribing for 3,260,870 New Shares plus 3,260,870 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1.5 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.46 per share, represents a 14.8% discount to the last closing price of A$0.54 on 25 January 2024 and a 23.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of A$0.60 as at the same date.
The New Shares and New Options will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The Placement is not underwritten.
Indicative Placement Timetable
*These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the dates without notice.
Share Purchase Plan (SPP)
In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing Australian and New Zealand shareholders (including retail shareholders) the opportunity to apply for new GLN shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.46 per share and will include one listed option (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) on a one for one basis, without brokerage fees.
Galan intends to raise up to A$1.5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow eligible shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder.
The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to eligible shareholders in the next week or so.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024
- The reason for the postponement is that EUR and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
