Grant of Mine Operating Permit

Grant of Mine Operating Permit

Ewoyaa Lithium Project granted final regulatory approval in the permitting process for the Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting the delivery of Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that the Minerals Commission of Ghana has issued a Mine Operating Permit in respect of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”).

The Mine Operating Permit serves as the final regulatory approval required by the Company ahead of commencing construction of the Project, comprising the Ewoyaa Lithium Mine and Processing Plant, and represents an important milestone towards reaching a Final Investment Decision.

The Company currently awaits the ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease by Ghana’s parliament. The Company understands that parliament will resume sitting on 15 October 2024 and will provide further updates to shareholders as appropriate.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

“Representing the final regulatory approval required by the Company before we can commence construction, the issuance of the Mine Operating Permit marks a critical milestone in the permitting process for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

“With our sights set on achieving first production of lithium in Ghana, we now eagerly await parliamentary ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease. We hope that ratification can occur in the coming sitting, expected to resume on the 15th of this month, which would set us on the path towards construction and operation of this globally significant lithium project.”

Authorised for release by Amanda Harsas, Finance Director and Company Secretary, Atlantic Lithium Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Lightning Minerals

Infill Soil Sampling at Dundas to Further Define Lithium Drill Targets

Lightning Minerals (L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce the start of a targeted infill soil sampling program at its Dundas lithium project in Western Australia. The program is designed to infill the existing geochemistry program which was completed on a grid spacing of 400m x 400m and will consist of approximately 500 samples.

White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

White Cliff Minerals

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Highest assays returned 64.02% Cu, 223g/t Ag and 2.34g/t Au. Multiple High-Grade Copper and Precious Metal Vein Systems Identified. Potential For Very Significant deposits of Sedimentary Hosted Copper

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce the first batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the 2024 maiden field program at the Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada (“Rae” or “the Project”). Results confirm outcropping and high-grade copper and precious metals hosted in extensive massive chalcocite vein systems of significant lateral extent.

Ship carrying containers showing Australian flag.

Dredging Begins at Lumsden Point, Hub to Focus on Battery Metals Exports

Dredging work as begun at the Lumsden Point project in Port Hedland, a major Australian import and export site. About 1 million cubic meters of material are set to be removed in the next eight weeks.

In a Monday (September 30) press release, Pilbara Ports said that the work has been made possible through AU$611.6 million in funding from the government, as well as companies in the mining industry.

The Australian government is contributing AU$450 million, with the money going toward new multi-user facilities and berths, and the Western Australian government is putting in AU$96.6 million.

White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 7 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Atlantic Lithium
8500N Paleochannel Drilling Commences

Hempalta Corp. Confirms Business Strategy Execution and Responds to Increased Stock Trading Volume

Daydream-2 Operations Concluded

×