Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

$1.1M Placement to Advance Lyndon Uranium Project

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors for a Placement to raise $1,112,500 (before costs) (“Placement”) by way of a two tranche placement of fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”).

Highlights:

  • Oversubscribed Placement to sophisticated investors raises $1.1M via two tranche placement
  • Proceeds to be utilised to continue exploration and drilling the Lyndon Uranium project, including key targets at Relief Well and Baltic Bore.

Tranche 1 comprising of 225 million New Shares will be issued immediately utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1/7.1A. Tranche 2 comprises 331.25 million New Shares which are subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s AGM in November, including a subscription by Non- Executive Chairman Mr Zane Lewis for $100,000 of New Shares.

The issue price of A$0.002 per New Share represents a discount of nil to the last closing price of $0.002 on 25 September and a 23.9% discount to the 15-day volume weighted average price of $0.0263.

Proceeds from the Placement will be utilised to continue exploration at Odessa’s projects including:

  • Exploration and drilling of the Company’s Lyndon Uranium Project
  • General working capital purposes.

Zane Lewis, Chairman of Odessa, said: “I am very pleased to receive commitments for $1.1M from highly supportive group of long term investors, who share our vision at Odessa. This placement will ensure Odessa is well funded for the upcoming exploration and drilling program at Lyndon.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Sign up to get your FREE

Odessa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals


Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 30 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Gladiator Resources Limited

High-Grade Uranium Interval of 1963ppm at Likuyu North at the Mkuju Uranium Project; Commencement of Initial ISR Work

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activity at the Mkuju Uranium Project, located in southern Tanzania.

Uranium ore on table.

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector, and knowing the countries with the top uranium reserves is key.

Mined uranium resources have provided fuel for nuclear power generation for more than 60 years, and today nuclear power serves 10 percent of global energy needs. Global uranium demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which bodes well for future uranium prices. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), around 60 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, and significant increases to capacity at existing plants are also planned.

Global uranium production totaled 57,651 metric tons (MT) of U3O8 in 2022, the latest year for which numbers are available. The five top uranium-producing countries in the world are Kazakhstan, Canada, Namibia, Australia and Uzbekistan, and they were responsible for the vast majority of that production.

Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Announces Change of Name to Terra Clean Energy

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) announces that it will change its name (the “ Name Change ”) to “Terra Clean Energy Corp.”

No change to the capital structure or ticker symbol is expected in connection with the Name Change. The Name Change remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Company will issue a further news release once the effective date for the Name Change has been determined.

Rob Crayfourd, Keith Watson, nuclear reactors.

Fund Managers: "Highly Constructive" on Uranium Price, Stocks We're Focusing on Now

Keith Watson and Rob Crayfourd, co-fund managers at the Geiger Counter Fund, shared their outlook on uranium supply, demand and prices, plus which companies they think have the most potential moving forward.

While acknowledging the recent price pullback, the experts said the sector's long-term outlook is positive.

"Ultimately we're at the very start of what we expect to be a longer-term imbalance in supply vs. strong demand, and therefore a very healthy price outlook for the sector," Watson explained during the interview.

Uranium periodic symbol.

UEC to Grow US Portfolio with Acquisition of Rio Tinto's Wyoming Uranium Assets

Uranium Energy (UEC) (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced the acquisition of Rio Tinto America’s Wyoming assets, including the Sweetwater plant and a portfolio of uranium-focused projects.

UEC said the deal will strengthen its position in the US uranium industry as the country looks to build up domestic supply of the energy fuel following this year's ban on Russian uranium imports.

The uranium projects hold about 175 million pounds of historic resources, while the Sweetwater plant, which is a conventional processing facility, has a licensed capacity of 4.1 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

