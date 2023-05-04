Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Yukon Could Be Canada’s Next Major Gold Camp, White Gold CEO Says
“I really think we're just scratching the surface here. We are very excited for what is to come for this deposit, which remains open in all directions, and other opportunities on the balance of our large land package,” White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio said.
White Gold (TSXV:WGO) has increased its resource estimate by 41 percent at its flagship White Gold project, located in Yukon's White Gold district, which the company’s CEO, David D'Onofrio, says is one of Canada’s next major gold camps.
“We're really thrilled to have announced the achievement of a major milestone for our company,” D’Onofrio said. "We’ve updated the mineral resource estimate for our flagship White Gold project … that includes 1.15 million ounces indicated at about 2.23 grams (per metric ton), and 950,000 ounces in the inferred category.
"Altogether, this is about 2.1 million ounces of very excellent grade," he continued. "It's primarily open pittable. It's an excellent jurisdiction, and in an area that is emerging to be what I think is one of Canada's next major gold camps.”
Having an increased resource at the White Gold project is fundamentally a huge threshold for the company, according to D’Onofrio.
“I think this is now amongst one of the largest gold deposits that's open pittable at such high grades in Canada," he said. "It really helps validate our thesis from the very beginning that there's a tremendous amount of gold in this area. We are literally just scratching the surface. And in a very short amount of time, we've been able to delineate this significant gold deposit.”
Watch the full interview with David D'Onofrio, CEO of White Gold, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by White Gold (TSXV:WGO). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by White Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. White Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with White Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
