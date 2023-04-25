Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The White Gold project now comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category. Exploration programs supporting the MRE have been backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Highlights:

  • Updated MRE includes four gold deposits – Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise and VG, within 12km of each other, and comprises:
    • 16.11 million tonnes of Indicated Resources averaging 2.23 grams per tonne gold for 1.153 million ounces of gold, representing 55% of total resources.
    • 18.99 million tonnes of Inferred Resources averaging 1.54 grams per tonne gold for 0.942 million ounces of gold, representing 45% of total resources.
  • Updated MRE includes a maiden resource estimate for the Ryan's Surprise deposit with an Inferred Resource of 227,700 ounces of gold averaging 1.97 grams per tonne gold.
  • The Ryan's Surprise deposit is located 1.5 km west of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, and along the Ryan's Trend, a 6.5 km long gold-arsenic geochemical anomaly which hosts additional prospective gold targets.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources have increased by 41% compared to previous MRE's for the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits ( 1) in 2020 and the VG deposit (2) in 2021.
  • 94% of the resources are near surface, with open-pittable Indicated Resources of 1.125 million ounces of gold averaging 2.20 grams per tonne gold and open-pittable Inferred Resources of 0.853 million ounces of gold averaging 1.46 grams per tonne gold.
  • Mineralization at the Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise and VG deposits all remain open along strike and down dip, with opportunities to further expand and upgrade resources in addition to multiple underexplored targets in close proximity to the deposits.
  • The Company is currently planning its fully funded 2023 exploration program, focusing on recent high-grade gold discoveries and undrilled targets with details to be announced in due course.

"We are very pleased with the significant increase in our mineral resources. In a relatively short period of time, we have delineated a very large gold resource, with significant opportunity for continued expansion. The White Gold project now ranks amongst the largest primarily open pit deposits at such high grades in Canada owned by an exploration company. The updated and increased resource is a testament to the success of our technical team, our systematic data driven exploration methodologies and the expansiveness of gold mineralization in the White Gold District. The Company's efficient and scalable exploration methodology clearly demonstrates the vast potential within the property and the district to efficiently add high-quality gold ounces. We would like to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their continued support in what we believe is the early days for the development of the White Gold District into a significant new Canadian Mining Camp," stated David D'Onofrio, CEO.

Maps accompanying this news release can be found at https://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/ .

Figure 1 FINAL

White Gold District – White Gold Project Overview

Figure 2 FINAL

White Gold Property – Arc, Golden Saddle, Ryan's Surprise Deposits

Figure 3 FINAL

White Gold Property – Golden Saddle and Arc Deposits

Figure 4 FINAL

White Gold Property – Ryan's Surprise Deposit

Figure 5 FINAL

QV Property – VG Deposit

Mineral Resource Estimate Details

Table 1. White Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Mineral Resource Statement, ACS April 15, 2023.

Area Type Classification Cut-off
(g/t) 		Tonnes
(000's) 		Grade
(g/t) 		Contained
Gold (oz)
Golden Saddle
Open Pit
Indicated 0.4
15,241 2.25 1,103,900
Inferred 3,569 1.39 159,700
Underground
Indicated 2.5
224 3.86 27,800
Inferred 535 3.68 63,200
Arc
Open Pit
Indicated 0.4
642 1.03 21,200
Inferred 5,426 1.15 201,000
Underground Inferred 2.5 36 3.23 3,700
Ryan
Open Pit Inferred 0.4 3,373 1.89 205,300
Underground Inferred 2.5 214 3.25 22,400
QV Open Pit Inferred 0.4 5,836 1.53 287,100
All Deposits Open Pit Indicated 0.4 15,883 2.20 1,125,100
All Deposits Open Pit Inferred 0.4 18,203 1.46 853,100
All Deposits Underground Indicated 2.5 224 3.86 27,800
All Deposits Underground Inferred 2.5 785 3.54 89,300
All Deposits Total Indicated 16,107 2.23 1,152,900
All Deposits Total Inferred 18,989 1.54 942,400

1) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2) The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
4) The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
5) Open pittable resources are constrained by GEOVIA Whittle optimized pit shells using a 0.4 g/t Au cut-of grade and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, assuming a gold price of US$1,800 per ounce, a C$:US$ exchange rate of 0.75. an open pit mining cost of CDN$3.25 per tonne, a processing and G&A cost of CDN$27.50 per tonne milled, and gold recoveries of 92% for Golden Saddle, and VG, along with 85% for Arc and Ryan's Surprise. Underground resources assume a mining cost of CDN$120/tonne.
6) The following bulk density values for mineralized material were used: Golden Saddle (2.62 – 2.65 t/m 3 ), Arc (2.55 t/m 3 ), Ryan's Surprise (2.63 t/m 3 ) and VG (2.65 t/m 3 ).
7) High-grade gold assay values have been capped as follows: Golden Saddle and Arc (8 – 18 g/t Au), Ryan's Surprise (9 g/t Au) and VG (3 – 10 g/t Au).
8) The Statement of Estimates of Mineral Resources has been compiled by Mr. Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D.,P.Geo, of ARSENEAU Consulting Services ("ACS"). Mr. Arseneau has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Standards of Disclosure.
9) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

The current MRE for the White Gold project was carried out by Arseneau Consulting Services ("ACS") of Vancouver, B.C. and is reported in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been estimated in conformity with generally accepted Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation and Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practices" guidelines. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The MRE presents updated estimates for the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits ( 1) and the VG deposit (2) , and a maiden estimate for the Ryan's Surprise deposit. The MRE incorporates all diamond and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling data completed by White Gold Corp. and previous property owners.

The updated MRE was prepared using a block model approach using ordinary kriging interpolation for the Golden Saddle, Arc and VG deposits and inverse distance squared ("ID 2 ") interpolation for the Ryan's Surprise deposit. Block model sizes varied between deposits as follows: Golden Saddle and Arc (10 m); Ryan's Surprise (5 – 10 m); and VG (10 – 20 m). GEMS 6.8.4 software was used for generating gold mineralization solids, a topography surface, and resource estimation. Statistical analysis and resource validations were performed using non-commercial software and with Sage2001. Near surface resources were constrained using GEOVIA Whittle pit optimization software. Pit slopes in rock were assumed at 50° and the MRE assumes a long-term gold price of US$1,800 per ounce. Gold recoveries used were 92% for the Golden Saddle and VG deposits, and 85% for the Arc and Ryan's Surprise deposits. Gold recoveries are based on metallurgical testwork results for the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and are assumed for the Ryan's Surprise and VG deposits based on their close similarities to the Arc and Golden Saddle deposits, respectively.

Mineralization on portions of both the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits is known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate, however, the mineralization in these areas does not currently meet the criteria to be classified as Mineral Resources. Based on drilling at Golden Saddle and current geologic models, there is an estimated 10 – 12 million additional tonnes grading between 1 – 2 g/t Au of material classified as a Target for Further Exploration ("TFFE"). The reader should be cautioned that the potential quantity and grade of the TFFE is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient drilling to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being advanced to a mineral resource.

A technical report to support the MRE for the White Gold project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com/ ) and the Company's website ( https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/ ) within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.

White Gold District

West-central Yukon is host to several highly prospective mineral districts, including the White Gold, Dawson Range, Klondike and Sixtymile districts. The Klondike was the epicentre of the historic Klondike Gold Rush in 1896 with over 20 million ounces of placer gold production having occurred in the region since that time. The Company's property portfolio (Figure 1) which covers large portions of the White Gold District, was assembled by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan, and represents the largest claim package in the region, consisting of 17,584 claims across 30 properties and covering approximately 350,000 hectares. Two significant advanced projects border the Company's claims in the south including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz at 1.23 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz at 1.01 g/t Au (3) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project, which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb Cu and 14.5 Moz Au and  Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb Cu and 6.6 Moz Au (4) . The region has seen significant investment by various other major mining companies recently and the Yukon is consistently ranked as a top 10 mining jurisdiction on the Investment Attractiveness Index based on the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits were originally discovered by Underworld Resources Inc. ("Underworld") and shortly thereafter acquired by Kinross in a deal valued at approximately C$139 million. In mid-2017, the Company acquired Kinross's Yukon gold properties (see Company news release dated June 14, 2017) which included the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and has significantly increased the size of these deposits since that time, in addition to discovering and delineating new zones in close proximity including the GS West and Ryan's Surprise. The Company has advanced the Ryan's Surprise target since 2018, and the resource estimate reported herein represents the maiden MRE for this deposit. The VG deposit was discovered by Comstock Metals Ltd. ("Comstock") in 2012, and in early-2019 the Company acquired the property from Comstock given its close proximity and similarities to the Golden Saddle deposit. All four near-surface deposits are interpreted to represent structurally-controlled orogenic gold deposits, collectively form the Company's gold resource base in the heart of its large land package, and remain open for expansion.

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle deposit is located 95 km south of Dawson City on the Company's White Gold property (Figure 2), which is supported by the fully operational Thistle exploration camp with airstrip and barge access, and up to 100-person capacity. The deposit consists of the GS Main, GS Footwall and GS West zones and together the zones define mineralization over a 1,500 m strike length and up to 725 m down dip. Currently, the GS Main is the most significant zone in terms of estimated ounces and overall grade; containing approximately 95% of the Indicated ounces within the overall Golden Saddle deposit.

Gold mineralization at the Golden Saddle deposit (Figure 2 & 3) is hosted in a meta-volcanic and meta-intrusive assemblage broadly consisting of felsic orthogneiss, amphibolite, and ultramafic units. Gold generally occurs as micron-scale blebs along fractures or encapsulated by pyrite, and as visible gold (less than 5 mm in size) located as free grains in quartz. Mineralization is present in quartz veins and stockwork or breccia with disseminated pyrite. Drill hole intersected gold mineralization is spatially co-incident with structures, and structures or faults which are interpreted to be the primary conduits for hydrothermal fluids responsible for gold deposition. The thicknesses of the mineralization and breccia zones are variable from 5 m to over 50 m, and they pinch and swell along strike. A consistent higher-grade core (> 3 g/t Au) occurs within the main zone at Golden Saddle. Gold mineralization at the Golden Saddle deposit remains open in all directions and is known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate, however, the mineralization in these areas does not currently meet the criteria to be classified as Mineral Resources.

Arc Deposit

The Arc deposit (Figures 2 & 3) is located approximately 400 m south of the Golden Saddle and consists of two zones, the Arc Main and Arc Footwall zones, both trending E-NE and dipping to the north at approximately 50 degrees. Mineralization at the Arc has been defined over 1,200 m in strike length and up to 450 m down dip with mineralization open along strike and down dip. Gold mineralization at the Arc deposit is less well understood than the Golden Saddle, which is partially a function of drilling at the Arc deposit being more widely spaced. Gold mineralization is hosted within a meta-sedimentary sequence dominated by banded (graphitic) quartzite and interbedded pelitic biotite schist that is cross-cut by numerous felsic to intermediate dikes and sills.

Gold mineralization appears to be focused within breccia and shear zones that have been affected by hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization. Drilling has defined an upper main zone as well as a lower footwall zone of anomalous gold but of lesser tenure than the main upper zone. Mineralization remains open to the east, west and at depth. The occurrence of gold at Arc is not well understood but appears to be associated with disseminated and veined pyrite, arsenopyrite and graphite.

Ryan's Surprise Deposit

Ryan's Surprise (Figures 2 & 4) is located 1.5 km west of the Golden Saddle deposit, along a 6.5 km long x 1 km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils ("Ryan's Trend"), which also hosts several other prospective early-stage targets in close proximity with significant surface gold mineralization and represent further potential for expansion of this project. Gold mineralization at the Ryan's Surprise deposit is primarily hosted within a meta-sedimentary sequence dominated by banded (graphitic) quartzite and interbedded pelitic biotite schist cross-cut by numerous felsic – intermediate dikes and sills.

Gold mineralization appears to be focused within breccia and shear zones that have been affected by hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization. Recent drilling has defined multiple subparallel zones that are host to gold-bearing sulphide mineralization including arsenopyrite and pyrite, and range in true width from 10 m. The mineralization footprint at the Ryan's Surprise deposit measures approximately 550 m north-south by 500 m east-west to a vertical depth of 650 m remains open along strike and at depth. The occurrence of gold at Ryan's Surprise has not been evaluated, and no metallurgical test work has been undertaken to understand the possible gold deportment. However, the host rocks, alteration and sulphide mineralization display many similarities to the Arc deposit.

VG Deposit

The VG deposit (Figure 5) is located approximately 85km south of Dawson City and 11km north of the Golden Saddle deposit. Gold mineralization at the VG deposit is hosted in quartz ± carbonate veins, stockwork and breccia zones, and pyrite veinlets, including cubic pyrite and visible gold, associated with intense-quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration, pervasive K-spar and hematite emplaced along en-echelon faults or shear zones. Visually, the style of gold mineralization and alteration appears identical to the Golden Saddle deposit, along with similar dominant host rocks of biotite-feldspar (± augen)-quartz gneisses. To date, no metallurgical testwork has been performed on the VG mineralization, however given its close similarities to Golden Saddle, gold recoveries are assumed to be similar. Opportunities exist at the VG deposit to quickly upgrade a significant portion of Inferred Resources to Indicated, as well as for expansion of gold mineralization at depth and along strike. There are also several other prospective targets on the property which have received limited exploration work and offer potential for additional discoveries.

Qualified Persons, Technical Information and Quality Control

The MRE for the White Gold Project was prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau of Arseneau Consulting Services (ACS), an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined under NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. The technical content of this news release has also been reviewed and approved by Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company who is also a QP as defined under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

QA/QC

White Gold's drill core sampling consisted of collecting samples over 0.50 m to 2.50 m intervals (depending on lithology and style of mineralization) over the entire hole length. RC samples were collected at continuous 1.5 m intervals. All drill core was cut in half using a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the other half returned to the core box. Standard, blank, and duplicate samples were inserted into both the drill core and RC sample streams at regular intervals to meet a designated QA/QC sample insertion rate. All samples were organized into batches, flown via fixed-wing aircraft from camp, and transported via courier to an ISO-certified laboratory for analysis.

About White Gold Corp.
The Company owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 350,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (this news release). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz at 1.23 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz at 1.01 g/t Au (3) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb Cu and 14.5 Moz Au and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb Cu and 6.6 Moz Au (4) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon Canada", Effective Date May 15, 2020, Report Date July 10, 2020, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.
(2) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date October 15, 2021, Report Date November 15, 2021, available on SEDAR.
(3) See Newmont Corporation news release titled "Newmont Announces Increased 2022 Mineral Reserves of 96 Million Gold Ounces and 68 Million Gold Equivalent Ounces", dated February 23, 2023: https://www.newmont.com/investors/news-release/default.aspx .
(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

To Book a Meeting with Management: https://whitegoldcorp.ca/contact/request-information/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbd3f478-cb55-42a7-a1f3-7dcf41959a38

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4adf48eb-5a78-4917-b717-f3ea27e633a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f580968b-96ad-4657-bd4f-665355ef573c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb36af3f-4321-41f5-bd6e-fed30c6d6505

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/958f0c04-ed2c-4faa-9a9b-eab7d2638aa1


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

White GoldTSXV:WGOPrecious Metals Investing
WGO:CA
The Conversation (0)
White Gold

White Gold


Keep reading...Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott; Agnico Eagle and Kinross Maintain 17.1 Percent Interest

Further to its news release dated May 15, 2020, White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 6,666,667 common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.90 per FT Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,000,000 (the “Offering”). Participants include Eric Sprott, certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, and insiders Pat DiCapo and David D’Onofrio. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company will have net working capital of approximately C$9M.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares; Agnico Eagle and Kinross to Maintain Interest; Eric Sprott to Participate

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 6,666,667 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.90 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,000,000 (the “Offering”). Participants in the Offering include Eric Sprott, certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, Pat DiCapo and David D’Onofrio.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico”) dated December 13, 2016, Agnico has indicated that it intends to maintain its 17.1% interest in the Company. Additionally, pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross”) dated June 14, 2017, Kinross has indicated that it intends to maintain its 17.1% interest in the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Appoints Industry Veteran Terry Brace, as Vice President, Exploration

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Terry Brace, P. Geo. has joined the Company as Vice President of Exploration.

Terry brings over 25 years of diversified experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, covering exploration, environmental management, project permitting, human resources management and community relations. Terry has held senior positions with major, mid-tier and junior companies including Teck Resources, Noranda, Pan American Silver, Cornerstone Resources and Thundermin Resources. During that time, Terry worked on and managed projects in several regions of Canada and in Latin America, with a focus on precious and base metals in a wide range of deposit types. From 2008 through 2013 he served as Vice President Exploration for Cornerstone Resources and most recently as Senior Exploration Geologist with Pan American Silver in Timmins, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Further Extends VG Deposit Mineralization and Advances New High Priority Targets in Close Proximity to VG Deposit on QV Property

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive RC drill results on its recently acquired VG Deposit located on the QV Property. The drilling extended known mineralization which remains open in all directions and shows similarities to the nearby Golden Saddle deposit. The QV Property was acquired in early 2019 and contains the VG Deposit, which hosts an historic inferred gold resource of 230,000 oz at 1.65 g/t Au(1) and several highly prospective undrilled targets in close proximity. The QV Property is historically underexplored and demonstrates strong similarities and prospective geology as that found on both the White Gold and JP Ross properties. Drilling in 2019 was designed to step-out on the VG deposit along strike to the NE and SW, and to infill gaps in the deposit’s historic resource model. The Company’s fully-funded $13 million 2019 exploration program, backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC), includes diamond drilling on the Vertigo target (JP Ross property), Golden Saddle & Arc deposits (White Gold property) as well as soil sampling, prospecting, GT Probe sampling, trenching and RAB/RC drilling on various other properties across the Company’s expansive land package located in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Intercepts Significant Gold Values on Multiple New Drill Targets Across the White Gold Property

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill results on multiple newly identified drill targets located across its White Gold property, in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada. Significant gold mineralization was encountered on several targets located in the area surrounding the Golden Saddle & Arc deposits. These targets were discovered through the Company’s proprietary, data driven exploration strategy and include the McKinnon East, Ulli’s Ridge, Minneapolis Creek and several other targets. The 2019 RAB drill program was designed to drill a limited number of holes per target as a preliminary evaluation of the target areas with preliminary drilling of the additional new targets and follow up to be performed in 2020. White Gold Corp’s fully-funded $13 million 2019 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) included diamond drilling on the Vertigo target (JP Ross property), Golden Saddle & Arc deposits (White Gold property) as well as soil sampling, prospecting, GT Probe, trenching and RAB/RC drilling on various other properties across the Company’s expansive land package located in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") for an investment in Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé"), a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold-copper exploration in Cote d'Ivoire (the "Investment").

‎"This financing and a change in leadership at Awalé represents a special situation where an active approach can add value to our investments. We are excited to partner with the Awalé team and its new CEO, Andrew Chubb, who has a clear plan to advance their Odienné project. Odienné is a large-scale and exciting copper-gold (IOCG) project that has attracted both equity investment and a joint venture partnership with the world's largest gold miner, Newmont Corp. Newmont is scheduled to spend $3 million on Odienné in 2023. With fresh leadership, a restored balance sheet, and significant news flow on the horizon from Newmont's Investment in Odienné, we see a bright future for Awalé. So much so that Charles Beaudry and I will be personally co-investing alongside Orefinders," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the upcoming drill program of a minimum of 2,500 meters at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico and drilling will begin in a few days. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

The drill program is designed to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package is present on Prismo's concession. Previous drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g/t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), announces the appointment of Maurice Tagami  to the Freegold Board of Directors, effective April 24 th 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Maurice Tagami to the Freegold Board. "  said Kristina Walcott , President and CEO of Freegold.  "Maurice's extensive experience in metallurgical processes both from the project development and operational side will be invaluable to Freegold as we continue to grow our Company. Maurice is already very familiar with the both the metallurgy at Golden Summit and Shorty Creek having directed the metallurgical programs which have been conducted to date on both projects."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 354 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz target areas, which yielded numerous gold assays above 3 gt over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters. The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 gt gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 gt Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 gt Au and 269 gt Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 gt Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of iMetal Resources shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCBB under the symbol "IMRFF

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces the Passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson and Amends the Terms of its Previously Announced Private Placement Offering

JZR Gold Announces the Passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson and Amends the Terms of its Previously Announced Private Placement Offering

(TheNewswire)

April 21, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") announces with great sadness the passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson, PhD, P. Geo, the Company's "Qualified Person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .  Dr. Jackson was an accomplished mining professional, with decades of experience in the exploration and development of mineral projects and was instrumentally involved in several successful discoveries.  Management and the board of directors of the Company wish to extend their sincere condolences to Dr. Jackson's family and friends.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Begins Trading on the OTCQB

×