VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Steve Looper to its Board of Directors. Mr. Looper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Company's leadership team, with an impressive track record in the oil and gas industry and a commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Terrence Martell, Chairman at VVC, expressed his enthusiasm for this new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Looper to VVC's Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the energy sector and his proven ability to drive profitable ventures make him an invaluable addition to our team."

Steve Looper has a distinguished career in the oil and gas sector, spanning over four decades. He began his journey as an independent oil and gas producer in 1982 and has since demonstrated his capabilities in drilling and operating wells across various states, including Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. His extensive project management experience has taken him to international arenas, where he successfully led initiatives in Botswana, Canada, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Since 1993, Mr. Looper has been deeply involved in the development of large resource plays in West Texas. His most recent focus has been on the Barnett Shale trend, where he achieved remarkable success for his capital providers, delivering rates of return exceeding 100%. Mr. Looper's strategic acumen and dedication to value creation make him an invaluable addition to the VVC Board of Directors.

Currently serving as CEO at Proton Green, Mr. Looper continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy industry. His leadership at Proton Green exemplifies his commitment to fostering environmentally responsible energy solutions.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Mike Culver - (202) 531-6559
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: mike@vvcresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC:CA
VVC Resources
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the extension for 1 year of certain out-of-the-money share purchase warrants ("warrants") expiring on September 30, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company has therefore applied to the TSXV to extend 58,723,900 Series AG warrants until September 30, 2024. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on September 28, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on October 1, 2020.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) recently announced its first helium sales . The helium was produced at PG's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant located at St. Johns Field in Arizona. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, situated on the expansive 170,500-acre St. Johns Field asset in Apache County, Arizona, initiated production operations in July 2023. This region is renowned for hosting one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, boasting an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and a staggering 517 million tons of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs (see PG Corporate Profile on their website). Those estimates were extracted from an Evaluation Report prepared by William M. Cobb & Associates, Inc., revised May 6, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces our Annual General Meeting will be held on November 16, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (ET), with a Record Date of October 2, 2023. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 11, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub . This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) received US$5,000,000 from the sale of a small portion of its ownership in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"). VVC sold approximately one-seventh of its ownership in Proton Green and remains a significant investor in Proton Green, holding over 12%.

The proceeds from the private transaction enhance VVC's overall financial position. Management intends to accelerate its U.S. helium and natural gas programs, as well as to continue development of its copper property in Mexico.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Recent Wells and Highlights Planned Q4/23 Drilling

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Recent Wells and Highlights Planned Q4/23 Drilling

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the status of two recently drilled wells, along with upcoming planned drilling for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As announced on September 25, 2023 , HEVI and farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") successfully drilled and cased the first joint well to encounter helium at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 ") on lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan. HEVI has a 20% working interest in Joint Well #1. NAH has indicated their intention to proceed with completion and production testing of Joint Well #1 in the coming weeks, after which HEVI will provide an update on the well's performance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

oil barrels with up arrow

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: NG Energy Leads with Rise of Over 38 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 20 basis points last week to close at 569.95.

In focus during the period was the US Federal Reserve's Wednesday (September 20) announcement that it is holding interest rates steady in the 5.25 to 5.5 percent range. One more hike is projected in 2023 with two decreases next year.

Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks made moves over the last five days. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the period and what was affecting their share prices.

restaurant utility meters

10 Natural Gas Facts for Investors (Updated 2023)

After trading at historical lows for a number of years, natural gas prices experienced exponential growth in 2021 and 2022. While those high prices have abated, the supply and demand fundamentals for the natural gas industry are expected to fare well in the coming years.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that the Henry Hub natural gas spot price will rise moderately through 2023 and 2024, although nowhere near the highs seen in 2022. The EIA notes that US natural gas production rose steadily alongside oil production in the first half of 2023, and it sees output remaining flat throughout the remainder of 2023 and through 2024.

Natural gas is used primarily as a heating fuel and to generate electricity. In fact, natural gas is currently the most widely used fuel for space heating in the US, and it has also started to beat out coal as the top fuel for electricity generation. Before jumping into the space, here are 10 more basic natural gas facts to know.

Helium Evolution Announces Farmout Well Spud at Fox, Six Months Prior to Deadline

Helium Evolution Announces Farmout Well Spud at Fox, Six Months Prior to Deadline

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced well located at 11-13-13-29W3 (" Test Well #4 ") on farmout lands within Block 3 at Fox in Saskatchewan, pursuant to the farm-out agreement announced on October 21, 2022 . Test Well #4 was originally scheduled to be spud before March 31, 2024 and today's spud date represents an acceleration of six months.

NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #4, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well, supporting the Company's continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #4, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well, supporting the Company's continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Global Oil and Gas

Highly Experienced Technical Team Appointed

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with its partner Jaguar Exploration Inc, it has assembled a highly experienced team of oil and gas professionals and contractors based in Peru and Houston to progress and develop the newly granted 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) offshore Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Exploring One of South America's Great Offshore Basins

Corporate Presentation - September 2023

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.


VVC Resources
