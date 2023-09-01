Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces our Annual General Meeting will be held on November 16, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (ET), with a Record Date of October 2, 2023. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 11, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company's website.

This year's AGM will be a virtual meeting, with no In-Person voting, and all voting by Proxy. The deadline for Proxy Voting will be 2:00 pm (ET) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, however shareholders are encouraged to vote early.

Registration will be required to attend the virtual AGM, either as a shareholder or a guest with instructions on the website at: www.vvcresources.com/shareholders-meeting and in the Information Circular. Following the formal business session, management will update the Company's activities and projects, and will be available to answer questions from shareholders, subject to Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

"We look forward to meeting our shareholders at the AGM," said Terry Martell, Chairman of VVC. "We will be providing a much-needed update on our projects and investments."

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Mike Culver – 202-531-6559
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com Email: mike@1row.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC:CA
VVC Resources
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub . This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) received US$5,000,000 from the sale of a small portion of its ownership in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"). VVC sold approximately one-seventh of its ownership in Proton Green and remains a significant investor in Proton Green, holding over 12%.

The proceeds from the private transaction enhance VVC's overall financial position. Management intends to accelerate its U.S. helium and natural gas programs, as well as to continue development of its copper property in Mexico.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Trading resumes in:

Company: VVC Exploration Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the fifth farmout well at 6-13-5-7W3 (" Test Well Area #2 "), on farmout lands within the McCord block in Saskatchewan.

Test Well Area #2 was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that Test Well Area #2 will be abandoned.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

restaurant utility meters

10 Natural Gas Facts for Investors (Updated 2023)

After trading at historical lows for a number of years, natural gas prices experienced exponential growth in 2021 and 2022. While those high prices have abated, the supply and demand fundamentals for the natural gas industry are expected to fare well in the coming years.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that the Henry Hub natural gas spot price will rise moderately through 2023 and 2024, although nowhere near the highs seen in 2022. The EIA notes that US natural gas production rose steadily alongside oil production in the first half of 2023, and it sees output remaining flat throughout the remainder of 2023 and through 2024.

Natural gas is used primarily as a heating fuel and to generate electricity. In fact, natural gas is currently the most widely used fuel for space heating in the US, and it has also started to beat out coal as the top fuel for electricity generation. Before jumping into the space, here are 10 more basic natural gas facts to know.

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

Rising oil prices are often tied to dire headlines warning investors about the looming threat of inflation. But is there a causal relationship between the oil price and inflation?

Inflation devalues currencies and results in higher prices for consumer goods and services. In turn, the larger cost of living for consumers can negatively impact discretionary spending and economic growth.

Historically, higher oil prices have statistically correlated with inflation. As prices for oil go up, so do prices for goods that are dependent upon oil. For example, costs may increase for goods made from petroleum-based products such as plastics, or for goods such as fruits and vegetables that have traditionally been transported to market via gasoline- or diesel-powered trucks and trains.

Global Oil and Gas

GLV Secures Giant 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block Off Peru

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Technical Evaluation Agreement LXXXVI (TEA) with the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons, Perupetro, for a 4,858km2 oil and gas exploration block offshore Peru. The Company now holds 80% of the TEA with project partner, US based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, Inc. (Jaguar), holding the remaining 20%. Pursuant to the agreement, GLV shares as detailed in the ASX announcement dated 7 June 2023, and approved at the Shareholders meeting on 15 August 2023, will be issued today.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI)

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Helium

Voyager Helium Development Update

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) advises that it has acquired the feed compressor for its proposed Voyager development.

