Looming US-Canada Tariff War “No Effect” on Cizzle Brands' Operations, CEO Says
“We have manufacturing on both sides of the border (and) warehousing on both sides of the border. We have a Canadian corp and a US corp, so we're set up perfectly fine. It won't have any effect on us,” said John Celenza, CEO and chairman of Cizzle Brands.
Amid a looming trade conflict between the US and Canada, Cizzle Brands (CBOE:CIZZL) Chairman and CEO John Celenza has assured the investor community that potential tariffs will have no impact on operations.
“We have manufacturing on both sides of the border (and) warehousing on both sides of the border. We have a Canadian corp and a US corp, so we're set up perfectly fine. It won't have any effect on us,” he said.
Cizzle Brands is a health and wellness food and beverage company.
In an interview with the Investing News Network, Celenza highlighted the company's growth strategy through strategic partnerships, the most recent one being a new deal with Van Houtte Coffee, which will provide direct store distribution across Canada. The deal allows Cizzle Brands to efficiently reach more retailers.
“We're very selective about the retailers that we partner with, we’ve kept it to a very finite group of retailers just to start. The velocity we've gotten out of those retail (deals) has been staggering. It's really caused an increase in demand,” Celenza said.
He also credited the company's success to collaborations with high-profile athletes and influencers, such as NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon, who is both a product developer and shareholder for Cizzle Brands. He contrasted Cizzle Brands’ approach with competitors, emphasizing its focus on "better-for-you" products rather than those high in sugar and artificial ingredients.
Looking ahead, Celenza outlined key financial milestones, including projected net sales of $14 million to $15 million in the first fiscal year, with strong margins. For potential investors, he positioned Cizzle Brands as a company leveraging a significant shift in consumer preferences as they increasingly demand healthier, more sustainable beverage options.
“It’s just the beginning,” Celenza stated, expressing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.
Watch the full interview with John Celenza, chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cizzle Brands (CBOE:CZZL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cizzle Brandsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Cizzle Brands is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cizzle Brands and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
