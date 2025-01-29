Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (the " Company " or " Cizzle Brands ") and Van Houtte Coffee Services (" VHCS "), a subsidiary of Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a distribution agreement (the " Agreement ") pursuant to which VHCS will distribute Cizzle Brands' product lineup across Canada. As part of its agreement, VHCS will also be taking over distributorship for many of the Cizzle Brands' existing accounts in various categories including sporting goods retailers and stadiums.

"This partnership enables us to provide additional high-quality offerings that align with the growing needs of organizations across the country. We look forward to working together to continue expanding our product range and supporting Cizzle Brands' growth," said Jon Theisen, General Manager of Van Houtte Coffee Services.

Cizzle Brands is at the forefront of athlete-inspired sports nutrition, renowned for developing functional products like CWENCH Hydration™ that cater to active, health-conscious consumers.

Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "Partnering with Van Houtte Coffee Services marks a significant milestone for Cizzle Brands as we continue to grow and expand our presence. With VHCS's vast distribution network and deep market penetration across Canada, we are excited to introduce our products to a broader audience, further strengthening our brand and driving long-term success."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport ® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

About Van Houtte Coffee Services

Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is the leading provider of coffee services in Canada for the commercial clientele. They offer beverage programs adapted to every industry sector, with maintenance services and hassle-free delivery, combined with a wide range of coffee, tea, and other beverages of superior quality offered in a variety of formats and with reliable, high-performance multifunction brewing systems, including Keurig ® one cup at a time coffee-makers and bean-to-cup systems. Their mission is to offer local, regional and national enterprises, as well as foodservice providers, diversified solutions that meet their needs. Their national coverage and local roots allow them to serve hotels, universities and colleges, healthcare institutions, restaurants, service stations, and convenience stores with all the advantages of a large company and the personalized service of a small provider.

With 30 service branches strategically located across the country, they serve over a million cups of coffee a day through their 30,000 corporate clients. Van Houtte Coffee Services are a subsidiary of Keurig Canada Inc., doing business under the name Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, whose head office and roasting plant are located in Montréal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza - Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands CorporationCZZL:AQLCBOE:CZZLBiotech Investing
CZZL:AQL
Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Unveils its Team of Ambassadors to Accelerate North American Commercialization Initiatives

Cizzle Brands Unveils its Team of Ambassadors to Accelerate North American Commercialization Initiatives

Through a curated team of the world's most experienced and qualified dieticians, performance coaches, scientists, and medical professionals who are subject matter experts in their respective fields, Cizzle Brands is building a house of brands in the sports nutrition industry that serves the world's most elite athletes and leverages that knowledge to make products for everyday people looking to live healthy, active lifestyles. Cizzle Brands' ambassadors will not only assist in product development and formulation but they will also help to expand knowledge and adoption of Cizzle Brands' products around the world.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Don Saladino, Personal Trainer to Hollywood's A-List, Joins Cizzle Brands as an Advisor

Don Saladino, Personal Trainer to Hollywood's A-List, Joins Cizzle Brands as an Advisor

Hollywood actors, professional athletes, and award-winning musicians alike have all relied on Don Saladino, coach and trainer of over 20 years, to reach their full potential in physical fitness. As an advisor to Cizzle Brands, Mr. Saladino will provide his insights, expertise, and access to his vast professional network for the commercialization and promotion of Cizzle Brands' product lines at a global scale.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Corporation Teams up with Hockey Influencer, Coach Chippy, to launch Tropical Flow, a Special Edition Coach Chippy Inspired Flavour of CWENCH Hydration

Cizzle Brands Corporation Teams up with Hockey Influencer, Coach Chippy, to launch Tropical Flow, a Special Edition Coach Chippy Inspired Flavour of CWENCH Hydration

With a combined social media following of more than one million users, Coach Chippy is a leading influencer in youth hockey. Through his Tropical Flow flavour of CWENCH Hydration, which will be available for purchase at Pro Hockey Life, Source for Sports, Sports Excellence and other leading retailers, Coach Chippy will be creating greater visibility for CWENCH Hydration in a key demographic for the brand.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Test tubes.

Biotech Market Forecast: Top Trends for Biotech in 2025

The biotech sector in 2025 presents a landscape brimming with both opportunities and challenges.

The industry is being shaped by a confluence of factors, all of which are driving exciting innovations in healthcare.

Drawing from insights gained at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPMHC), held in San Francisco from January 13 to 16, the Investing News Network examines the key trends taking shape in biotech in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

FDA APPROVES LUMAKRAS® IN COMBINATION WITH VECTIBIX® FOR CHEMOREFRACTORY KRAS G12C-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Pivotal Study Demonstrated the Combination More Than Doubled Progression-Free Survival Compared to Investigated SOC

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) in combination with Vectibix ® (panitumumab) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received prior fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. Approval is based on the pivotal Phase 3 CodeBreaK 300 study, which demonstrated that LUMAKRAS plus Vectibix is the first and only targeted treatment combination for chemorefractory KRAS G12C-mutated mCRC to show superior progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the investigated standard-of-care (SOC). 1*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA APPROVES LUMAKRAS® IN COMBINATION WITH VECTIBIX® FOR CHEMOREFRACTORY KRAS G12C-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Pivotal Study Demonstrated the Combination More Than Doubled Progression-Free Survival Compared to Investigated SOC

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) in combination with Vectibix ® (panitumumab) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received prior fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. Approval is based on the pivotal Phase 3 CodeBreaK 300 study, which demonstrated that LUMAKRAS plus Vectibix is the first and only targeted treatment combination for chemorefractory KRAS G12C-mutated mCRC to show superior progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the investigated standard-of-care (SOC). 1*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Showcases TFC-1326 in Stonegate Healthcare's Landmark Report

Sirona Biochem Showcases TFC-1326 in Stonegate Healthcare's Landmark Report

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is excited to announce that its cutting-edge anti-aging compound, TFC-1326, has been highlighted in Stonegate Healthcare Partners' latest research report. The publication, titled "Sirona Biochem's TFC-1326 Clinical Data Versus Retinoid Clinical Data," provides an extensive evaluation of TFC-1326's clinical trial performance, setting it apart from traditional retinoid treatments.

The report outlines the remarkable benefits of TFC-1326, including:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands: A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness


Keep reading...Show less
Biotech therapy capsule containing DNA strand surrounded by cells.

Top 4 Canadian Biotech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech industry is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.

According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

Here, the Investing News Network profiles the five best-performing Canadian biotech stocks based on their year-on-year gains.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

Cleantech Investing

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 2.5 g/t Gold Eq. over 34 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

oil and gas investing

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

×