Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of Albemarle, ChargePoint, First Energy Metals, and Livent Supplying Battery Metals and Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: ALBemarle Corporation First Energy Metals ChargePoint Holdings and Livent Corporation . The transition to electric vehicles is expected to be a multi-trillion dollar megatrend as it unfolds in the coming years. Generational investing opportunities are presenting themselves in ...

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM).

The transition to electric vehicles is expected to be a multi-trillion dollar megatrend as it unfolds in the coming years. Generational investing opportunities are presenting themselves in charging stations, battery metals, driving technologies - and of course the EV makers. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) Gurmin Sangha, CEO: "Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead"
Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EV's go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally. First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.
FEMFF's flagship "Augustus" lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1million tonnes for both its North American Lithium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF's lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF's lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF's drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project's full upside potential.
Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) CEO Paul Graves: "Lithium Demand Driving Increased Profits"
"..Looking at our 2022 guidance, higher realized pricing will drive a significant increase in profitability compared to 2021. This is despite flat year-over-year volumes, prior to our capacity expansion, which will add incremental volumes in 2023. We expect this higher realized pricing to drive full year adjusted EBITDA up to almost three-times that of 2021 at the high end of our guidance range. Beyond 2022, we expect demand to continue to grow at rates similar to today....New energy vehicle sales in China grew by over 150% in 2021 to 3.5 million units, which is greater than the entire number of EVs sold globally in 2020. Additionally, NEV sales in China are projected to be well over 5 million units in 2022, despite plans for the country to cut incentives on zero-emission vehicles by 30% before phasing them out completely in 2023. In Europe, fully electric vehicle sales grew to 109,000 units in December, marking a monthly record for the top five regional markets and a penetration rate at a new high of 16%. And in the U.S., at least thirty new EV models are expected to be introduced to the market in 2022, more than double the number currently available. And the positive trends behind demand for lithium do not stop at electric vehicles. We continue to see increased demand expectations across all energy storage applications, including light commercial vehicles, e-bikes, stationary storage and mobile devices. The entire lithium market remains tight today, and the extent of this tightness is reflected by just how high prices in the Chinese non-contracted market have climbed. Published lithium prices in all forms continue to rise and we are now seeing the pull through of contracts that matured at year-end being reset at meaningfully higher price levels…"
Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/14/livent-corporation-nyse-lthm-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano: "Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption is Driving Our Growth"
"...As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially...The results from this quarter can be described with one word: scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe...ChargePoint's success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June, which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases…."
ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/01/chargepoint-holdings-inc-nyse-chpt-q2-2022-earnings-highlights/

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) CEO Kent Masters: "Accelerating Lithium Production for EV Boom"
"...Based on our current market data, EV trends and regular interactions with our customers, we are revising our lithium demand outlook upwards once again. We now expect 2025 lithium demand of approximately 1.5 million tons, up more than 30% from our previous estimates. Beyond 2025, we anticipate continued growth with lithium demand of more than three million tons by 2030. EV sales growth is accelerating as consumers become more energy-conscious, governments incentivize clean energy, technology improves and EVs approach pricing parity with internal combustion vehicles. In 2021, global EV production nearly doubled to over six million vehicles from three million in 2020. By the end of the decade, EVs are expected to account for close to 40% of automotive sales. When you look at last year's growth rate of nearly 50% and the auto industry's ambitions for a rapid transition to EVs, it's easy to see why demand expectations are so bullish…Our vertical integration, access to high quality, low cost resources, years of experience bringing conversion capacity online and strong balance sheet provide us with considerable advantages."

"...2021 was a transformative year for Albemarle. Our strategic execution and ability to effectively manage the challenges of the global pandemic enabled us to capitalize on the strength of the lithium and bromine markets and generate results that exceeded expectations. For the year, excluding our Fine Chemistry Services business, which was sold in June of 2021, we increased net sales by 11% to $3.3 billion, which was in line with our previous guidance. Adjusted EBITDA grew 13% in 2021 to $871 million, surpassing the upper end of our guidance. Looking ahead, our outlook for 2022 has improved based primarily on favorable market conditions for lithium and bromine. We expect adjusted EBITDA to grow between 35% and 55% versus 2021, excluding Fine Chemistry Services. To continue driving this growth, we are focused on quickly bringing capacity online with accelerated investments…."
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/14/albemarle-corporation-nysealb-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

CSE:CBII

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of Albemarle, ChargePoint, First Energy Metals, and Livent Supplying Battery Metals and Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM).

The transition to electric vehicles is expected to be a multi-trillion dollar megatrend as it unfolds in the coming years. Generational investing opportunities are presenting themselves in charging stations, battery metals, driving technologies - and of course the EV makers. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Alpha Lithium Provides Update on Argentine Operations and Uranium One Transaction

Alpha Lithium Provides Update on Argentine Operations and Uranium One Transaction

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is very pleased to provide an operational update on its 100% wholly owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar, operations in neighboring Salar del Hombre Muerto, as well as an update on the previously announced Uranium One transaction ( see November 29, 2022 news release ), whereby Uranium One agreed to acquire 15% of the Tolillar Salar for US$30 million, implying a US$200 million asset value.

With over $44 million of cash in treasury, the Company continues to operate and develop its 100% owned Tolillar Salar and has confirmed, broad-based institutional support for the project. Given the recent challenges experienced with Uranium One, the Company has chosen to provisionally suspend closing of that transaction. The Company adds that it has no knowledge of any sanctions currently in place against Uranium One, its subsidiaries, affiliates, or its executives and that this decision is being made responsibly and in the best interest of shareholders.

Foremost Lithium Commences Drilling Operations to Test 10 New Targets on Its Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Commences Drilling Operations to Test 10 New Targets on Its Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce that field operations have commenced for its ten (10) diamond drill hole ("DDH") 1,500-meter program. This is the first drilling program for the Company since 2018. The focus of this drill program is to test ten (10) new spodumene pegmatite targets on the Zoro project. Gogal Air Services (Snow Lake, Manitoba) has mobilized Bodnar Drilling of Sainte Rose du Lac, Manitoba to the FM-21-064 drill pad by helicopter to begin drilling. Gogal Air Services shall also provide rotary air support, core storage, and preparation facilities for the project. Drill core samples will be shipped to Activation Laboratories (Ancaster, Ontario) for assaying services. Drill and helicopter pads for each of the 10 holes were cut and prepared by Moss Linecutting of Snow Lake. Figure 1 below shows an image of the location of the FM-21-064 drill pad.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Picture from Gogal Air Services helicopter mobilizing crew and equipment to the FM-21-064 drill pad

Mercedes-Benz Press Release Regarding Battery Recycling with Primobius

Mercedes-Benz Press Release Regarding Battery Recycling with Primobius

Innovative project development company, Neometals Ltd (ASX: NMT) (“Neometals” or “the Company”), notes the press release made today by Mercedes-Benz AG(“Mercedes-Benz”)(“Mercedes Release”). Mercedes-Benz has advised that its wholly owned subsidiary LICULAR GmbH (“LICULAR”) plans to cooperate with Primobius GmbH (“Primobius”), the incorporated joint venture company owned 50:50 by Neometals and SMS group GmbH (“SMS”), as part of Mercedes-Benz’s push to develop a holistic and sustainable recycling approach for lithium-ion batteries.

Charger metals

Charger Signs Access Agreement To Drill Coates Project Nickel-Copper-Pge Target Near Julimar

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to the drilling schedule for its 70-85%-held2 Coates Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGE Project (“Coates Project”), located 65km northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

Arcadia Minerals

Encouraging Lithium Drilling Assay Results Received At Bitterwasser

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Lithium, Tantalum, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce initial assay results undertaken at the Bitterwasser Lithium Project.

