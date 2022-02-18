Base MetalsInvesting News

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) announces trading of the Company's shares has been halted at 10:48 PM PST by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) this morning at the request of the Northern Lights, pending material news to be issued prior to the resumption of trading

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



VIDEO — Andy Schectman: Fed Will Sacrifice Dollar, Stay Safe in Gold and Silver

Andy Schectman February 2022youtu.be

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve as inflation concerns continue to mount.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on what the central bank's next moves could be and how precious metals could be impacted.

"They have chosen an inflationary path over austerity, over the tough decisions. And I have a really hard time believing that they will blow up the economy by letting rates rise," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces That Its Common Shares Will Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022

Denarius Announces That Its Common Shares Will Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022 under the symbol "DNRSF". U.S. investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said "We believe the OTCQB platform will provide our growing shareholder base with increased visibility and transparency by facilitating trading of our common shares in the United States. While our primary listing is on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange in Canada, we appreciate that some investors prefer to trade in U.S. dollars on the OTCQB market."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

The silver price has seen peaks and valleys so far in 2022, reaching a year-to-date high of US$24.63 per ounce on January 20, just two weeks after its low of US$22.07.

Following a 2021 in which the metal's price slowly declined, experts that the Investing News Network spoke with were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook for 2022, for reasons including increased demand and expectations of a strong gold price performance.

Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well.

Keep reading...Show less

