Tisdale Clean Energy Announces Private Placement and Option Grant

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , announces it will offer (the “ Offering ”), by way of non-brokered private placement, up to 6,666,667 units (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of thirty-six months. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders’ fees to eligible third parties that have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,750,000 incentive stock options (the “ Options ”) to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.12 until July 23, 2029.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, RBC Place, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Tisdale Clean Energy

Tisdale Clean Energy


Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.  The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that existing shareholders will be offered the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable pro-rata rights entitlement offer of one (1) new share for every five (5) existing Shares, held by those Shareholders registered at the relevant record date, at an issue price of $0.0045 per New Share to raise up to $2,294,952 (before costs), together with one (1) free attaching new option for every three (3) New Shares subscribed for and issued (Entitlement Issue Offer). Each new option will have an exercise price of $0.01 and entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share before their expiry at 5:00 pm (WST), four (4) years from their date of issue (New Option).
Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2024

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Tisdale Clean Energy
×