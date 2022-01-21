Silver Investing News

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. wishes to announce that the board of directors has granted 1,400,000 options at an exercise price of $.065, for a period of five years, to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company that has assembled extensive and highly prospective properties in Fiji on which recent and previous exploration has confirmed zinc, copper and precious metals mineralization. The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTC under the symbol "THURF."

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Christl, VP Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: rob@thunderstruck.ca
P: 778 840-7180
or, visit our website: http://www.thunderstruck.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

AWE:TCM
Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources

Overview

The Pacific Ring of Fire is home to a 12,000 km trend that contains rich gold and copper deposits. And while various countries located along the Ring of Fire have established mining industries, Fiji remains a hidden gem for the mining industry — one that’s ripe for exploration, development, and production.

Fiji is a country composed of over 300 islands and is best described as a hotbed for seismic activity. Fijian islands like Viti Levu, when combined with historical seismic activity, present favorable conditions for mining. In fact, Viti Levu contains an estimated 5.2 million ounces of gold and 4.9 million tonnes of copper. Plus, Fiji features an 80 year history of mining on the island, possesses an experienced mining workforce, robust infrastructure and a mining friendly government.

Keep reading... Show less
