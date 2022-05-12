Precious MetalsInvesting News

Collective Mining (CNL) has announced high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from the Olympic target at the Guayabales Project in Colombia. The company has three diamond drill rigs operating at the Guayabales Project as part of its 2022 drill program. Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results from the Olympus and Apollo targets.
Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG) introduces The Metallic Group's community relations team

Metallic Minerals (MMG) has announced The Metallic Group's new community relations team. The team includes Lauren Blackburn, Yukon-based Regulatory and Permitting Manager, and the newly hired Lindsay Wilson as Manager, Community and Investor Relations. President Scott Petsel spoke with Coreena Robertson about the new team.
Vertex Resource Group (TSXV:VTX) reports Q1 2022 results

Vertex Resource Group (VTX) has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Highlights include $45.4 million in revenues and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million. Terry Stephenson, President & CEO of Vertex Resource Group sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to highlight the results and share the company's outlook for 2022.
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV:BRC) begins Tonopah West expansion & step-out program

Blackrock Silver Corp. (BRC) has commenced a fully funded 10,000-metre drill program on its Tonopah West Project. The project is located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada. Blackrock President & CEO Andrew Pollard sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to discuss the news.
Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 221 g/t Gold and 812 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 221 g/t Gold and 812 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from its grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills turning at the Olympus and Apollo targets as well as the newly discovered Trap target. At Olympus, the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced discovery holes of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent and 216.7 metres @ 1.08 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15 and May 9, 2022, respectively).

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Second Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with a Second Rig Being Mobilized

Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Second Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with a Second Rig Being Mobilized

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is advancing as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) to the south and west. Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling at Apollo have outlined a porphyry target in the south with a porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia target flanking its northern side. Both the porphyry and breccia targets are characterized by coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies measuring greater than 500 parts per million ("ppm") and 30 ppm, respectively . Apollo covers an area measuring 750 metres X 580 metres and remains open to the east, west and south for further expansion.

Collective Mining Expands its Recent Discovery at the Donut Target with Broad Intercepts from Near Surface Including 108 Metres @ 1.13 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Expands its Recent Discovery at the Donut Target with Broad Intercepts from Near Surface Including 108 Metres @ 1.13 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the final five diamond drill holes completed in late 2021 at the Donut Target ("Donut") as part of its maiden drill program at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales and plans to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling in 2022. The 2022 program will focus on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent while also testing for the first time a suite of new targets including but not limited to Victory East, Victory West, Olympus South and Apollo.

Highlights (See Table 1 and Figures 1 – 2)

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a second agreement with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas (the "Committee") and the Municipalities of Supía and Marmato (together "the Parties") to build upon the success of the 2021 program by expanding the program in 2022 to further improve the lives of coffee growers and their families in Caldas. The Committee is part of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia ("FNC") which oversees the development of the country's coffee sector and is one of the most influential institutions in Colombia's agricultural industry . The alliance will directly benefit 1,652 coffee growers including their families and members of the local communities. Additionally, the Parties will continue fostering positive activities in the department of Caldas, which will serve to validate that mining and agricultural activities can exist harmoniously in the same region.

After a successful first year of activities developed under the initial agreement, the Parties in the alliance have agreed to expand this partnership to Marmato, one of the three municipalities where the Company's projects are located. The cumulative commitment of the members of the strategic alliance will be $420,000 in 2022, of which Collective will contribute approximately 32% of the total investment. The funds will be allocated towards the construction of aqueducts for the Hojas Anchas and La Bodega villages, enhancing local road infrastructure and improving productivity for coffee producers.

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

blocks saying "hodl" with coins

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: Gold Advice as Price Falls — Buy the Dip and HODL

Frank Holmes: Gold Advice as Price Falls — Buy the Dip and HODLyoutu.be

The gold price has tumbled since last week's US Federal Reserve meeting, which saw the central bank raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time since 2000 in an effort to combat inflation.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer at US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), pointed out that the yellow metal's decline is a buying opportunity.

"Buy the dip and hold on for dear life, as the crypto kids say — HODL," he said. HODL is a term that originated in the cryptocurrency community, although it’s since gained mainstream usage through popular memes.

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled (3,397metres) and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (South32).  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

Eight widely spaced holes were drilled on the property and provided a limited test of the areas outside of the Hill 1835 area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high.

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that a geophysical survey has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey is planned to expand the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016. Conductive zones detected in the 2016 surveys were targeted in the Company's drilling program in March and April 2022 which intersected the following mineralized zones (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022 ):

  • Borehole GEM22-01 : weighted-average of 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres) from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres) from 480 to 780 feet (146.34 to 237.8 metres);
  • Borehole GEM22-02 : weighted-average of 775.9 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) from 390 to 520 feet (118.90 to 158.54 metres), including 1,133.1 ppm lithium over 40 feet (12.20 metres) from 480 to 520 feet (146.34 to 158.54 metres). The analytical results for an additional 131 samples from GEM22-02 are still pending.
2022 Geophysical Program

The 2022 surveys are designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers within a historical gravity low that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres are planned in three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

The TDEM moving loop survey will employ 400 metre by 400 metre loops to collect data along new survey lines parallel to the 2016 survey lines, which had detected a highly-conductive layer (see Figure 2 below). At present, the northern and western limits of the conductive clay layer at Gemini are not well-defined and the 2022 survey results are anticipated to add to the Company's geological knowledge of the conductive zones. Results from the TDEM survey are expected during May 2022 and based on those results, Nevada Sunrise plans to submit an amended drilling plan to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the permitting of new drill targets at Gemini.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 407 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 additional unpatented placer claims and 288 new unpatented lode claims in the spring of 2022. Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. The initial analytical results from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02 suggest that the lithium-bearing clay layers at Gemini may be widespread. Additional drilling is planned following receipt of an amendment to the current BLM drilling permit, which will be required to cover the Company's newly-expanded land position.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The results of geochemical analysis on sediment samples described in this news release were shipped in March and April 2022 to American Assay Laboratories and ALS Group USA ("ALS") and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-MS method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and spectrometry to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur", TSXV:CPAU), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's 2022 exploration plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31 , 2021,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") reports that it has completed a detailed airborne geophysical survey focused on its vast Kolho Property in Lapland, Finland. This is the third phase of airborne surveying completed over the Company's Northern Group of properties in the last two years and extends the contiguous coverage of the Company's detailed magnetics data in the region to more than 250km2 (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly3L4wyUc). FireFox is also pleased to announce that it is lodging several applications for exploration permits covering most of the Kolho reservation

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox commented "Our field mapping at the Kolho property had suggested that it was a structurally complex area with geological analogies to the settings of the region's multi-million-ounce gold deposits. This magnetics survey has confirmed structural similarities to both the Kittilä Mine and the Ikkari deposit, and identified new, previously unmapped structures, all of which provide exciting exploration targets for follow-up work."

Kairos Minerals

Kairos Underpins Renewed Exploration Focus with Appointment of Highly Successful Chairman and MD

Klaus Eckhof takes reins as Chairman and Dr Peter Turner becomes MD; Highly regarded duo will lead strategy to unlock full value of the Company’s WA gold and lithium projects

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Klaus Eckhof as Non-Executive Chairman effective immediately and Dr Peter Turner as Managing Director (effective May 23, 2022)

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives

Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) announces Q1 2022 results

