Collective Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target is advancing as part of the Company’s fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on ...

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is advancing as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) to the south and west. Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling at Apollo have outlined a porphyry target in the south with a porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia target flanking its northern side. Both the porphyry and breccia targets are characterized by coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies measuring greater than 500 parts per million ("ppm") and 30 ppm, respectively . Apollo covers an area measuring 750 metres X 580 metres and remains open to the east, west and south for further expansion.

Highlights (See Figures 1 – 3)

  • A maiden diamond drill program at Apollo began in April 2022 with the initial hole ("APC-1") now complete to a final length of 438.7 metres. Beginning at 280 metres down hole, APC-1 intercepted favorable porphyry related hydrothermal breccia mineralization over a core length totalling between 85-90 metres . Core from this hole has been sent to the lab and assay results are expected shortly.
  • Given the significant distance from the drill pad and to expedite drilling at Apollo, the Company is currently drilling at wedge hole ("APC-1W"), which was kicked-off from APC-1 at 213 metres down-hole. Drilled at a slightly steeper angle and to the east, APC-1W is currently at 85 metres and is still drilling within favorable visual breccia mineralization . Drilling of the hole will continue until the hole exits from the breccia mineralization.
  • The breccia matrix consists of approximately 4-5% pyrite and 1-1.5% chalcopyrite with overprinting carbonate base metal ("CBM") veins in places (see press release dated April 12, 2022, for further details).
  • Considering the encouraging visual mineralization over broad widths intersected in both drill holes, the Company has initiated construction of two additional drill pads at Apollo ("Pad 2" and "Pad 3"), which will provide the Company with significantly better locations to test the full extent of the potential at Apollo. The rig that is currently drilling APC-1W will be moved to Pad 2 shortly and a second diamond drill rig will mobilize to Pad 3 shortly thereafter.
  • Importantly, the mineralized breccia intercepts in APC-1 and APC-1W does not correspond with the coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies covering both breccia and porphyry targets at Apollo . As a result, drill holes from Pad 2 and Pad 3 will also be designed to test both anomalies .
  • The reader should be cautioned that only assay results from a certified third-party laboratory can confirm whether any amounts of precious or base metals are present in the breccia matrix currently being intersected in the drill hole. As such, visual core inspection presented herein should be viewed as speculative in nature.

"The Guayabales project continues to demonstrate that it has been blessed with a remarkable mineral endowment. We are early in the first inning of unlocking the potential of this asset and already we have drilled three potentially significant discoveries characterized by broad zones of mineralization. Assay results are expected from both Olympus and Apollo in the near term and our fully funded drill program will continue unabated through the balance of 2022," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db9255de-d5eb-4697-8016-33a1642a93ed

Figure 2: Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining Porphyry and Breccia Targets Overprinted by High-Grade Coincidental Copper and Molybdenum Soil Anomalies
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a55c14e-34b7-40f8-b0ee-6465bdf181da

Figure 3: Core Photos from Drill Hole APC-1W
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05a0640c-87b0-4d03-a3ab-c7f34cfc40a8

Mineralized hydrothermal breccia with localized overprinting porphyry veins (CBM). The matrix of mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, pyrite, sphalerite and galena.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To view our latest corporate presentation, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of twelve major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with near surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres 1.11 g/t AuEq at the Olympus target and 163 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected from surface 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq. ( See press releases dated October 27 th , 2021, November 15, 2021 and March 15, 2022 for AuEq calculations.)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Primary Logo

Collective MiningTSXV:CNLGold Investing
CNL:CA
Collective Mining

Collective Mining


Collective Mining Expands its Recent Discovery at the Donut Target with Broad Intercepts from Near Surface Including 108 Metres @ 1.13 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Expands its Recent Discovery at the Donut Target with Broad Intercepts from Near Surface Including 108 Metres @ 1.13 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the final five diamond drill holes completed in late 2021 at the Donut Target ("Donut") as part of its maiden drill program at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales and plans to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling in 2022. The 2022 program will focus on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent while also testing for the first time a suite of new targets including but not limited to Victory East, Victory West, Olympus South and Apollo.

Highlights (See Table 1 and Figures 1 – 2)

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a second agreement with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas (the "Committee") and the Municipalities of Supía and Marmato (together "the Parties") to build upon the success of the 2021 program by expanding the program in 2022 to further improve the lives of coffee growers and their families in Caldas. The Committee is part of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia ("FNC") which oversees the development of the country's coffee sector and is one of the most influential institutions in Colombia's agricultural industry . The alliance will directly benefit 1,652 coffee growers including their families and members of the local communities. Additionally, the Parties will continue fostering positive activities in the department of Caldas, which will serve to validate that mining and agricultural activities can exist harmoniously in the same region.

After a successful first year of activities developed under the initial agreement, the Parties in the alliance have agreed to expand this partnership to Marmato, one of the three municipalities where the Company's projects are located. The cumulative commitment of the members of the strategic alliance will be $420,000 in 2022, of which Collective will contribute approximately 32% of the total investment. The funds will be allocated towards the construction of aqueducts for the Hojas Anchas and La Bodega villages, enhancing local road infrastructure and improving productivity for coffee producers.

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the completion of a diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three holes were completed for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends.

2022 Winter Drilling Program

Impact Minerals

Sale of the Blackridge Gold Project , Queensland

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that it has agreed to sell its 100% owned Blackridge Gold Project in Queensland to an unrelated private company Peter Campbell FT Pty Ltd (PCFT).

iphone with laptop and stock charts

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Stock Market Slippage Explained, Gold Price Level to Watch

Gareth Soloway: Stock Market Slippage Explained, Gold's Next Buying Levelyoutu.be

With major indexes in the red and volatility running high, market participants are looking for answers about what's happening and what may be next.

"Really what's going on here is you now have a Fed that's tightening, and we know that," Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com told the Investing News Network.

"Next week we'll see probably a 50 basis point rate hike, (and) the market is now pricing in further rate hikes for the rest of the year — and a potential slowdown in the economy because of that."

Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Highlighted samples include 137 g/t Au over 0.71 m and 54.20 g/t Au over 0.56 m

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce field channel sampling results from its Phase 3 exploration program at Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario

Vanstar Mining Begins 4,000-Meter Drill Program at Bousquet-Odyno

Vanstar Mining Begins 4,000-Meter Drill Program at Bousquet-Odyno

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 4,000 metres (m) drill program at the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Company has contracted Diafor Inc., who has mobilized a diamond drill rig to site and is currently drilling the first target. The drill program is designed to test additional areas near surface (see Figure 1) as well as test areas down plunge (see Figure 2) from known high grade zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/121607_491ff3f214a009a1_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan map of Bousquet-Odyno indicating proposed drill holes.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGET AREAS AND 2022 DRILLING PLANS FOR THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGET AREAS AND 2022 DRILLING PLANS FOR THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill target areas and 2022 drilling plans for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and 2).

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Highlights:

  • Nine (9) initial drill target areas have been identified following ground gravity surveying completed in March 2022 (Figure 3).
  • The initial target areas comprise favorable geological, geophysical and geochemical features typically associated with high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin.
  • The Tena target area (Figure 4) includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit.
  • The Tena South target area (Figure 4) is located immediately south of the historical Tena prospect, associated with a coincident gravity low and electromagnetic ("EM") conductor.
  • The other seven (7) target areas include discrete gravity lows located along prominent EM conductors proximal to favourable geochemistry results and structural features.
  • Drilling is expected to commence in mid-May with approximately 2,500 meters planned in 8 to 10 drill holes. The program is expected to be results-driven, based upon drilling results and additional gravity survey results.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " We are pleased to have generated an initial set of drill target areas for Strike which meet the exploration criteria for high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin. The historical work completed between 2005 and 2008 identified favorable settings and positive signs for uranium mineralization, however target areas were not followed up with drill testing. A thorough review and analysis of the historical data, combined with results from winter 2022 ground gravity surveying, has revealed multiple target areas for drill testing. We are looking forward to our maiden exploration drilling campaign, expected to commence in May 2022 , which will aim to test a number of these target areas in addition to the historical Tena uranium prospect."

Strike Drill Targeting

Historical Background
The Project is endowed with a modern (mid-2000's), comprehensive historical exploration database from numerous uranium-focused surveys, including airborne and ground geophysical surveys, ground radiometric surveys and geochemical and reflectance spectrometry (clay) surveys. Despite positive results, and documented recommendations in historical assessment reports to advance the project, the targets generated were never drill tested. This previous exploration work identified prospective graphite- and sulphide-bearing EM conductors that due to their physical properties predominantly manifest as valleys and topographical lows, covered by overburden and small shallow lakes. These "blind" conductors have therefore not been explored by surface prospecting. Geochemical sampling from outcrop at valley edges along the conductor traces has confirmed elevated pathfinder elements, as well as favorable clay alteration including dravite, illite and kaolinite. Furthermore, the area is known to be endowed with historical uranium occurrences, including the Tena prospect. The known uranium occurrences were discovered along valley edges, immediately off the conductor traces, where outcrop is available and surface prospecting was possible, leaving the conductor targets at these localities untested.

Initial Drill Target Area Selection
Initial targeting at Strike has encompassed review and prioritization of target areas from integrated historical datasets. Three predominant conductor traces have been identified, and have been named the J, K and L conductors (Figure 3). Target areas along these conductor corridors were prioritized based on the nature and amplitude of the EM anomaly, topography and surface exposure, magnetic features, structural setting, historical geochemical data, historical reflectance spectrometry data, and historical scintillometer survey results. Target areas have been refined based on the results of winter ground gravity survey results. These data, collected to detect potential favorable clay alteration zones along the EM conductors, were integrated with existing datasets to refine drill target locations. Ground gravity survey over conductor traces will be ongoing in May.

The Tena target area (Figure 4) includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . In June 2021 , the Company verified the Tena prospect through geological investigation, gamma-ray spectrometer surveying, and confirmatory rock sampling. The results demonstrate high uranium grades on surface together with anomalous geochemical associations indicative of unconformity-related, basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Highlight uranium assay results of grab rock samples collected from the historical adit included 1.75% U 3 O 8, 0.94% U 3 O 8 and 0.55% U 3 O 8 (see News Release dated September 16, 2021 ). Three historical drill holes, on an approximate 65 metre spacing along strike, were completed by Amok Ltd. in 1968. Drill hole S4 intersected 1.6% eU over 4 feet (eU is equivalent uranium derived from a downhole gamma spectrometer) at a depth of approximately 160 metres below surface. Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit to provide additional tests of the mineralized structure.

Drilling Program and Operational Details
Drilling of the initial target areas is expected to commence in mid-May and will be helicopter-supported. Additional drill target area selection is expected to be carried out upon completion of additional ground gravity survey work scheduled ahead of drill testing. The Company has all the required permits for the planned exploration activities.

Murmac Uranium Project Update
  • Initial ground gravity surveying has been completed and surveying is expected to resume in Spring, following completion of the gravity surveying at Strike.
  • A VTEM™ (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed in mid-April 2022 to obtain modern high-quality EM and magnetic data.
  • Newly acquired VTEM™ and gravity data will be integrated with extensive historical exploration and regional datasets to identify initial drill targets.
  • Maiden drilling is expected to commence following completion of drilling at Strike and continue into late Summer, with provision for up to 8 drill holes ( 2,000 m ). The drilling program will be results-driven, and will be adjusted based on gravity survey results and any drill results that warrant immediate follow-up.
Qualified Person and Data Quality

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Uranium assays reported herein were undertaken by the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories. Sample preparation included drying, jaw crushing to 60% passing -2 millimetres, and pulverizing to 90% passing -106 microns. Uranium assays are obtained using SRC's ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited method for the determination of U 3 O 8 wt%.

Unless otherwise stated, the historical results (including drill results) contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. Further details regarding the historical Tena prospect can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDA #1511). Historical work completed by Cameco Corp. between 2005 and 2008 is available within assessment reports filed on the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD File Number 74N-0102, 74N-0103 and 74N-0106).

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 2: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 3. Initial drill target areas for the Strike Uranium Project (Tena, Tena South, L1-4, J2&3, K3). (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 4. Drill target areas at Tena and Tena South. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/26/c3829.html

