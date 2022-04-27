Collective Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target is advancing as part of the Company’s fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on ...

CNL:CA