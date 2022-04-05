Precious MetalsInvesting News

Collective Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce assay results for the final five diamond drill holes completed in late 2021 at the Donut Target as part of its maiden drill program at the Guayabales project located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales and plans to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling in 2022. The 2022 program will focus on expanding ...

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the final five diamond drill holes completed in late 2021 at the Donut Target ("Donut") as part of its maiden drill program at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales and plans to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling in 2022. The 2022 program will focus on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent while also testing for the first time a suite of new targets including but not limited to Victory East, Victory West, Olympus South and Apollo.

Highlights (See Table 1 and Figures 1 – 2)

  • Five additional diamond drill holes have expanded Donut to the southwest, northeast and northwest and continue to outline a drill defined mineralized zone that begins at surface and extends vertically for at least 250 metres where it remains open for further expansion.
  • All five drill holes being reported herein have intercepted broad and continuous mineralization hosted predominately in breccia and consisting primarily of gold and silver with lesser amounts of copper and molybdenum as follows:
    • Drilled steeply to the north-north-east in an area with no prior drilling, DOC-6 intercepted 151 metres @ 0.74 g/t gold equivalent from 58 metres depth including 30 metres @ 1 g/t gold equivalent from 58 metres down hole;
    • Drilled steeply to the north-east in an area with no prior drilling, DOC-7 intercepted 142 metres @ 0.63 g/t gold equivalent from 13 metres depth;
    • DOC-8 was drilled to the north to undercut DOC-2 (see press release dated October 18, 2021) and intercepted 108 metres @ 1.13 g/t gold equivalent from 18 metres depth , including 2.5 metres @ 15 g/t gold equivalent from 28 metres depth;
    • DOC-9 was drilled at a shallow angle to the southwest in an area with no prior drilling and intercepted 69 metres @ 1.39 g/t gold equivalent from 5.4 metres depth; and
    • DOC-10 was drilled steeply to the northwest between DOC-2 and DOC-1 and intercepted 176 metres @ 0.84 g/t gold equivalent from 53 metres depth including 46 metres @ 1.10 g/t gold equivalent from 53 metres depth.
  • Donut is located at the northeast end of a southwest trending zone of outcropping breccia targets which, to date, have been traced to the southwest for 550 metres along strike and remains open for further expansion to the southwest.
  • As announced previously (see press release dated November 15, 2021), porphyry mineralization was encountered in drill hole DOC-5 and given that banded quartz-magnetite veins cutting diorite porphyry at depth and as common clasts in breccia at shallower levels have been observed in drilling to date, the Company believes there is excellent potential to discover a large porphyry system nearby to the Donut discovery. As a result, deep penetrating geophysics are planned for the near term with follow up drilling to commence upon interpretation of the results.

"Over the course of the past year, Collective has drilled five grassroots generated targets and made three significant new discoveries, two of which are at the Guayabales project and one at the San Antonio project. In my career, I have never been involved in projects as prospective as our current portfolio. We plan on remaining aggressive for the balance of 2022 and will focus on expanding the mineralization at Olympus Central, where we recently drilled the discovery hole yielding 302 metres from near surface at 1.11 g/t gold equivalent. Additionally, over the next two weeks we will begin drilling at the Apollo target, which is characterized by coincidental copper and molybdenum soil anomalies blanketing outcropping porphyry related veins and breccias. By the middle of Q2, 2022 maiden drill programs will begin at the Victory East and Victory West targets, both of which are large scale copper and gold porphyry targets. Finally, drill programs to test the high-grade vein system at Olympus South and the porphyry potential at Donut will commence in early Q3, 2022," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Table 1: Assay Results for drill holes DOC-6 – DOC-10

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intercept (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t) 		Cu % Mo % AuEq (g/t)*
DOC-6 58.0 209.1 151.1 0.54 11 0.03 0.002 0.74
Incl. 58.0 88.6 30.60 0.83 10 0.03 0.002 1.02
DOC-7 13.0 155.2 142.2 0.36 13 0.03 0.002 0.63
DOC-8 18.0 125.7 107.7 0.78 21 0.02 0.001 1.13
Incl. 27.9 30.4 2.50 15.62 6 0.03 0.001 14.99
DOC-9 5.4 74.3 68.9 0.97 24 0.03 0.002 1.39
DOC-10 53.5 229.7 176.2 0.44 22 0.03 0.002 0.84
Incl 53.5 99.6 46.10 0.44 34 0.04 0.002 1.06

* AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.95) + (Ag g/t x 0.017 x 0.95) + (Cu (%) x 2.06 x 0.95) + (Mo (%) x 6.86 x 0.95), utilizing metal prices of Cu – US$4.50/lb, Mo – US$15.00/lb, Ag – $25/oz and Au – US$1,500/oz and recovery rates of 95% for Au, Ag, Cu and Mo. Recovery rate assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical work has been completed to date.
** A 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off grade was employed with no more than 10% internal dilution. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Donut Target
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1811d333-0275-41df-a665-d5ada19f8db2

Figure 2: Plan View of the Donut Target Area
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37201ee8-2162-46fa-8231-a2a9186aaf9b

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Click HERE to view our latest corporate presentation, or find it at www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of twelve major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with near surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres 1.11 g/t AuEq at the Olympus target and 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected from surface 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq. ( See press releases dated October 18 th and 27 th , 2021 and March 15, 2022 for AuEq calculations.)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Collective MiningTSXV:CNLGold Investing
CNL:CA
Collective Mining

Collective Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a second agreement with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas (the "Committee") and the Municipalities of Supía and Marmato (together "the Parties") to build upon the success of the 2021 program by expanding the program in 2022 to further improve the lives of coffee growers and their families in Caldas. The Committee is part of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia ("FNC") which oversees the development of the country's coffee sector and is one of the most influential institutions in Colombia's agricultural industry . The alliance will directly benefit 1,652 coffee growers including their families and members of the local communities. Additionally, the Parties will continue fostering positive activities in the department of Caldas, which will serve to validate that mining and agricultural activities can exist harmoniously in the same region.

After a successful first year of activities developed under the initial agreement, the Parties in the alliance have agreed to expand this partnership to Marmato, one of the three municipalities where the Company's projects are located. The cumulative commitment of the members of the strategic alliance will be $420,000 in 2022, of which Collective will contribute approximately 32% of the total investment. The funds will be allocated towards the construction of aqueducts for the Hojas Anchas and La Bodega villages, enhancing local road infrastructure and improving productivity for coffee producers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces sale of Russian assets

(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement ("Agreement") with the Highland Gold Mining group of companies ("Highland Gold") and its affiliates to sell 100% of its Russian assets for total consideration of $680 million in cash.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Entered into a Loan Agreement With a Right of First Refusal to Acquire a High Grade Gold Project in Guinea

Whitehorse Gold Entered into a Loan Agreement With a Right of First Refusal to Acquire a High Grade Gold Project in Guinea

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into to a loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") with a private Guinean gold mining company which owns certain mining concessions and licenses located in Guinea (the "Properties"), in exchange for a four-month exclusive right to negotiate an option acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guinean gold mining company (the "Borrower").

Loan Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Reports more Gold Intercepts from the Mustajärvi Project and Summarizes Early-Stage Drilling at the Jeesiö Project in Finland

FireFox Gold Reports more Gold Intercepts from the Mustajärvi Project and Summarizes Early-Stage Drilling at the Jeesiö Project in Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on winter drilling at its wholly-owned Mustajärvi and Jeesiö Projects. This report includes a summary of results from three more diamond core holes at Mustajärvi and seven core holes at the Utsamo and Saittavaara targets at Jeesiö. In total, these news holes constitute 2,157 metres (m) of drilling

The results from the Phase 5 drill program at Mustajärvi included holes totaling 2,337m. The results from four earlier holes were announced in a Company news release dated January 25, 2022. The objectives of this program were to better define the controls on the bonanza grade mineralization in the Northeast Target and to test magnetic and structural features at the East Target to determine if a robust mineral system extends into that area (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3LDBUq2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Publishes Inaugural Climate Strategy Report and Water Risk Statement

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published the Company's inaugural Climate Strategy Report (the "Report") and its Water Risk Statement (the "Statement"), both of which are available to view or download on B2Gold's website at www.b2gold.com .

B2Gold recognizes that climate change is a critical global challenge and understands that it must act accordingly. B2Gold is fully dedicated to providing its stakeholders with the necessary information to make informed decisions regarding its climate risks and opportunities, and the Company's management and performance relating to these risks. Accordingly, the Company has completed this Report describing its progress against implementation of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Change of Auditor

Peruvian Metals to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Change of Auditor

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol DUVNF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors. We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets," said Jeffrey Reeder, CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×