



Investor Insight Mount Hope Mining’s strategic location in the prolific and resource-rich Cobar Basin, which has seen a surge of exploration and M&A activity in recent years, positions the company as a compelling investment proposition. With its maiden drilling program now underway, Mount Hope is transitioning from target generation to resource definition, supported by a strong pipeline of prospects and a clear development pathway.

Overview Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) is an Australian resource company specializing in copper and gold exploration. With its flagship project located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales, Australia, the company leverages the region's rich mining history and underexplored potential.

Through the acquisition of Fisher Resources, a subsidiary of Unico Silver, Mount Hope secured full ownership of the Mount Hope project, which now extends across 422 sq km. This large-scale landholding provides exposure to two major mineralised fault corridors — the Sugar Loaf Fault and the Scotts Craig Fault — both controlling structures for significant copper and gold mineralisation. The Cobar Basin has seen a flurry of significant mining activities in recent years, underscoring the region's robust potential for polymetallic resource development. One of the most recent examples of increasing M&A activity in this region is Harmony Gold’s US$1.03 billion acquisition of MAC Copper and the producing CSA copper mine in May 2025. In August 2024, Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL) finalized the acquisition of the Endeavor Mine, located 40 kilometers north of Cobar, which boasts JORC-compliant resources of 16.3 million tonnes grading 8 percent zinc, 4.5 percent lead, and 84 grams per ton (g/t) silver. In 2023, Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) successfully acquired the CSA copper mine from Glencore, further signalling the growing investment attractiveness of the Cobar Basin as a major hub for copper production. These activities highlight a dynamic and competitive landscape that Mount Hope Mining can leverage for its own exploration strategy. In 2025, Mount Hope launched its In 2025, Mount Hope launched its inaugural drilling campaign , targeting Mt Solitary for resource definition, and testing new greenfield prospect, including Blue Heeler and Black Hill. This marks a significant milestone as the company works toward defining its maiden JORC mineral resource estimate.

Company Highlights Copper and gold exploration company based in Australia

100 percent ownership of the Mount Hope project in the southern Cobar Basin, now covering 422 sq km across five exploration tenements

Regionally significant landholding with proximity to operating mines and processing facilities

Maiden drilling program commenced in August 2025, testing four high-priority prospects: Mt Solitary, Blue Heeler, Black Hill and Mt Hope East

Mt Solitary prospect hosts an Exploration Target of 1.32–1.87 Mt at 1 to 1.35 grams per ton gold (g/t) for 42.5 to 81.4 koz

Pipeline of over 40 earlier-stage exploration targets identified through geophysics and geochemistry

Experienced board and management team with proven track records in exploration, corporate governance and resource development

Key Project Mount Hope The Mount Hope project is the company’s flagship exploration asset, strategically located in the southern Cobar Basin. It comprises five granted exploration tenements (EL6837, EL8058, EL8290, EL8654, EL6902) spanning 422 sq km. The project area is historically significant, hosting copper and gold mining since the 1870s. Historical production at the Mount Hope mine includes ~7,891 tonnes of copper metal at 10.5 percent copper between 1878 and 1919, with a further 4,000 tonnes mined in 1942. Despite this long history, the region remains underexplored with significant potential for “Cobar-style” polymetallic discoveries.

Prospects and Exploration Focus Mt Solitary – Hosts an exploration target of 1.32 to 1.87 Mt @ 1 to 1.35 g/t gold for 42.5 to 81.4 koz. Resource definition drilling commenced in August 2025, supported by metallurgical test work.

– Hosts an exploration target of 1.32 to 1.87 Mt @ 1 to 1.35 g/t gold for 42.5 to 81.4 koz. Resource definition drilling commenced in August 2025, supported by metallurgical test work. Blue Heeler – Defined by strong EM conductors (600 m strike) and historical drill intercepts including 31 m @ 0.42 percent zinc, 0.26 percent lead, 117 parts per million (ppm) copper and 4.8 ppm silver from 56 m. Added to the maiden drill program in Q3 2025.

– Defined by strong EM conductors (600 m strike) and historical drill intercepts including 31 m @ 0.42 percent zinc, 0.26 percent lead, 117 parts per million (ppm) copper and 4.8 ppm silver from 56 m. Added to the maiden drill program in Q3 2025. Black Hill – A lead-zinc-gold anomaly identified by Esso in 1975, now refined by modern geophysics. Planned 1,200 m RC program in Phase 1 drilling.

– A lead-zinc-gold anomaly identified by Esso in 1975, now refined by modern geophysics. Planned 1,200 m RC program in Phase 1 drilling. Mt Hope East – Adjacent to the historic Mt Hope copper mine (75,000 tonnes mined @ 10.5 percent copper) AC drilling designed to test geochemical and geophysical anomalies. In addition to these advanced targets, Mount Hope has identified more than 40 early-stage prospects, consolidating a district-scale exploration pipeline across two major fault systems.. Strategic Location The Mount Hope project benefits from its strategic location within the Cobar Basin, an established mining district with access to infrastructure and services. The recent resurgence of mining activity in and around the Cobar Basin, as demonstrated by Polymetals Resources’ acquisition of the Endeavor mine, and Metals Acquisition’s purchase of the CSA copper mine, underscores the region’s significance as a hub for resource development. Mount Hope Mining aims to build on this momentum, leveraging both historical data and cutting-edge exploration methodologies to maximize the project’s potential. With its focus on copper and gold, commodities essential to green technologies and global markets, the Mount Hope project is well-positioned to contribute to the growth of Mount Hope Mining and the broader Australian resource sector.