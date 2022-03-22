Precious Metals Investing News
Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a second agreement with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas (the "Committee") and the Municipalities of Supía and Marmato (together "the Parties") to build upon the success of the 2021 program by expanding the program in 2022 to further improve the lives of coffee growers and their families in Caldas. The Committee is part of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia ("FNC") which oversees the development of the country's coffee sector and is one of the most influential institutions in Colombia's agricultural industry . The alliance will directly benefit 1,652 coffee growers including their families and members of the local communities. Additionally, the Parties will continue fostering positive activities in the department of Caldas, which will serve to validate that mining and agricultural activities can exist harmoniously in the same region.

After a successful first year of activities developed under the initial agreement, the Parties in the alliance have agreed to expand this partnership to Marmato, one of the three municipalities where the Company's projects are located. The cumulative commitment of the members of the strategic alliance will be $420,000 in 2022, of which Collective will contribute approximately 32% of the total investment. The funds will be allocated towards the construction of aqueducts for the Hojas Anchas and La Bodega villages, enhancing local road infrastructure and improving productivity for coffee producers.

Omar Ossma, CEO and President of Collective stated: "Caldas is the second largest coffee producing department in the country and it is well known as one of the traditional coffee regions in Colombia. Supporting the coffee industry and improving access to water for local communities are two pillars of our ESG strategy for 2022. This alliance aims to contribute to social development in the Caldas region while we keep our promise to create value and share it with the people where we explore our projects."

"This is a very important step to promote sustainable development with the inclusion of mining activity. This project demonstrates that respectful and responsible mining is possible," stated the Mayor of Supía, Marco Antonio Londoño Zuluaga.

Carlos Yesid Castro Marín, Mayor of Marmato said: "We are pleased to be part of this collaborative agreement and have the support of Collective Mining who articulated the initiative for the benefit of our mining communities."

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 302 metres @ 1.11 g/t AuEq and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, respectively. (See press releases dated March 15, 2022 and October 27, 2021 for AuEq calculation.)

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management please use the following link:
https://calendly.com/collectivemining/30min?month=2021-11

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about future ESG programs, drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

Puma Exploration Reports up to 121.50 g/t Gold in Grab Samples* From Last 2021 Surface Exploration Results

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that additional surface samples collected at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Canada, last fall have returned high-grade gold. Four (4) grab samples* that graded above 100 gt Au (>3 ozt Au) are located above Puma's current drilling area (see Figure 1). Results from the last 566 grab samples collected as part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") have now been received. High-grade gold results will continue to be used to identify drilling targets in the Company's ongoing 10,000 m drilling program.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89e0f6cb-54be-4b9f-a57c-4d61a182000c

SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

gold bars

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs of 2022

After a banner year in 2020, the gold price performed worse than anticipated in 2021.

However, with geopolitical tensions high after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the yellow metal has been trading above US$1,900 per ounce in March in comparison to US$1,792.30, where it ended last year.

Gold is often used as a portfolio diversifier, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular way to access the precious metal. There are two types of gold ETFs on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX): ETFs that track the price of physical gold itself, and ETFs that follow companies involved in the mining and production of gold.

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on April 5, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's first quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Gold Bull drill program continues at Sandman - lab results pending

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report continued good progress for the RC drilling program ongoing at Sandman Project, located near Winnemucca, Nevada USA. Thirteen (13) holes have been completed for 2,700m in the current program and numerous holes show encouraging signs of mineralization. Geologists have observed intense alteration (quartz-adularia) and sulphides over several intersections, in numerous holes, which is known to often be associated with mineralization at Sandman.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) ("Bravada" or "Company") plans to issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.5M. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company will make provision for an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional Units beyond the number of Units in this private placement.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue exploration drilling at the Wind Mountain property and to incorporate higher-grade gold and silver assay results from 2021 in-fill drilling, as well as results from earlier post-2012 drilling, into an update of the resource calculation and PEA. Net proceeds will also cover property maintenance for the Company's portfolio of Nevada properties and for working capital.

