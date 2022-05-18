Precious MetalsInvesting News

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in two upcoming and in-person industry conferences. Management looks forward to discussing its ongoing 20,000+ metre drill program that has yielded three discoveries from four targets to date, including visually encouraging intercepts from a fifth target.

Upcoming Conferences

121 Mining Investment, New York, NY – June 6-7, 2022 Investors may sign up here to register and arrange a meeting with Company management.

PDAC, Toronto, ON – June 13-15, 2022 – Investors may register here and visit the Company at booth 2714 .

New Website

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched a new website with a fresh, user-friendly look which can be found at www.collectivemining.com . Here, investors can subscribe to our latest news, arrange a one-on-one meeting with management and learn about our two exciting projects as well as our three recent and promising discoveries.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To view the Company's most recent investor presentation, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program at both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eleven major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grassroots discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 302 metres 1.1 g/t AuEq and 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Guayabales project and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the San Antonio project. ( See press releases dated October 18 th and 27 th , 2021 and March 15, 2022, for AuEq calculations.)

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management please use the following link:
https://calendly.com/collectivemining/30min?month=2021-11

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


